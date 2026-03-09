NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Race Results
For the first time in a points-paying race during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Tyler Reddick isn't the race winner. Instead, Ryan Blaney was able to dust off the old Team Penske magic at Phoenix Raceway to score his first win of the season and his 18th career win.
Blaney, who now has three career wins at the 1-mile oval in Avondale, AZ, rebounded from issues on pit road on several occasions, and was able to out-strategize the race's dominant driver, Christopher Bell, to steal the lead and the win in the closing laps.
Ultimately, a two-tire pit call by Blaney's crew chief Jonathan Hassler with 22 laps to go proved to be the difference, as Bell took four fresh tires, and had to claw from the eighth position.
Blaney would cross the finish line ahead of Bell by a margin of victory of 0.399 seconds, while Kyle Larson, Ty Gibbs, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five finishers.
Straight Talk Wireless 500 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
Points
1
12
Ryan Blaney (S1)
312
--
65
2
20
Christopher Bell (S2)
312
0.399
54
3
5
Kyle Larson
312
2.175
36
4
54
Ty Gibbs
312
2.608
36
5
11
Denny Hamlin
312
2.914
47
6
23
Bubba Wallace
312
3.563
37
7
24
William Byron
312
4.569
32
8
45
Tyler Reddick
312
5.039
39
9
71
Michael McDowell
312
5.694
28
10
43
Erik Jones
312
6.086
27
11
97
Shane van Gisbergen
312
6.304
26
12
34
Todd Gilliland
312
6.413
26
13
60
Ryan Preece
312
6.709
24
14
17
Chris Buescher
312
7.126
30
15
6
Brad Keselowski
312
7.223
22
16
3
Austin Dillon
312
7.532
21
17
8
Kyle Busch
312
8.422
20
18
35
Riley Herbst
312
9.141
19
19
16
A.J. Allmendinger
312
9.230
18
20
77
Carson Hocevar
312
9.627
21
21
33*
Austin Hill (i)
312
9.779
0
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
312
9.896
15
23
9
Chase Elliott
312
10.089
14
24
51
Cody Ware
312
10.504
13
25
42
John Hunter Nemechek
312
14.804
12
26
10
Ty Dillon
311
1 lap
11
27
38
Zane Smith
294
Out
10
28
1
Ross Chastain
286
26 laps
10
29
88
Connor Zilisch #
281
Out
8
30
7
Daniel Suarez
254
Out
11
31
22
Joey Logano (X)
253
Out
23
32
21
Josh Berry
253
Out
5
33
48
Anthony Alfredo (i)
217
Out
0
34
2
Austin Cindric
216
Out
13
35
41
Cole Custer
159
Out
2
36
4
Noah Gragson
155
Out
1
37
19
Chase Briscoe
131
Out
1
(S1) Stage 1 Winner
(S2) Stage 2 Winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" Entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score points
Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds
Average Speed: 88.219 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.399 seconds
Cautions: 12 for 86 laps
Lead Changes: 23 among 8 drivers
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie