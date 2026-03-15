NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Race Results

Denny Hamlin was able to charge back from a mid-race speeding penalty to pick up his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE led a race-high 134 laps in the 267-lap event, and was able to hold off a hard-charging Chase Elliott in the closing laps for the race win.

William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff Points 1 11 Denny Hamlin (X) 267 -- 70 2 9 Chase Elliott 267 0.502 40 3 24 William Byron (S2) 267 3.414 49 4 20 Christopher Bell (S1) 267 3.787 51 5 54 Ty Gibbs 267 4.441 39 6 17 Chris Buescher 267 6.985 35 7 5 Kyle Larson 267 9.200 48 8 19 Chase Briscoe 267 10.695 29 9 23 Bubba Wallace 267 11.821 41 10 6 Brad Keselowski 267 12.056 27 11 60 Ryan Preece 267 12.652 33 12 3 Austin Dillon 267 14.753 25 13 45 Tyler Reddick 267 15.138 30 14 38 Zane Smith 267 15.269 23 15 22 Joey Logano 267 15.723 22 16 12 Ryan Blaney 267 20.155 23 17 1 Ross Chastain 267 21.142 20 18 7 Daniel Suarez 267 21.617 19 19 2 Austin Cindric 267 21.837 19 20 43 Erik Jones 267 22.625 17 21 42 John Hunter Nemechek 266 1 lap 16 22 77 Carson Hocevar 266 1 lap 15 23 35 Riley Herbst 266 1 lap 14 24 16 AJ Allmendinger 265 2 laps 13 25 48 Justin Allgaier (i) 265 2 laps 0 26 71 Michael McDowell 265 2 laps 11 27 41 Cole Custer 265 2 laps 10 28 8 Kyle Busch 265 2 laps 9 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 265 2 laps 8 30 4 Noah Gragson 265 2 laps 7 31 21 Josh Berry 264 3 laps 6 32 88 Connor Zilisch # 264 3 laps 5 33 10 Ty Dillon 264 3 laps 4 34 34 Todd Gilliland 264 3 laps 3 35 51 Cody Ware 263 4 laps 2 36 97 Shane van Gisbergen 262 5 laps 1

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 41 minutes, 17 seconds

Average Speed: 148.992 mph

Margin of Victory: 0.502 seconds

Cautions: 3 for 20 laps

Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers