Practice Results: NCS Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen

Toby Christie

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Justin Haley, the driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, paced NASCAR Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen International on Saturday afternoon. Haley logged the fastest lap of the session with a 72.674-second circuit around the 2.45-mile road course.

Haley narrowly defeated Michael McDowell, his Spire Motorsports teammate, for the top spot by 0.001 seconds. Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five fastest drivers in the session.

Here are the complete practice results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Race 24 of 36.

Rank

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

7

Justin Haley

72.674

--

2

71

Michael McDowell

72.675

0.001

3

17

Chris Buescher

72.678

0.004

4

54

Ty Gibbs

72.795

0.121

5

5

Kyle Larson

72.806

0.132

6

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

72.831

0.157

7

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

72.856

0.182

8

34

Todd Gilliland *

72.864

0.190

9

19

Chase Briscoe

72.877

0.203

10

24

William Byron

72.879

0.205

11

1

Ross Chastain

72.920

0.246

12

48

Alex Bowman

72.933

0.259

13

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

72.970

0.296

14

12

Ryan Blaney

73.043

0.369

15

8

Kyle Busch

73.046

0.372

16

77

Carson Hocevar

73.052

0.378

17

9

Chase Elliott

73.052

0.378

18

22

Joey Logano

73.054

0.380

19

21

Josh Berry

73.085

0.411

20

41

Cole Custer

73.088

0.414

21

99

Daniel Suarez

73.106

0.432

22

2

Austin Cindric

73.141

0.467

23

20

Christopher Bell

73.147

0.473

24

16

AJ Allmendinger

73.169

0.495

25

43

Erik Jones

73.216

0.542

26

35

Riley Herbst * #

73.240

0.566

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

73.283

0.609

28

45

Tyler Reddick *

73.300

0.626

29

38

Zane Smith *

73.304

0.630

30

10

Ty Dillon

73.341

0.667

31

4

Noah Gragson *

73.377

0.703

32

11

Denny Hamlin

73.381

0.707

33

60

Ryan Preece

73.458

0.784

34

23

Bubba Wallace *

73.460

0.786

35

6

Brad Keselowski

73.706

1.032

36

3

Austin Dillon

73.784

1.110

37

51

Cody Ware

74.025

1.351

38

78

Katherine Legge *

75.297

2.623

39

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

75.365

2.691

40

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

75.733

3.059

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

