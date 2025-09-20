Racing America Logo

Practice Results: 2025 NCS Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Joseph Srigley

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs “Round of 12” is officially underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and based on early results from practice, it appears that William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team have turned a page.

Byron, a 15-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, paced the practice session (despite being in the second group of cars), getting around the 1.018-mile oval in 29.795 seconds, a lap time equivalent to an average speed of 127.833mph.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron has surprisingly never finished inside the top-10 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, recording a best finish of 11th at the racetrack on two separate occasions. Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 will serve as an opportunity to reverse those misfortunes.

AJ Allmendinger, driving the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, was the second fastest driver in the practice session. The Los Gatos, California-native is looking for a repeat of last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the 43-year-old driver came out of nowhere to collect his first pole position in more than a decade.

Ryan Preece was third quickest in the session, after waiting until a couple of minutes after the green flag dropped to post a lap, while NASCAR Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst put forward his best practice result of the season in fourth-place.

Cole Custer and Haas Factory Team rounded out the top five. More than a decade ago, Custer won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at New Hampshire and thus became the youngest driver to ever win in one of NASCAR’s National Series.

The rest of the top-10 in Saturday’s combined practice session (which was made up of two groups each getting 25 minutes on-track) were NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace in sixth and seventh, the history-seeking Ty Gibbs in eighth, and non-playoff drivers Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top-10.

Qualifying will take place at 4:10 PM ET on TruTV. The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will air on USA Network on Sunday, September 21 at 2:00 PM ET. Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will have radio coverage of the first race in the NASCAR Playoffs "Round of 12".

Mobil 1 301 Practice Results:

Pos

#

Driver

Time

Speed

1

24

William Byron (P)

29.795

127.833

2

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.839

127.645

3

60

Ryan Preece

29.877

127.482

4

35

Riley Herbst

29.896

127.401

5

41

Cole Custer

29.901

127.380

6

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

29.926

127.273

7

23

Bubba Wallace (P)

29.941

127.210

8

54

Ty Gibbs

29.942

127.205

9

71

Michael McDowell

29.953

127.159

10

99

Daniel Suarez

29.958

127.137

11

7

Justin Haley

29.964

127.112

12

3

Austin Dillon

29.970

127.087

13

43

Erik Jones

29.972

127.078

14

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

29.979

127.048

15

21

Josh Berry

29.980

127.044

16

5

Kyle Larson (P)

29.991

126.998

17

4

Noah Gragson

29.995

126.981

18

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

30.042

126.782

19

17

Chris Buescher

30.042

126.782

20

9

Chase Elliott (P)

30.047

126.781

21

20

Christopher Bell (P)

30.050

126.748

22

77

Carson Hocevar

30.051

126.744

23

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

30.065

126.685

24

42

John Hunter Nemechek

30.110

126.496

25

22

Joey Logano (P)

30.111

126.491

26

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

30.114

126.479

27

2

Austin Cindric (P)

30.123

126.441

28

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

30.151

126.324

29

6

Brad Keselowski

30.153

126.315

30

1

Ross Chastain

30.170

126.244

31

10

Ty Dillon

30.189

126.165

32

48

Alex Bowman

30.192

126.152

33

38

Zane Smith

30.233

125.981

34

8

Kyle Busch

30.417

125.219

35

34

Todd Gilliland

30.418

125.215

36

51

Cody Ware

30.427

125.178

