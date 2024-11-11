Race Results: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
Joey Logano is officially a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse outlasted his teammate at Team Penske, Ryan Blaney, in the final laps of Sunday's 312-lap contest from Phoenix Raceway.
William Byron finished in third and will record a third-place finish in the final points standings. Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five in the event. Tyler Reddick was sixth with Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suarez in the top-10.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Status
1
22
Joey Logano (P)
312
Running
2
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
312
Running
3
24
William Byron (P)
312
Running
4
5
Kyle Larson
312
Running
5
20
Christopher Bell
312
Running
6
45
Tyler Reddick
312
Running
7
23
Bubba Wallace
312
Running
8
9
Chase Elliott
312
Running
9
17
Chris Buescher
312
Running
10
99
Daniel Suarez
312
Running
11
11
Denny Hamlin
312
Running
12
10
Noah Gragson
312
Running
13
2
Austin Cindric
312
Running
14
48
Alex Bowman
312
Running
15
6
Brad Keselowski
312
Running
16
21
Harrison Burton
312
Running
17
19
Martin Truex, Jr.
312
Running
18
77
Carson Hocevar
312
Running
19
1
Ross Chastain
312
Running
20
38
Todd Gilliland
311
Running
21
8
Kyle Busch
311
Running
22
43
Erik Jones
311
Running
23
31
Daniel Hemric
311
Running
24
4
Josh Berry
311
Running
25
16
Derek Kraus
311
Running
26
84
Jimmie Johnson
310
Running
27
3
Austin Dillon
310
Running
28
7
Justin Haley
310
Running
29
14
Chase Briscoe
310
Running
30
42
John Hunter Nemechek
310
Running
31
34
Michael McDowell
309
Running
32
51
Corey LaJoie
309
Running
33
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
309
Running
34
15
Kaz Grala #
308
Running
35
44
JJ Yeley (I)
306
Running
36
66
Chad Finchum (i)
302
Running
37
41
Ryan Preece
302
Running
38
50
Jeb Burton (i)
294
Running
39
71
Zane Smith
247
Accident
40
54
Ty Gibbs
1
Accident