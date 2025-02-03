Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Chase Elliott, the seven-time winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award, has triumphed in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Driving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott led a race-high 171 laps en route to the victory in the pre-season exhibition event, holding off 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

After starting last, Blaney climbed as high as second at the end of the 200-lap contest. Denny Hamlin finished the evening in third, with Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top-five.

Cook Out Clash Race Results:

Fin

#

Driver

Diff

1

9

Chase Elliott

2

12

Ryan Blaney

-1.333

3

11

Denny Hamlin

-4.783

4

22

Joey Logano

-7.796

5

23

Bubba Wallace

-9.039

6

1

Ross Chastain

-10.055

7

2

Austin Cindric

-11.039

8

45

Tyler Reddick

-13.259

9

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

-13.752

10

17

Chris Buescher

-13.912

11

60

Ryan Preece

-14.919

12

20

Christopher Bell

- 1 lap

13

21

Josh Berry

- 1 lap

14

34

Todd Gilliland

- 1 lap

15

8

Kyle Busch

- 1 lap

16

77

Carson Hocevar

- 1 lap

17

5

Kyle Larson

- 1 lap

18

24

William Byron

- 1 lap

19

48

Alex Bowman

- 1 lap

20

4

Noah Gragson

- 1 lap

21

6

Brad Keselowski

- 1 lap

22

99

Daniel Suarez

148

23

19

Chase Briscoe

150

JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

