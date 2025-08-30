Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington
Michael McDowell led the way in single-lap speed in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series practice session for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. However, the track conditions in Group 1's practice seemed to be more condusive to faster lap times than Group 2, which featured the 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.
Bubba Wallace was the fastest Playoff driver in single-lap speed as he ranked eighth in the practice session.
Ryan Preece was the first driver to acquire a Darlington Stripe this weekend as he scrubbed the wall with his No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang early in Group 1 practice on Saturday.
Zane Smith experienced a spin in Group 1, while attempting to practice a green flag pit entrance.
Additionally, regular-season champion William Byron nearly experienced disaster as he had to aggressively slow in the opening moments of practice in order not to make contact with Chris Buescher, who had turned hard right to get around Josh Berry. Byron would go on to turn the third-fastest overall lap among the 16 Playoff drivers, as he ranked 16th in the session.
Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Race 27 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
15 Lap Avg.
1
71
Michael McDowell
29.007
2
2
7
Justin Haley
29.123
1
3
54
Ty Gibbs
29.124
6
4
77
Carson Hocevar
29.203
7
5
4*
Noah Gragson
29.248
4
6
34*
Todd Gilliland
29.271
5
7
16
AJ Allmendinger
29.332
3
8
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
29.404
18
9
8
Kyle Busch
29.411
9
10
42
John Hunter Nemechek
29.464
15
11
10
Ty Dillon
29.499
8
12
35*
Riley Herbst #
29.523
13
13
1
Ross Chastain (P)
29.565
11
14
43
Erik Jones
29.621
35
15
99
Daniel Suarez
29.642
26
16
24
William Byron (P)
29.655
10
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29.658
36
18
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
29.671
32
19
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
29.729
24
20
38*
Zane Smith
29.740
19
21
2
Austin Cindric (P)
29.759
17
22
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
29.794
12
23
5
Kyle Larson (P)
29.847
14
24
3
Austin Dillon (P)
29.855
28
25
51
Cody Ware
29.863
33
26
20
Christopher Bell (P)
29.885
27
27
22
Joey Logano (P)
29.906
20
28
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
29.909
16
29
17
Chris Buescher
29.963
25
30
60
Ryan Preece
29.968
34
31
48
Alex Bowman (P)
29.990
22
32
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
30.015
31
33
21
Josh Berry (P)
30.018
23
34
9
Chase Elliott (P)
30.022
30
35
6
Brad Keselowski
30.096
21
36
41
Cole Custer
30.139
29
37
44*
Derek Kraus
30.768
37
38
66*
Timmy Hill (i)
31.640
--
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points