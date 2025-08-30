Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller, Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Michael McDowell led the way in single-lap speed in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. However, the track conditions in Group 1's practice seemed to be more condusive to faster lap times than Group 2, which featured the 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

Bubba Wallace was the fastest Playoff driver in single-lap speed as he ranked eighth in the practice session.

Ryan Preece was the first driver to acquire a Darlington Stripe this weekend as he scrubbed the wall with his No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang early in Group 1 practice on Saturday.

Zane Smith experienced a spin in Group 1, while attempting to practice a green flag pit entrance.

Additionally, regular-season champion William Byron nearly experienced disaster as he had to aggressively slow in the opening moments of practice in order not to make contact with Chris Buescher, who had turned hard right to get around Josh Berry. Byron would go on to turn the third-fastest overall lap among the 16 Playoff drivers, as he ranked 16th in the session.

Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

15 Lap Avg.
Rank

1

71

Michael McDowell

29.007

2

2

7

Justin Haley

29.123

1

3

54

Ty Gibbs

29.124

6

4

77

Carson Hocevar

29.203

7

5

4*

Noah Gragson

29.248

4

6

34*

Todd Gilliland

29.271

5

7

16

AJ Allmendinger

29.332

3

8

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

29.404

18

9

8

Kyle Busch

29.411

9

10

42

John Hunter Nemechek

29.464

15

11

10

Ty Dillon

29.499

8

12

35*

Riley Herbst #

29.523

13

13

1

Ross Chastain (P)

29.565

11

14

43

Erik Jones

29.621

35

15

99

Daniel Suarez

29.642

26

16

24

William Byron (P)

29.655

10

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29.658

36

18

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

29.671

32

19

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

29.729

24

20

38*

Zane Smith

29.740

19

21

2

Austin Cindric (P)

29.759

17

22

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

29.794

12

23

5

Kyle Larson (P)

29.847

14

24

3

Austin Dillon (P)

29.855

28

25

51

Cody Ware

29.863

33

26

20

Christopher Bell (P)

29.885

27

27

22

Joey Logano (P)

29.906

20

28

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

29.909

16

29

17

Chris Buescher

29.963

25

30

60

Ryan Preece

29.968

34

31

48

Alex Bowman (P)

29.990

22

32

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

30.015

31

33

21

Josh Berry (P)

30.018

23

34

9

Chase Elliott (P)

30.022

30

35

6

Brad Keselowski

30.096

21

36

41

Cole Custer

30.139

29

37

44*

Derek Kraus

30.768

37

38

66*

Timmy Hill (i)

31.640

--

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
