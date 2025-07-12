Racing America Logo

Practice Results: NASCAR Cup Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Toby Christie

Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

AJ Allmendinger led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet turned a fast lap of 75.950 seconds, which bested Ty Gibbs for the top spot in the session by 0.243 seconds.

Shane van Gisbergen, last weekend's race winner, was third fastest, and was followed by Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson.

Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Race 20 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

16

AJ Allmendinger

75.950

--

2

54

Ty Gibbs

76.193

0.243

3

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

76.241

0.291

4

1

Ross Chastain

76.390

0.440

5

5

Kyle Larson

76.448

0.498

6

20

Christopher Bell

76.449

0.499

7

12

Ryan Blaney

76.473

0.523

8

99

Daniel Suarez

76.515

0.565

9

45

Tyler Reddick

76.554

0.604

10

42

John Hunter Nemechek

76.582

0.632

11

24

William Byron

76.673

0.723

12

38

Zane Smith

76.730

0.780

13

22

Joey Logano

76.860

0.910

14

19

Chase Briscoe

76.864

0.914

15

9

Chase Elliott

76.972

1.022

16

17

Chris Buescher

77.000

1.050

17

60

Ryan Preece

77.047

1.097

18

8

Kyle Busch

77.157

1.207

19

4

Noah Gragson

77.229

1.279

20

2

Austin Cindric

77.239

1.289

21

48

Alex Bowman

77.255

1.305

22

71

Michael McDowell

77.338

1.388

23

10

Ty Dillon

77.587

1.637

24

11

Denny Hamlin

77.601

1.651

25

6

Brad Keselowski

77.691

1.741

26

43

Erik Jones

77.737

1.787

27

23

Bubba Wallace

77.869

1.919

28

77

Carson Hocevar

77.889

1.939

29

21

Josh Berry

77.892

1.942

30

41

Cole Custer

77.953

2.003

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

77.993

2.043

32

34

Todd Gilliland

78.145

2.195

33

3

Austin Dillon

78.299

2.349

34

35

Riley Herbst #

78.362

2.412

35

7

Justin Haley

78.428

2.478

36

51

Cody Ware

78.911

2.961

37

78

Katherine Legge *

81.749

5.799

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

