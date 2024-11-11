Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

Joseph Srigley

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joey Logano is officially a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse outlasted his teammate at Team Penske, Ryan Blaney, in the final laps of Sunday's 312-lap contest from Phoenix Raceway.

William Byron finished in third and will record a third-place finish in the final points standings. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five in the event. Tyler Reddick was sixth with Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suarez in the top-10.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Status

1

22

Joey Logano (P)

312

Running

2

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

312

Running

3

24

William Byron (P)

312

Running

4

5

Kyle Larson

312

Running

5

20

Christopher Bell

312

Running

6

45

Tyler Reddick

312

Running

7

23

Bubba Wallace

312

Running

8

9

Chase Elliott

312

Running

9

17

Chris Buescher

312

Running

10

99

Daniel Suarez

312

Running

11

11

Denny Hamlin

312

Running

12

10

Noah Gragson

312

Running

13

2

Austin Cindric

312

Running

14

48

Alex Bowman

312

Running

15

6

Brad Keselowski

312

Running

16

21

Harrison Burton

312

Running

17

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

312

Running

18

77

Carson Hocevar

312

Running

19

1

Ross Chastain

312

Running

20

38

Todd Gilliland

311

Running

21

8

Kyle Busch

311

Running

22

43

Erik Jones

311

Running

23

31

Daniel Hemric

311

Running

24

4

Josh Berry

311

Running

25

16

Derek Kraus

311

Running

26

84

Jimmie Johnson

310

Running

27

3

Austin Dillon

310

Running

28

7

Justin Haley

310

Running

29

14

Chase Briscoe

310

Running

30

42

John Hunter Nemechek

310

Running

31

34

Michael McDowell

309

Running

32

51

Corey LaJoie

309

Running

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

309

Running

34

15

Kaz Grala #

308

Running

35

44

JJ Yeley (I)

306

Running

36

66

Chad Finchum (i)

302

Running

37

41

Ryan Preece

302

Running

38

50

Jeb Burton (i)

294

Running

39

71

Zane Smith

247

Accident

40

54

Ty Gibbs

1

Accident

Joseph Srigley
