Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250
For the first time since 1958, the NASCAR Cup Series has hit the racetrack somewhere outside of the United States – for the first points-paying event in Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.
In advance of Sunday’s Viva Mexico 250, NASCAR’s top-level got two opportunities to hit the racetrack on Friday, with an initial 50-minute practice session, and then another 25-minute practice session later in the afternoon to wrap things up.
Michael McDowell, driver of the No. 71 B’laster Products Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, was the quickest driver in the initial practice session, posting a quick time of 94.024 seconds. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs were second and third fastest.
Austin Cindric and Kyle Larson occupied the fourth and fifth-place spots on the speed charts, while Chris Buescher, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Shane Van Gisbergen, and Ross Chastain completed the top-10.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap
Diff
1
71
Michael McDowell
94.024
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe
94.136
0.112
3
54
Ty Gibbs
94.141
0.117
4
2
Austin Cindric
94.155
0.131
5
5
Kyle Larson
94.246
0.222
6
17
Chris Buescher
94.258
0.234
7
22
Joey Logano
94.285
0.261
8
1
Ross Chastain
94.338
0.314
9
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
94.357
0.333
10
34
Todd Gilliland
94.412
0.388
11
21
Josh Berry
94.476
0.452
12
99
Daniel Suarez
94.479
0.455
13
20
Christopher Bell
94.500
0.476
14
60
Ryan Preece
94.533
0.509
15
8
Kyle Busch
94.607
0.583
16
9
Chase Elliott
94.630
0.606
17
77
Carson Hocevar
94.660
0.636
18
45
Tyler Reddick
94.683
0.659
19
6
Brad Keselowski
94.726
0.702
20
35
Riley Herbst
94.726
0.702
21
4
Noah Gragson
94.749
0.725
22
12
Ryan Blaney
94.749
0.725
23
24
William Byron
94.801
0.777
24
23
Bubba Wallace
94.814
0.790
25
41
Cole Custer
94.820
0.796
26
38
Zane Smith
94.842
0.818
27
43
Erik Jones
94.858
0.834
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
94.911
0.887
29
48
Alex Bowman
94.951
0.927
30
16
AJ Allmendinger
94.967
0.943
31
7
Justin Haley
95.046
1.022
32
3
Austin Dillon
95.256
1.232
33
10
Ty Dillon
95.280
1.256
34
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
95.450
1.426
35
51
Cody Ware
95.787
1.763
36
11
Ryan Truex
95.793
1.769
37
78
Katherine Legge
97.915
3.891
The second practice session was approximately half the length of the first and was led by Todd Gilliland in the No. 34 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.
Gilliland posted the fastest lap of the weekend thus far, with a 93.496-second time, beating second-place Ross Chastain by more than a tenth of a second. Ty Gibbs, Ryan Blaney, and Chris Buescher completed the top-five in the second session.
Only the top-five drivers ran faster than the lap time that McDowell laid down in the first practice session. Ryan Preece was sixth, with Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Shane Van Gisbergen completing the top-10.
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap
Diff
1
34
Todd Gilliland
93.496
--
2
1
Ross Chastain
93.636
0.140
3
54
Ty Gibbs
93.814
0.318
4
12
Ryan Blaney
93.842
0.346
5
17
Chris Buescher
93.954
0.458
6
60
Ryan Preece
94.012
0.516
7
2
Austin Cindric
94.030
0.534
8
22
Joey Logano
94.040
0.544
9
99
Daniel Suarez
94.049
0.553
10
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
94.081
0.585
11
20
Christopher Bell
94.194
0.698
12
9
Chase Elliott
94.237
0.741
13
6
Brad Keselowski
94.310
0.814
14
19
Chase Briscoe
94.333
0.837
15
21
Josh Berry
94.340
0.844
16
24
William Byron
94.342
0.846
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
94.350
0.854
18
23
Bubba Wallace
94.368
0.872
19
5
Kyle Larson
94.373
0.877
20
3
Austin Dillon
94.402
0.906
21
16
AJ Allmendinger
94.465
0.969
22
43
Erik Jones
94.470
0.974
23
38
Zane Smith
94.482
0.986
24
41
Cole Custer
94.527
1.031
25
71
Michael McDowell
94.528
1.032
26
48
Alex Bowman
94.529
1.033
27
35
Riley Herbst
94.531
1.035
28
8
Kyle Busch
94.532
1.036
29
77
Carson Hocevar
94.566
1.070
30
10
Ty Dillon
94.569
1.073
31
7
Justin Haley
94.597
1.101
32
45
Tyler Reddick
94.793
1.297
33
42
John Hunter Nemechek
94.848
1.352
34
51
Cody Ware
95.268
1.772
35
11
Ryan Truex
95.521
2.025
36
78
Katherine Legge
96.203
2.707
37
4
Noah Gragson
--
--