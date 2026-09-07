Official Race Results for the Cook Out Southern 500 At Darlington

Post-race inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage is complete, and there were no issues, which means Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the official winners of the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR says the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota will head back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.

This is officially Bell's first win of the 2026 season, and the driver's 14th win in his 243-race NASCAR Cup Series career. With the win, Bell finally shook off the funk of a disappointing season, which saw him finish runner-up seven times before he finally claimed the first win on Sunday night.

Bell, a native of Norman, OK, led the race four times for a total of 46 laps. Bell also won Stage 2 on Sunday night, and he set the fastest lap of the race, a 29.936-second lap, on Lap 345. Kyle Larson led the most laps with 99 in the 367-lap slugfest.

There were 29 lead changes in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway between 12 drivers.

In all, the race was slowed for caution six times for a total of 44 laps, and the average speed of the event was 123.741 mph. Bell's margin of victory was 1.038 seconds over Ty Gibbs, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Here are the official results from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 20 Christopher Bell (C) 367 73 2 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 367 36 3 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 367 46 4 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 367 44 5 5 Kyle Larson (C) 367 41 6 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 367 43 7 21 Josh Berry 367 34 8 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 367 44 9 22 Joey Logano (C) 367 28 10 60 Ryan Preece (C) 367 31 11 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 367 26 12 48 Alex Bowman 367 25 13 2 Austin Cindric (C) 367 28 14 9 Chase Elliott (C) 367 23 15 43 Erik Jones 367 22 16 34 Todd Gilliland 367 21 17 71 Michael McDowell 367 20 18 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 367 35 19 67 Corey Heim (i) * 367 0 20 17 Chris Buescher (C) 367 17 21 7 Daniel Suarez (C) 367 16 22 16 AJ Allmendinger 367 15 23 6 Brad Keselowski 367 14 24 42 John Hunter Nemechek 367 13 25 38 Zane Smith 367 12 26 97 Shane van Gisbergen 366 11 27 1 Ross Chastain 366 10 28 33 Austin Hill (i) 366 0 29 3 Austin Dillon 366 8 30 35 Riley Herbst 366 7 31 10 Ty Dillon 366 6 32 4 Noah Gragson 366 5 33 41 Cole Custer 366 4 34 88 Connor Zilisch # 365 3 35 47 Rick Stenhouse, Jr. 363 2 36 51 Cody Ware 363 1 37 24 William Byron (C) 319 6 38 66 Chad Finchum (i) * 243 0

(C) indicates Chase contender

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

* indicates an "Open" entry