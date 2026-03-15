NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Race Results
Denny Hamlin was able to charge back from a mid-race speeding penalty to pick up his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE led a race-high 134 laps in the 267-lap event, and was able to hold off a hard-charging Chase Elliott in the closing laps for the race win.
William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
Points
1
11
Denny Hamlin (X)
267
--
70
2
9
Chase Elliott
267
0.502
40
3
24
William Byron (S2)
267
3.414
49
4
20
Christopher Bell (S1)
267
3.787
51
5
54
Ty Gibbs
267
4.441
39
6
17
Chris Buescher
267
6.985
35
7
5
Kyle Larson
267
9.200
48
8
19
Chase Briscoe
267
10.695
29
9
23
Bubba Wallace
267
11.821
41
10
6
Brad Keselowski
267
12.056
27
11
60
Ryan Preece
267
12.652
33
12
3
Austin Dillon
267
14.753
25
13
45
Tyler Reddick
267
15.138
30
14
38
Zane Smith
267
15.269
23
15
22
Joey Logano
267
15.723
22
16
12
Ryan Blaney
267
20.155
23
17
1
Ross Chastain
267
21.142
20
18
7
Daniel Suarez
267
21.617
19
19
2
Austin Cindric
267
21.837
19
20
43
Erik Jones
267
22.625
17
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
266
1 lap
16
22
77
Carson Hocevar
266
1 lap
15
23
35
Riley Herbst
266
1 lap
14
24
16
AJ Allmendinger
265
2 laps
13
25
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
265
2 laps
0
26
71
Michael McDowell
265
2 laps
11
27
41
Cole Custer
265
2 laps
10
28
8
Kyle Busch
265
2 laps
9
29
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
265
2 laps
8
30
4
Noah Gragson
265
2 laps
7
31
21
Josh Berry
264
3 laps
6
32
88
Connor Zilisch #
264
3 laps
5
33
10
Ty Dillon
264
3 laps
4
34
34
Todd Gilliland
264
3 laps
3
35
51
Cody Ware
263
4 laps
2
36
97
Shane van Gisbergen
262
5 laps
1
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) driver ineligible to score points
Time of Race: 2 hours, 41 minutes, 17 seconds
Average Speed: 148.992 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.502 seconds
Cautions: 3 for 20 laps
Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie