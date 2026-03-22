NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Race Results
Darlington, S.C. -- Tyler Reddick did it again. With a late-race pass of Brad Keselowski, the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to cruise to his fourth win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Reddick would hold off Keselowski by a margin of 5.847 seconds, while Ryan Blaney, Carson Hocevar, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
The win in Sunday's race is the 12th of Reddick's 224-race NASCAR Cup Series career.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
45
Tyler Reddick
293
--
2
6
Brad Keselowski (S1) (S2)
293
5.847
3
12
Ryan Blaney
293
11.395
4
77
Carson Hocevar
293
12.950
5
2
Austin Cindric
293
16.405
6
54
Ty Gibbs
293
19.190
7
7
Daniel Suarez
293
19.381
8
24
William Byron
293
19.484
9
17
Chris Buescher
293
20.407
10
43
Erik Jones
293
22.593
11
11
Denny Hamlin
293
22.900
12
19
Chase Briscoe
293
24.807
13
60
Ryan Preece
293
26.770
14
97
Shane van Gisbergen
293
27.603
15
9
Chase Elliott
293
28.650
16
1
Ross Chastain
293
32.156
17
21
Josh Berry
293
32.378
18
88
Connor Zilisch #
293
32.893
19
20
Christopher Bell
292
1 lap
20
71
Michael McDowell
292
1 lap
21
8
Kyle Busch
292
1 lap
22
38
Zane Smith
292
1 lap
23
34
Todd Gilliland
292
1 lap
24
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
292
1 lap
25
3
Austin Dillon
292
1 lap
26
4
Noah Gragson
291
2 laps
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
291
2 laps
28
41
Cole Custer
291
2 laps
29
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
291
2 laps
30
16
AJ Allmendinger
291
2 laps
31
10
Ty Dillon
291
2 laps
32
5
Kyle Larson
291
2 laps
33
22
Joey Logano
290
3 laps
34
23
Bubba Wallace (X)
288
5 laps
35
35
Riley Herbst
288
5 laps
36
51
Cody Ware
285
8 laps
37
66*
Timmy Hill (i)
52
Out
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie