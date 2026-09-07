Official Race Results for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington
Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage is complete, and there were no issues, which means Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
NASCAR says the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota will head back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.
This is officially Bell's first win of the 2026 season, and the driver's 14th win in his 243-race NASCAR Cup Series career. With the win, Bell finally shook off the funk of a disappointing season, which saw him finish runner-up seven times before he finally claimed the first win on Sunday night.
Bell, a native of Norman, OK, led the race four times for a total of 46 laps. Bell also won Stage 2 on Sunday night, and he set the fastest lap of the race, a 29.936-second lap, on Lap 345. Kyle Larson led the most laps with 99 in the 367-lap slugfest.
There were 29 lead changes in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway between 12 drivers.
In all, the race was slowed for caution six times for a total of 44 laps, and the average speed of the event was 123.741 mph. Bell's margin of victory was 1.038 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.
Here are the official results from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
20
Christopher Bell (C)
367
73
2
54
Ty Gibbs (C)
367
36
3
45
Tyler Reddick (C)
367
46
4
12
Ryan Blaney (C)
367
44
5
5
Kyle Larson (C)
367
41
6
19
Chase Briscoe (C)
367
43
7
21
Josh Berry
367
34
8
23
Bubba Wallace (C)
367
44
9
22
Joey Logano (C)
367
28
10
60
Ryan Preece (C)
367
31
11
77
Carson Hocevar (C)
367
26
12
48
Alex Bowman
367
25
13
2
Austin Cindric (C)
367
28
14
9
Chase Elliott (C)
367
23
15
43
Erik Jones
367
22
16
34
Todd Gilliland
367
21
17
71
Michael McDowell
367
20
18
11
Denny Hamlin (C)
367
35
19
67
Corey Heim (i) *
367
0
20
17
Chris Buescher (C)
367
17
21
7
Daniel Suarez (C)
367
16
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
367
15
23
6
Brad Keselowski
367
14
24
42
John Hunter Nemechek
367
13
25
38
Zane Smith
367
12
26
97
Shane van Gisbergen
366
11
27
1
Ross Chastain
366
10
28
33
Austin Hill (i)
366
0
29
3
Austin Dillon
366
8
30
35
Riley Herbst
366
7
31
10
Ty Dillon
366
6
32
4
Noah Gragson
366
5
33
41
Cole Custer
366
4
34
88
Connor Zilisch #
365
3
35
47
Rick Stenhouse, Jr.
363
2
36
51
Cody Ware
363
1
37
24
William Byron (C)
319
6
38
66
Chad Finchum (i) *
243
0
(C) indicates Chase contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
* indicates an "Open" entry
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie