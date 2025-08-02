Qualifying Results: 2025 NXS Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa
Jesse Love is on the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway, collecting his eighth career pole in the second-tier seires. William Sawalich will start alongside him on the front row with Carson Hocevar, Connor Zilisch, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top-five.
Rank
#
Driver
Time
Diff
1
2
Jesse Love
23.642
2
18
William Sawalich
23.672
0.030
3
11
Carson Hocevar
23.712
0.070
4
88
Connor Zilisch
23.768
0.126
5
41
Sam Mayer
23.800
0.158
6
21
Austin Dillon
23.805
0.163
7
39
Ryan Sieg
23.867
0.225
8
1
Carson Kvapil
23.888
0.246
9
8
Sammy Smith
23.907
0.265
10
10
Daniel Dye
23.915
0.273
11
9
Ross Chastain
23.972
0.330
12
20
Brandon Jones
23.973
0.331
13
99
Matt DiBenedetto
23.999
0.357
14
00
Sheldon Creed
24.019
0.377
15
7
Justin Allgaier
24.025
0.383
16
19
Justin Bonsignore
24.042
0.400
17
25
Harrison Burton
24.046
0.404
18
17
Corey Day
24.087
0.445
19
42
Anthony Alfredo
24.088
0.446
20
26
Dean Thompson
24.092
0.450
21
31
Blaine Perkins
24.103
0.461
22
44
Brennan Poole
24.145
0.503
23
70
Thomas Annunziata
24.150
0.508
24
28
Kyle Sieg
24.216
0.574
25
16
Christian Eckes
24.229
0.587
26
48
Nick Sanchez
24.240
0.598
27
51
Jeremy Clements
24.329
0.687
28
4
Parker Retzlaff
24.335
0.693
29
91
Josh Bilicki
24.421
0.779
30
14
Garrett Smithley
24.458
0.816
31
45
Mason Massey
24.475
0.833
32
27
Jeb Burton
24.489
0.847
33
53
Joey Gase
24.489
0.847
34
71
Ryan Ellis
24.569
0.902
35
07
Patrick Emerling
24.902
1.260
36
54
Taylor Gray
--
--
37
35
Tyler Tomassi
--
--
38
74
Dawson Cram
--
--