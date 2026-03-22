NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Race Results

Darlington, S.C. -- Tyler Reddick did it again. With a late-race pass of Brad Keselowski, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to cruise to his fourth win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick would hold off Keselowski by a margin of 5.847 seconds, while Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

The win in Sunday's race is the 12th of Reddick's 224-race NASCAR Cup Series career.

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 45 Tyler Reddick 293 -- 2 6 Brad Keselowski (S1) (S2) 293 5.847 3 12 Ryan Blaney 293 11.395 4 77 Carson Hocevar 293 12.950 5 2 Austin Cindric 293 16.405 6 54 Ty Gibbs 293 19.190 7 7 Daniel Suarez 293 19.381 8 24 William Byron 293 19.484 9 17 Chris Buescher 293 20.407 10 43 Erik Jones 293 22.593 11 11 Denny Hamlin 293 22.900 12 19 Chase Briscoe 293 24.807 13 60 Ryan Preece 293 26.770 14 97 Shane van Gisbergen 293 27.603 15 9 Chase Elliott 293 28.650 16 1 Ross Chastain 293 32.156 17 21 Josh Berry 293 32.378 18 88 Connor Zilisch # 293 32.893 19 20 Christopher Bell 292 1 lap 20 71 Michael McDowell 292 1 lap 21 8 Kyle Busch 292 1 lap 22 38 Zane Smith 292 1 lap 23 34 Todd Gilliland 292 1 lap 24 48 Justin Allgaier (i) 292 1 lap 25 3 Austin Dillon 292 1 lap 26 4 Noah Gragson 291 2 laps 27 42 John Hunter Nemechek 291 2 laps 28 41 Cole Custer 291 2 laps 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 291 2 laps 30 16 AJ Allmendinger 291 2 laps 31 10 Ty Dillon 291 2 laps 32 5 Kyle Larson 291 2 laps 33 22 Joey Logano 290 3 laps 34 23 Bubba Wallace (X) 288 5 laps 35 35 Riley Herbst 288 5 laps 36 51 Cody Ware 285 8 laps 37 66* Timmy Hill (i) 52 Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points