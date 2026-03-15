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NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Race Results

Here are the complete race results for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the season, which was won by Denny Hamlin.
Toby Christie|
Mar 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell (20) lead a group during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Mar 15, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell (20) lead a group during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin was able to charge back from a mid-race speeding penalty to pick up his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE led a race-high 134 laps in the 267-lap event, and was able to hold off a hard-charging Chase Elliott in the closing laps for the race win.

William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

Points

1

11

Denny Hamlin (X)

267

--

70

2

9

Chase Elliott

267

0.502

40

3

24

William Byron (S2)

267

3.414

49

4

20

Christopher Bell (S1)

267

3.787

51

5

54

Ty Gibbs

267

4.441

39

6

17

Chris Buescher

267

6.985

35

7

5

Kyle Larson

267

9.200

48

8

19

Chase Briscoe

267

10.695

29

9

23

Bubba Wallace

267

11.821

41

10

6

Brad Keselowski

267

12.056

27

11

60

Ryan Preece

267

12.652

33

12

3

Austin Dillon

267

14.753

25

13

45

Tyler Reddick

267

15.138

30

14

38

Zane Smith

267

15.269

23

15

22

Joey Logano

267

15.723

22

16

12

Ryan Blaney

267

20.155

23

17

1

Ross Chastain

267

21.142

20

18

7

Daniel Suarez

267

21.617

19

19

2

Austin Cindric

267

21.837

19

20

43

Erik Jones

267

22.625

17

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

266

1 lap

16

22

77

Carson Hocevar

266

1 lap

15

23

35

Riley Herbst

266

1 lap

14

24

16

AJ Allmendinger

265

2 laps

13

25

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

265

2 laps

0

26

71

Michael McDowell

265

2 laps

11

27

41

Cole Custer

265

2 laps

10

28

8

Kyle Busch

265

2 laps

9

29

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

265

2 laps

8

30

4

Noah Gragson

265

2 laps

7

31

21

Josh Berry

264

3 laps

6

32

88

Connor Zilisch #

264

3 laps

5

33

10

Ty Dillon

264

3 laps

4

34

34

Todd Gilliland

264

3 laps

3

35

51

Cody Ware

263

4 laps

2

36

97

Shane van Gisbergen

262

5 laps

1

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 41 minutes, 17 seconds
Average Speed: 148.992 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.502 seconds
Cautions: 3 for 20 laps
Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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