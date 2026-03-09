NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Race Results

For the first time in a points-paying race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick isn't the race winner. Instead, Ryan Blaney was able to dust off the old Team Penske magic at Phoenix Raceway to score his first win of the season and his 18th career win.

Blaney, who now has three career wins at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, rebounded from issues on pit road on several occasions, and was able to out-strategize the race's dominant driver, Christopher Bell, to steal the lead and the win in the closing laps.

Ultimately, a two-tire pit call by Blaney's crew chief Jonathan Hassler with 22 laps to go proved to be the difference, as Bell took four fresh tires, and had to claw from the eighth position.

Blaney would cross the finish line ahead of Bell by a margin of victory of 0.399 seconds, while Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five finishers.

Straight Talk Wireless 500 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff Points 1 12 Ryan Blaney (S1) 312 -- 65 2 20 Christopher Bell (S2) 312 0.399 54 3 5 Kyle Larson 312 2.175 36 4 54 Ty Gibbs 312 2.608 36 5 11 Denny Hamlin 312 2.914 47 6 23 Bubba Wallace 312 3.563 37 7 24 William Byron 312 4.569 32 8 45 Tyler Reddick 312 5.039 39 9 71 Michael McDowell 312 5.694 28 10 43 Erik Jones 312 6.086 27 11 97 Shane van Gisbergen 312 6.304 26 12 34 Todd Gilliland 312 6.413 26 13 60 Ryan Preece 312 6.709 24 14 17 Chris Buescher 312 7.126 30 15 6 Brad Keselowski 312 7.223 22 16 3 Austin Dillon 312 7.532 21 17 8 Kyle Busch 312 8.422 20 18 35 Riley Herbst 312 9.141 19 19 16 A.J. Allmendinger 312 9.230 18 20 77 Carson Hocevar 312 9.627 21 21 33* Austin Hill (i) 312 9.779 0 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 312 9.896 15 23 9 Chase Elliott 312 10.089 14 24 51 Cody Ware 312 10.504 13 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek 312 14.804 12 26 10 Ty Dillon 311 1 lap 11 27 38 Zane Smith 294 Out 10 28 1 Ross Chastain 286 26 laps 10 29 88 Connor Zilisch # 281 Out 8 30 7 Daniel Suarez 254 Out 11 31 22 Joey Logano (X) 253 Out 23 32 21 Josh Berry 253 Out 5 33 48 Anthony Alfredo (i) 217 Out 0 34 2 Austin Cindric 216 Out 13 35 41 Cole Custer 159 Out 2 36 4 Noah Gragson 155 Out 1 37 19 Chase Briscoe 131 Out 1

(S1) Stage 1 Winner

(S2) Stage 2 Winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

* "Open" Entry

(i) Driver ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds

Average Speed: 88.219 mph

Margin of Victory: 0.399 seconds

Cautions: 12 for 86 laps

Lead Changes: 23 among 8 drivers