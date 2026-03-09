Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Race Results

Here are the complete race results from the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Mar 8, 2026; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) celebrates his victory following the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Mar 8, 2026; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney (12) celebrates his victory following the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

For the first time in a points-paying race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick isn't the race winner. Instead, Ryan Blaney was able to dust off the old Team Penske magic at Phoenix Raceway to score his first win of the season and his 18th career win.

Blaney, who now has three career wins at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, rebounded from issues on pit road on several occasions, and was able to out-strategize the race's dominant driver, Christopher Bell, to steal the lead and the win in the closing laps.

Ultimately, a two-tire pit call by Blaney's crew chief Jonathan Hassler with 22 laps to go proved to be the difference, as Bell took four fresh tires, and had to claw from the eighth position.

Blaney would cross the finish line ahead of Bell by a margin of victory of 0.399 seconds, while Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five finishers.

Straight Talk Wireless 500 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

Points

1

12

Ryan Blaney (S1)

312

--

65

2

20

Christopher Bell (S2)

312

0.399

54

3

5

Kyle Larson

312

2.175

36

4

54

Ty Gibbs

312

2.608

36

5

11

Denny Hamlin

312

2.914

47

6

23

Bubba Wallace

312

3.563

37

7

24

William Byron

312

4.569

32

8

45

Tyler Reddick

312

5.039

39

9

71

Michael McDowell

312

5.694

28

10

43

Erik Jones

312

6.086

27

11

97

Shane van Gisbergen

312

6.304

26

12

34

Todd Gilliland

312

6.413

26

13

60

Ryan Preece

312

6.709

24

14

17

Chris Buescher

312

7.126

30

15

6

Brad Keselowski

312

7.223

22

16

3

Austin Dillon

312

7.532

21

17

8

Kyle Busch

312

8.422

20

18

35

Riley Herbst

312

9.141

19

19

16

A.J. Allmendinger

312

9.230

18

20

77

Carson Hocevar

312

9.627

21

21

33*

Austin Hill (i)

312

9.779

0

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

312

9.896

15

23

9

Chase Elliott

312

10.089

14

24

51

Cody Ware

312

10.504

13

25

42

John Hunter Nemechek

312

14.804

12

26

10

Ty Dillon

311

1 lap

11

27

38

Zane Smith

294

Out

10

28

1

Ross Chastain

286

26 laps

10

29

88

Connor Zilisch #

281

Out

8

30

7

Daniel Suarez

254

Out

11

31

22

Joey Logano (X)

253

Out

23

32

21

Josh Berry

253

Out

5

33

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

217

Out

0

34

2

Austin Cindric

216

Out

13

35

41

Cole Custer

159

Out

2

36

4

Noah Gragson

155

Out

1

37

19

Chase Briscoe

131

Out

1

(S1) Stage 1 Winner
(S2) Stage 2 Winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" Entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds
Average Speed: 88.219 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.399 seconds
Cautions: 12 for 86 laps
Lead Changes: 23 among 8 drivers

