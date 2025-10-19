Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Race Results

Toby Christie

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 with a thrilling win in Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver joins his teammate Denny Hamlin, who locked into the Championship 4 with a win last week at Las Vegas.

Briscoe, who made some bold moves in the closing laps to knife around Bubba Wallace for the race lead, held on to win the race by a margin of 0.145 seconds over Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland, who collected a career-best second-place finish.

Ty Gibbs came home in third, while Wallace faded to fourth, and Cole Custer finished fifth.

Christopher Bell in eighth, was the only other Playoff driver aside from Briscoe to finish inside the top-10.

Finishing positions for the other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers:

Joey Logano, 16th
Ryan Blaney, 23rd
Denny Hamlin, 24th
William Byron, 25th
Kyle Larson, 26th
Chase Elliott, 40th

Elliott was the lone Playoff driver to suffer a DNF as he crashed out of the event in a multi-car melee on Lap 52.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 34 of 36):

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe (P) (S2)

193

--

2

34*

Todd Gilliland

193

0.145

3

54

Ty Gibbs (S1)

193

0.162

4

23*

Bubba Wallace

193

0.169

5

41

Cole Custer

193

0.279

6

77

Carson Hocevar

193

0.284

7

45*

Tyler Reddick

193

0.335

8

20

Christopher Bell (P)

193

0.354

9

38*

Zane Smith

193

0.403

10

6

Brad Keselowski

193

0.449

11

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

193

0.479

12

99

Daniel Suarez

193

0.503

13

1

Ross Chastain

193

0.507

14

42

John Hunter Nemechek

193

0.533

15

60

Ryan Preece

193

0.537

16

22

Joey Logano (P)

193

0.553

17

71

Michael McDowell (X)

193

0.573

18

66*

Casey Mears

193

0.622

19

8

Kyle Busch

193

0.756

20

10

Ty Dillon

193

0.794

21

62*

Anthony Alfredo (i)

193

0.907

22

33*

Austin Hill (i)

193

1.169

23

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

193

2.532

24

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

193

3.170

25

24

William Byron (P)

193

3.849

26

5

Kyle Larson (P)

193

32.233

27

3

Austin Dillon

191

2 laps

28

78*

BJ McLeod (i)

187

6 laps

29

48

Alex Bowman

187

6 laps

30

17

Chris Buescher

186

Out

31

51

Cody Ware

165

Out

32

35*

Riley Herbst #

141

Out

33

21

Josh Berry

133

Out

34

2

Austin Cindric

77

116 laps

35

43

Erik Jones

55

Out

36

4*

Noah Gragson

51

Out

37

16

AJ Allmendinger

51

Out

38

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

51

Out

39

7

Justin Haley

51

Out

40

9

Chase Elliott (P)

51

Out

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

