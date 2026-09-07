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Official Race Results for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington

They can't take it away from him now. Following post-race inspection, Christopher Bell has officially won the Cook Out Southern 500, here are the race results.
Toby Christie|
Sep 6, 2026; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates his win during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2026; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell (20) celebrates his win during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage is complete, and there were no issues, which means Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR says the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota will head back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.

This is officially Bell's first win of the 2026 season, and the driver's 14th win in his 243-race NASCAR Cup Series career. With the win, Bell finally shook off the funk of a disappointing season, which saw him finish runner-up seven times before he finally claimed the first win on Sunday night.

Bell, a native of Norman, OK, led the race four times for a total of 46 laps. Bell also won Stage 2 on Sunday night, and he set the fastest lap of the race, a 29.936-second lap, on Lap 345. Kyle Larson led the most laps with 99 in the 367-lap slugfest.

There were 29 lead changes in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway between 12 drivers.

In all, the race was slowed for caution six times for a total of 44 laps, and the average speed of the event was 123.741 mph. Bell's margin of victory was 1.038 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Here are the official results from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

20

Christopher Bell (C)

367

73

2

54

Ty Gibbs (C)

367

36

3

45

Tyler Reddick (C)

367

46

4

12

Ryan Blaney (C)

367

44

5

5

Kyle Larson (C)

367

41

6

19

Chase Briscoe (C)

367

43

7

21

Josh Berry

367

34

8

23

Bubba Wallace (C)

367

44

9

22

Joey Logano (C)

367

28

10

60

Ryan Preece (C)

367

31

11

77

Carson Hocevar (C)

367

26

12

48

Alex Bowman

367

25

13

2

Austin Cindric (C)

367

28

14

9

Chase Elliott (C)

367

23

15

43

Erik Jones

367

22

16

34

Todd Gilliland

367

21

17

71

Michael McDowell

367

20

18

11

Denny Hamlin (C)

367

35

19

67

Corey Heim (i) *

367

0

20

17

Chris Buescher (C)

367

17

21

7

Daniel Suarez (C)

367

16

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

367

15

23

6

Brad Keselowski

367

14

24

42

John Hunter Nemechek

367

13

25

38

Zane Smith

367

12

26

97

Shane van Gisbergen

366

11

27

1

Ross Chastain

366

10

28

33

Austin Hill (i)

366

0

29

3

Austin Dillon

366

8

30

35

Riley Herbst

366

7

31

10

Ty Dillon

366

6

32

4

Noah Gragson

366

5

33

41

Cole Custer

366

4

34

88

Connor Zilisch #

365

3

35

47

Rick Stenhouse, Jr.

363

2

36

51

Cody Ware

363

1

37

24

William Byron (C)

319

6

38

66

Chad Finchum (i) *

243

0

(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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