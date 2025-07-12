Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma
AJ Allmendinger led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 75.950 seconds, which bested Ty Gibbs for the top spot in the session by 0.243 seconds.
Shane van Gisbergen, last weekend's race winner, was third fastest, and was followed by Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson.
Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 20 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
16
AJ Allmendinger
75.950
--
2
54
Ty Gibbs
76.193
0.243
3
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
76.241
0.291
4
1
Ross Chastain
76.390
0.440
5
5
Kyle Larson
76.448
0.498
6
20
Christopher Bell
76.449
0.499
7
12
Ryan Blaney
76.473
0.523
8
99
Daniel Suarez
76.515
0.565
9
45
Tyler Reddick
76.554
0.604
10
42
John Hunter Nemechek
76.582
0.632
11
24
William Byron
76.673
0.723
12
38
Zane Smith
76.730
0.780
13
22
Joey Logano
76.860
0.910
14
19
Chase Briscoe
76.864
0.914
15
9
Chase Elliott
76.972
1.022
16
17
Chris Buescher
77.000
1.050
17
60
Ryan Preece
77.047
1.097
18
8
Kyle Busch
77.157
1.207
19
4
Noah Gragson
77.229
1.279
20
2
Austin Cindric
77.239
1.289
21
48
Alex Bowman
77.255
1.305
22
71
Michael McDowell
77.338
1.388
23
10
Ty Dillon
77.587
1.637
24
11
Denny Hamlin
77.601
1.651
25
6
Brad Keselowski
77.691
1.741
26
43
Erik Jones
77.737
1.787
27
23
Bubba Wallace
77.869
1.919
28
77
Carson Hocevar
77.889
1.939
29
21
Josh Berry
77.892
1.942
30
41
Cole Custer
77.953
2.003
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
77.993
2.043
32
34
Todd Gilliland
78.145
2.195
33
3
Austin Dillon
78.299
2.349
34
35
Riley Herbst #
78.362
2.412
35
7
Justin Haley
78.428
2.478
36
51
Cody Ware
78.911
2.961
37
78
Katherine Legge *
81.749
5.799
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry