Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400
AJ Allmendinger, who scored a NASCAR Cup Series win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2023, led the way in Saturday's practice session around the 2.32-mile road course. Allmendinger turned an 86.630-second (96.410 mph) lap time around the course to pace the session.
Ty Gibbs, who is seeking his first career win this weekend, was second fastest, while Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five fastest. Kyle Larson was the top Playoff driver as he ranked seventh-fastest in the session.
The opening group that took to the course, which contained no Playoff drivers, had a distinct advantage as tire rubber marbles built up quickly, which led to slower lap times in Group 2. A big headline from the practice was aggressive tire wear, which saw lap times drop roughly four seconds per lap over the course of 10-15 lap runs.
Shane van Gisbergen, who is gunning for his fifth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road course win, was only 17th-fastest in the practice.
Riley Herbst went for a wild ride into the barrier during the session, and caused damage to his No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota. The rookie contender clocked in 22nd-fastest.
Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Race 32 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
16
AJ Allmendinger
86.630
96.410
2
54
Ty Gibbs
86.667
96.369
3
99
Daniel Suarez
86.816
96.203
4
8
Kyle Busch
86.881
96.131
5
38*
Zane Smith
86.935
96.072
6
77
Carson Hocevar
87.049
95.946
7
5
Kyle Larson (P)
87.100
95.890
8
7
Justin Haley
87.322
95.646
9
20
Christopher Bell (P)
87.359
95.605
10
4*
Noah Gragson
87.367
95.597
11
42
John Hunter Nemechek
87.511
95.439
12
10
Ty Dillon
87.520
95.430
13
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
87.589
95.354
14
3
Austin Dillon
87.590
95.353
15
48
Alex Bowman
87.669
95.267
16
1
Ross Chastain (P)
87.684
95.251
17
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
87.720
95.212
18
17
Chris Buescher
87.725
95.207
19
21
Josh Berry
87.741
95.189
20
24
William Byron (P)
87.793
95.133
21
60
Ryan Preece
87.795
95.131
22
35*
Riley Herbst #
87.881
95.038
23
9
Chase Elliott (P)
87.937
94.977
24
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
87.947
94.966
25
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
87.994
94.916
26
71
Michael McDowell
88.006
94.903
27
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
88.030
94.877
28
22
Joey Logano (P)
88.100
94.801
29
41
Cole Custer
88.197
94.697
30
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
88.382
94.499
31
34*
Todd Gilliland
88.410
94.469
32
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
88.464
94.411
33
2
Austin Cindric (P)
88.482
94.392
34
43
Erik Jones
88.655
94.208
35
6
Brad Keselowski
88.661
94.202
36
66*
Josh Bilicki (i)
88.750
94.107
37
51
Cody Ware
88.805
94.049
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points