Qualifying Results: 2025 NXS Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Jonathan McCoy, Racing America on SI

Jesse Love is on the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway, collecting his eighth career pole in the second-tier seires. William Sawalich will start alongside him on the front row with Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top-five.

Rank

#

Driver

Time

Diff

1

2

Jesse Love

23.642

2

18

William Sawalich

23.672

0.030

3

11

Carson Hocevar

23.712

0.070

4

88

Connor Zilisch

23.768

0.126

5

41

Sam Mayer

23.800

0.158

6

21

Austin Dillon

23.805

0.163

7

39

Ryan Sieg

23.867

0.225

8

1

Carson Kvapil

23.888

0.246

9

8

Sammy Smith

23.907

0.265

10

10

Daniel Dye

23.915

0.273

11

9

Ross Chastain

23.972

0.330

12

20

Brandon Jones

23.973

0.331

13

99

Matt DiBenedetto

23.999

0.357

14

00

Sheldon Creed

24.019

0.377

15

7

Justin Allgaier

24.025

0.383

16

19

Justin Bonsignore

24.042

0.400

17

25

Harrison Burton

24.046

0.404

18

17

Corey Day

24.087

0.445

19

42

Anthony Alfredo

24.088

0.446

20

26

Dean Thompson

24.092

0.450

21

31

Blaine Perkins

24.103

0.461

22

44

Brennan Poole

24.145

0.503

23

70

Thomas Annunziata

24.150

0.508

24

28

Kyle Sieg

24.216

0.574

25

16

Christian Eckes

24.229

0.587

26

48

Nick Sanchez

24.240

0.598

27

51

Jeremy Clements

24.329

0.687

28

4

Parker Retzlaff

24.335

0.693

29

91

Josh Bilicki

24.421

0.779

30

14

Garrett Smithley

24.458

0.816

31

45

Mason Massey

24.475

0.833

32

27

Jeb Burton

24.489

0.847

33

53

Joey Gase

24.489

0.847

34

71

Ryan Ellis

24.569

0.902

35

07

Patrick Emerling

24.902

1.260

36

54

Taylor Gray

--

--

37

35

Tyler Tomassi

--

--

38

74

Dawson Cram

--

--

JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

