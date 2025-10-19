NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Race Results
Chase Briscoe punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 with a thrilling win in Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver joins his teammate Denny Hamlin, who locked into the Championship 4 with a win last week at Las Vegas.
Briscoe, who made some bold moves in the closing laps to knife around Bubba Wallace for the race lead, held on to win the race by a margin of 0.145 seconds over Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland, who collected a career-best second-place finish.
Ty Gibbs came home in third, while Wallace faded to fourth, and Cole Custer finished fifth.
Christopher Bell in eighth, was the only other Playoff driver aside from Briscoe to finish inside the top-10.
Finishing positions for the other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers:
Joey Logano, 16th
Ryan Blaney, 23rd
Denny Hamlin, 24th
William Byron, 25th
Kyle Larson, 26th
Chase Elliott, 40th
Elliott was the lone Playoff driver to suffer a DNF as he crashed out of the event in a multi-car melee on Lap 52.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Race 34 of 36):
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe (P) (S2)
193
--
2
34*
Todd Gilliland
193
0.145
3
54
Ty Gibbs (S1)
193
0.162
4
23*
Bubba Wallace
193
0.169
5
41
Cole Custer
193
0.279
6
77
Carson Hocevar
193
0.284
7
45*
Tyler Reddick
193
0.335
8
20
Christopher Bell (P)
193
0.354
9
38*
Zane Smith
193
0.403
10
6
Brad Keselowski
193
0.449
11
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
193
0.479
12
99
Daniel Suarez
193
0.503
13
1
Ross Chastain
193
0.507
14
42
John Hunter Nemechek
193
0.533
15
60
Ryan Preece
193
0.537
16
22
Joey Logano (P)
193
0.553
17
71
Michael McDowell (X)
193
0.573
18
66*
Casey Mears
193
0.622
19
8
Kyle Busch
193
0.756
20
10
Ty Dillon
193
0.794
21
62*
Anthony Alfredo (i)
193
0.907
22
33*
Austin Hill (i)
193
1.169
23
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
193
2.532
24
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
193
3.170
25
24
William Byron (P)
193
3.849
26
5
Kyle Larson (P)
193
32.233
27
3
Austin Dillon
191
2 laps
28
78*
BJ McLeod (i)
187
6 laps
29
48
Alex Bowman
187
6 laps
30
17
Chris Buescher
186
Out
31
51
Cody Ware
165
Out
32
35*
Riley Herbst #
141
Out
33
21
Josh Berry
133
Out
34
2
Austin Cindric
77
116 laps
35
43
Erik Jones
55
Out
36
4*
Noah Gragson
51
Out
37
16
AJ Allmendinger
51
Out
38
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
51
Out
39
7
Justin Haley
51
Out
40
9
Chase Elliott (P)
51
Out
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap