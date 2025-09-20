Practice Results: 2025 NCS Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs “Round of 12” is officially underway at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and based on early results from practice, it appears that William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team have turned a page.
Byron, a 15-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, paced the practice session (despite being in the second group of cars), getting around the 1.018-mile oval in 29.795 seconds, a lap time equivalent to an average speed of 127.833mph.
A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Byron has surprisingly never finished inside the top-10 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, recording a best finish of 11th at the racetrack on two separate occasions. Sunday’s Mobil 1 301 will serve as an opportunity to reverse those misfortunes.
AJ Allmendinger, driving the No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, was the second fastest driver in the practice session. The Los Gatos, California-native is looking for a repeat of last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the 43-year-old driver came out of nowhere to collect his first pole position in more than a decade.
Ryan Preece was third quickest in the session, after waiting until a couple of minutes after the green flag dropped to post a lap, while NASCAR Cup Series rookie Riley Herbst put forward his best practice result of the season in fourth-place.
Cole Custer and Haas Factory Team rounded out the top five. More than a decade ago, Custer won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at New Hampshire and thus became the youngest driver to ever win in one of NASCAR’s National Series.
The rest of the top-10 in Saturday’s combined practice session (which was made up of two groups each getting 25 minutes on-track) were NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace in sixth and seventh, the history-seeking Ty Gibbs in eighth, and non-playoff drivers Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top-10.
Qualifying will take place at 4:10 PM ET on TruTV. The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will air on USA Network on Sunday, September 21 at 2:00 PM ET. Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 will have radio coverage of the first race in the NASCAR Playoffs "Round of 12".
Mobil 1 301 Practice Results:
Pos
#
Driver
Time
Speed
1
24
William Byron (P)
29.795
127.833
2
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.839
127.645
3
60
Ryan Preece
29.877
127.482
4
35
Riley Herbst
29.896
127.401
5
41
Cole Custer
29.901
127.380
6
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
29.926
127.273
7
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
29.941
127.210
8
54
Ty Gibbs
29.942
127.205
9
71
Michael McDowell
29.953
127.159
10
99
Daniel Suarez
29.958
127.137
11
7
Justin Haley
29.964
127.112
12
3
Austin Dillon
29.970
127.087
13
43
Erik Jones
29.972
127.078
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
29.979
127.048
15
21
Josh Berry
29.980
127.044
16
5
Kyle Larson (P)
29.991
126.998
17
4
Noah Gragson
29.995
126.981
18
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
30.042
126.782
19
17
Chris Buescher
30.042
126.782
20
9
Chase Elliott (P)
30.047
126.781
21
20
Christopher Bell (P)
30.050
126.748
22
77
Carson Hocevar
30.051
126.744
23
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
30.065
126.685
24
42
John Hunter Nemechek
30.110
126.496
25
22
Joey Logano (P)
30.111
126.491
26
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
30.114
126.479
27
2
Austin Cindric (P)
30.123
126.441
28
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
30.151
126.324
29
6
Brad Keselowski
30.153
126.315
30
1
Ross Chastain
30.170
126.244
31
10
Ty Dillon
30.189
126.165
32
48
Alex Bowman
30.192
126.152
33
38
Zane Smith
30.233
125.981
34
8
Kyle Busch
30.417
125.219
35
34
Todd Gilliland
30.418
125.215
36
51
Cody Ware
30.427
125.178