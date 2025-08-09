Practice Results: NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen
Justin Haley, the driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, paced NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International on Saturday afternoon. Haley logged the fastest lap of the session with a 72.674-second circuit around the 2.45-mile road course.
Haley narrowly defeated Michael McDowell, his Spire Motorsports teammate, for the top spot by 0.001 seconds. Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in the session.
Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.
Rank
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
7
Justin Haley
72.674
--
2
71
Michael McDowell
72.675
0.001
3
17
Chris Buescher
72.678
0.004
4
54
Ty Gibbs
72.795
0.121
5
5
Kyle Larson
72.806
0.132
6
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
72.831
0.157
7
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
72.856
0.182
8
34
Todd Gilliland *
72.864
0.190
9
19
Chase Briscoe
72.877
0.203
10
24
William Byron
72.879
0.205
11
1
Ross Chastain
72.920
0.246
12
48
Alex Bowman
72.933
0.259
13
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
72.970
0.296
14
12
Ryan Blaney
73.043
0.369
15
8
Kyle Busch
73.046
0.372
16
77
Carson Hocevar
73.052
0.378
17
9
Chase Elliott
73.052
0.378
18
22
Joey Logano
73.054
0.380
19
21
Josh Berry
73.085
0.411
20
41
Cole Custer
73.088
0.414
21
99
Daniel Suarez
73.106
0.432
22
2
Austin Cindric
73.141
0.467
23
20
Christopher Bell
73.147
0.473
24
16
AJ Allmendinger
73.169
0.495
25
43
Erik Jones
73.216
0.542
26
35
Riley Herbst * #
73.240
0.566
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
73.283
0.609
28
45
Tyler Reddick *
73.300
0.626
29
38
Zane Smith *
73.304
0.630
30
10
Ty Dillon
73.341
0.667
31
4
Noah Gragson *
73.377
0.703
32
11
Denny Hamlin
73.381
0.707
33
60
Ryan Preece
73.458
0.784
34
23
Bubba Wallace *
73.460
0.786
35
6
Brad Keselowski
73.706
1.032
36
3
Austin Dillon
73.784
1.110
37
51
Cody Ware
74.025
1.351
38
78
Katherine Legge *
75.297
2.623
39
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
75.365
2.691
40
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
75.733
3.059
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points