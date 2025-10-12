Racing America Logo

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Race Results

In one of the best NASCAR Xfinity Series events in quite some time, the battle between Aric Almirola, Connor Zilisch, and Jesse Love for the victory in Saturday’s Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway fed families all night long and resulted in an epic battle for the win between Almirola and Zilisch.

Almirola, the semi-retired veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series, ultimately came out on top after a hard-fought battle with the 19-year-old phenom out of the JR Motorsports stable, winning his 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series event, and his first at the 1.5-mile racetrack located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Tampa, Florida-native led a race-high 107 laps on the evening in the No. 19 YoungLife Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, and went to Victory Lane by 0.696 seconds over Zilisch, who extends his record-setting streak of top-five finishes to now include the last 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

Justin Allgaier came home third place in the No. 7 BRANDT Chevrolet, giving himself a substantial points buffer heading into the superspeedway of Talladega for the series’ next event, and the middle event in the semi-final round of the post-season.

Corey Day, driving the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, earned a career-best fourth after steadily improving throughout the entire event. Nick Sanchez, who made a late run at Almirola and Zilisch on the final restart of the race, rounded out the top-five.

Jesse Love, who had his No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet in the fight all evening long at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, ended up fading to sixth on a late-race restart, an effort that doesn’t match the performance out of the Richard Childress Racing driver and team on Saturday evening.

Ryan Sieg brought his No. 39 RSS Racing Ford Mustang home in seventh after an unscheduled pit stop to begin the final stage, while Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, and Austin Hill completed the top-10. Four of the eight remaining post-season drivers finished outside the top-10 on Saturday, those being Sheldon Creed (P11), Brandon Jones (P13), Carson Kvapil (P15), and Sammy Smith (P20).

Now, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway next weekend, where they’ll join both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for a tripleheader weekend of chaos and unpredictability. Coverage of the event will take place Saturday, October 18 at 4:00 PM ET on The CW.

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

19

Aric Almirola

201

--

2

88

Connor Zilisch (P)

201

0.696

3

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

201

1.484

4

17

Corey Day

201

3.551

5

48

Nick Sanchez

201

4.053

6

2

Jesse Love (P)

201

5.047

7

39

Ryan Sieg

201

5.868

8

54

Taylor Gray

201

6.577

9

41

Sam Mayer (P)

201

7.014

10

21

Austin Hill

201

7.199

11

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

201

7.804

12

18

William Sawalich

201

9.431

13

20

Brandon Jones (P)

201

10.077

14

25

Harrison Burton

201

10.350

15

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

201

10.481

16

11

Daniel Hemric

201

11.325

17

10

Daniel Dye

201

11.408

18

16

Christian Eckes

201

11.798

19

99

Matt DiBenedetto

201

12.437

20

8

Sammy Smith (P)

201

13.674

21

28

Kyle Sieg

201

19.051

22

24

Trevor Bayne

201

19.890

23

91

Josh Williams

201

25.649

24

42

Anthony Alfredo

201

29.046

25

44

Brennan Poole

201

30.860

26

27

Jeb Burton

201

31.681

27

31

Blaine Perkins

201

31.682

28

26

Dean Thompson

200

1 lap

29

71

Ryan Ellis

200

1 lap

30

4

Parker Retzlaff

200

1 lap

31

32

Austin Green

199

2 laps

32

14

Garrett Smithley

199

2 laps

33

35

Mason Maggio

198

3 laps

34

07

Nick Leitz

198

3 laps

35

53

Joey Gase

196

5 laps

36

51

Jeremy Clements

146

55 laps

37

45

Mason Massey

84

117 laps

38

70

Thomas Annunziata

68

133 laps

