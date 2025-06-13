Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250

Photo: Sean Gardner, Getty Images

For the first time since 1958, the NASCAR Cup Series has hit the racetrack somewhere outside of the United States – for the first points-paying event in Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

In advance of Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250, NASCAR’s top-level got two opportunities to hit the racetrack on Friday, with an initial 50-minute practice session, and then another 25-minute practice session later in the afternoon to wrap things up.

Michael McDowell, driver of the No. 71 B’laster Products Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, was the quickest driver in the initial practice session, posting a quick time of 94.024 seconds. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs were second and third fastest.

Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson occupied the fourth and fifth-place spots on the speed charts, while Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Ross Chastain completed the top-10.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap

Diff

1

71

Michael McDowell

94.024

--

2

19

Chase Briscoe

94.136

0.112

3

54

Ty Gibbs

94.141

0.117

4

2

Austin Cindric

94.155

0.131

5

5

Kyle Larson

94.246

0.222

6

17

Chris Buescher

94.258

0.234

7

22

Joey Logano

94.285

0.261

8

1

Ross Chastain

94.338

0.314

9

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

94.357

0.333

10

34

Todd Gilliland

94.412

0.388

11

21

Josh Berry

94.476

0.452

12

99

Daniel Suarez

94.479

0.455

13

20

Christopher Bell

94.500

0.476

14

60

Ryan Preece

94.533

0.509

15

8

Kyle Busch

94.607

0.583

16

9

Chase Elliott

94.630

0.606

17

77

Carson Hocevar

94.660

0.636

18

45

Tyler Reddick

94.683

0.659

19

6

Brad Keselowski

94.726

0.702

20

35

Riley Herbst

94.726

0.702

21

4

Noah Gragson

94.749

0.725

22

12

Ryan Blaney

94.749

0.725

23

24

William Byron

94.801

0.777

24

23

Bubba Wallace

94.814

0.790

25

41

Cole Custer

94.820

0.796

26

38

Zane Smith

94.842

0.818

27

43

Erik Jones

94.858

0.834

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

94.911

0.887

29

48

Alex Bowman

94.951

0.927

30

16

AJ Allmendinger

94.967

0.943

31

7

Justin Haley

95.046

1.022

32

3

Austin Dillon

95.256

1.232

33

10

Ty Dillon

95.280

1.256

34

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

95.450

1.426

35

51

Cody Ware

95.787

1.763

36

11

Ryan Truex

95.793

1.769

37

78

Katherine Legge

97.915

3.891

The second practice session was approximately half the length of the first and was led by Todd Gilliland in the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.

Gilliland posted the fastest lap of the weekend thus far, with a 93.496-second time, beating second-place Ross Chastain by more than a tenth of a second. Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher completed the top-five in the second session.

RELATED: Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell Pace Cup Practices from Mexico

Only the top-five drivers ran faster than the lap time that McDowell laid down in the first practice session. Ryan Preece was sixth, with Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Shane Van Gisbergen completing the top-10.

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap

Diff

1

34

Todd Gilliland

93.496

--

2

1

Ross Chastain

93.636

0.140

3

54

Ty Gibbs

93.814

0.318

4

12

Ryan Blaney

93.842

0.346

5

17

Chris Buescher

93.954

0.458

6

60

Ryan Preece

94.012

0.516

7

2

Austin Cindric

94.030

0.534

8

22

Joey Logano

94.040

0.544

9

99

Daniel Suarez

94.049

0.553

10

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

94.081

0.585

11

20

Christopher Bell

94.194

0.698

12

9

Chase Elliott

94.237

0.741

13

6

Brad Keselowski

94.310

0.814

14

19

Chase Briscoe

94.333

0.837

15

21

Josh Berry

94.340

0.844

16

24

William Byron

94.342

0.846

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

94.350

0.854

18

23

Bubba Wallace

94.368

0.872

19

5

Kyle Larson

94.373

0.877

20

3

Austin Dillon

94.402

0.906

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

94.465

0.969

22

43

Erik Jones

94.470

0.974

23

38

Zane Smith

94.482

0.986

24

41

Cole Custer

94.527

1.031

25

71

Michael McDowell

94.528

1.032

26

48

Alex Bowman

94.529

1.033

27

35

Riley Herbst

94.531

1.035

28

8

Kyle Busch

94.532

1.036

29

77

Carson Hocevar

94.566

1.070

30

10

Ty Dillon

94.569

1.073

31

7

Justin Haley

94.597

1.101

32

45

Tyler Reddick

94.793

1.297

33

42

John Hunter Nemechek

94.848

1.352

34

51

Cody Ware

95.268

1.772

35

11

Ryan Truex

95.521

2.025

36

78

Katherine Legge

96.203

2.707

37

4

Noah Gragson

--

--

