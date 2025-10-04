Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400

Toby Christie

Casey Calhoun | Racing America on SI

AJ Allmendinger, who scored a NASCAR Cup Series win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2023, led the way in Saturday's practice session around the 2.32-mile road course. Allmendinger turned an 86.630-second (96.410 mph) lap time around the course to pace the session.

Ty Gibbs, who is seeking his first career win this weekend, was second fastest, while Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five fastest. Kyle Larson was the top Playoff driver as he ranked seventh-fastest in the session.

The opening group that took to the course, which contained no Playoff drivers, had a distinct advantage as tire rubber marbles built up quickly, which led to slower lap times in Group 2. A big headline from the practice was aggressive tire wear, which saw lap times drop roughly four seconds per lap over the course of 10-15 lap runs.

Shane van Gisbergen, who is gunning for his fifth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series road course win, was only 17th-fastest in the practice.

Riley Herbst went for a wild ride into the barrier during the session, and caused damage to his No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota. The rookie contender clocked in 22nd-fastest.

Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Race 32 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

16

AJ Allmendinger

86.630

96.410

2

54

Ty Gibbs

86.667

96.369

3

99

Daniel Suarez

86.816

96.203

4

8

Kyle Busch

86.881

96.131

5

38*

Zane Smith

86.935

96.072

6

77

Carson Hocevar

87.049

95.946

7

5

Kyle Larson (P)

87.100

95.890

8

7

Justin Haley

87.322

95.646

9

20

Christopher Bell (P)

87.359

95.605

10

4*

Noah Gragson

87.367

95.597

11

42

John Hunter Nemechek

87.511

95.439

12

10

Ty Dillon

87.520

95.430

13

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

87.589

95.354

14

3

Austin Dillon

87.590

95.353

15

48

Alex Bowman

87.669

95.267

16

1

Ross Chastain (P)

87.684

95.251

17

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

87.720

95.212

18

17

Chris Buescher

87.725

95.207

19

21

Josh Berry

87.741

95.189

20

24

William Byron (P)

87.793

95.133

21

60

Ryan Preece

87.795

95.131

22

35*

Riley Herbst #

87.881

95.038

23

9

Chase Elliott (P)

87.937

94.977

24

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

87.947

94.966

25

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

87.994

94.916

26

71

Michael McDowell

88.006

94.903

27

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

88.030

94.877

28

22

Joey Logano (P)

88.100

94.801

29

41

Cole Custer

88.197

94.697

30

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

88.382

94.499

31

34*

Todd Gilliland

88.410

94.469

32

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

88.464

94.411

33

2

Austin Cindric (P)

88.482

94.392

34

43

Erik Jones

88.655

94.208

35

6

Brad Keselowski

88.661

94.202

36

66*

Josh Bilicki (i)

88.750

94.107

37

51

Cody Ware

88.805

94.049

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

