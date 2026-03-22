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NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Race Results

Here are the complete race results for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which was won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.
Toby Christie|
Tyler Reddick celebrates a win in the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Tyler Reddick celebrates a win in the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. | Matt Marrie | Racing America On SI

Darlington, S.C. -- Tyler Reddick did it again. With a late-race pass of Brad Keselowski, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to cruise to his fourth win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Reddick would hold off Keselowski by a margin of 5.847 seconds, while Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

The win in Sunday's race is the 12th of Reddick's 224-race NASCAR Cup Series career.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

45

Tyler Reddick

293

--

2

6

Brad Keselowski (S1) (S2)

293

5.847

3

12

Ryan Blaney

293

11.395

4

77

Carson Hocevar

293

12.950

5

2

Austin Cindric

293

16.405

6

54

Ty Gibbs

293

19.190

7

7

Daniel Suarez

293

19.381

8

24

William Byron

293

19.484

9

17

Chris Buescher

293

20.407

10

43

Erik Jones

293

22.593

11

11

Denny Hamlin

293

22.900

12

19

Chase Briscoe

293

24.807

13

60

Ryan Preece

293

26.770

14

97

Shane van Gisbergen

293

27.603

15

9

Chase Elliott

293

28.650

16

1

Ross Chastain

293

32.156

17

21

Josh Berry

293

32.378

18

88

Connor Zilisch #

293

32.893

19

20

Christopher Bell

292

1 lap

20

71

Michael McDowell

292

1 lap

21

8

Kyle Busch

292

1 lap

22

38

Zane Smith

292

1 lap

23

34

Todd Gilliland

292

1 lap

24

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

292

1 lap

25

3

Austin Dillon

292

1 lap

26

4

Noah Gragson

291

2 laps

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

291

2 laps

28

41

Cole Custer

291

2 laps

29

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

291

2 laps

30

16

AJ Allmendinger

291

2 laps

31

10

Ty Dillon

291

2 laps

32

5

Kyle Larson

291

2 laps

33

22

Joey Logano

290

3 laps

34

23

Bubba Wallace (X)

288

5 laps

35

35

Riley Herbst

288

5 laps

36

51

Cody Ware

285

8 laps

37

66*

Timmy Hill (i)

52

Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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