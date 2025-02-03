Race Results: 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Chase Elliott, the seven-time winner of NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award, has triumphed in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Driving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott led a race-high 171 laps en route to the victory in the pre-season exhibition event, holding off 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.
After starting last, Blaney climbed as high as second at the end of the 200-lap contest. Denny Hamlin finished the evening in third, with Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top-five.
Cook Out Clash Race Results:
Fin
#
Driver
Diff
1
9
Chase Elliott
2
12
Ryan Blaney
-1.333
3
11
Denny Hamlin
-4.783
4
22
Joey Logano
-7.796
5
23
Bubba Wallace
-9.039
6
1
Ross Chastain
-10.055
7
2
Austin Cindric
-11.039
8
45
Tyler Reddick
-13.259
9
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
-13.752
10
17
Chris Buescher
-13.912
11
60
Ryan Preece
-14.919
12
20
Christopher Bell
- 1 lap
13
21
Josh Berry
- 1 lap
14
34
Todd Gilliland
- 1 lap
15
8
Kyle Busch
- 1 lap
16
77
Carson Hocevar
- 1 lap
17
5
Kyle Larson
- 1 lap
18
24
William Byron
- 1 lap
19
48
Alex Bowman
- 1 lap
20
4
Noah Gragson
- 1 lap
21
6
Brad Keselowski
- 1 lap
22
99
Daniel Suarez
148
23
19
Chase Briscoe
150