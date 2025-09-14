Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol
Christopher Bell emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle in the closing laps of Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell, who led 12 laps on the night, endured a bump-and-run attempt from Brad Keselowski on the final lap of the race to score his fourth win of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Keselowski was visibly frustrated by missing out on the win, as he threw his gloves at the side of his car after he returned to pit road.
Zane Smith was able to score an impressive third-place finish in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, while Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five finishers.
Saturday night's race was the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination event. By finishing eighth, Alex Bowman was one of the four drivers, who were eliminated in this round. Josh Berry, Shane van Gisbergen, and Austin Dillon were also eliminated from the Playoffs.
Advancing to the Round of 12 are Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott.
Ty Gibbs, who led a race-high 201 laps, ended the night with a 10th-place finish after having issues getting to pit road late in the race, which ended his bid for his first career win.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 29 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
20
Christopher Bell (P)
500
--
2
6
Brad Keselowski
500
0.343
3
38*
Zane Smith
500
1.522
4
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
500
2.622
5
22
Joey Logano (P)
500499
2.716
6
67*
Corey Heim (i)
500
2.823
7
77
Carson Hocevar
500
3.240
8
48
Alex Bowman (P)
500
3.514
9
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
500
4.953
10
54
Ty Gibbs
500
5.054
11
17
Chris Buescher
500
6.568
12
24
William Byron (P)
500
7.867
13
7
Justin Haley
500
12.365
14
42
John Hunter Nemechek
499
1 lap
15
45*
Tyler Reddick (P)
499
1 lap
16
8
Kyle Busch
499
1 lap
17
71
Michael McDowell
499
1 lap
18
35*
Riley Herbst #
499
1 lap
19
1
Ross Chastain
499
1 lap
20
43
Erik Jones
499
1 lap
21
60
Ryan Preece
499
1 lap
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
499
1 lap
23
4*
Noah Gragson
498
2 laps
24
34*
Todd Gilliland
498
2 laps
25
33*
Austin Hill (i)
497
3 laps
26
88
Shane van Gisbergen (P) #
497
3 laps
27
10
Ty Dillon
497
3 laps
28
3
Austin Dillon (P)
496
4 laps
29
51
Cody Ware
496
4 laps
30
2
Austin Cindric (P)
496
4 laps
31
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
495
5 laps
32
5
Kyle Larson (P)
495
5 laps
33
41
Cole Custer
488
12 laps
34
23*
Bubba Wallace (P)
487
13 laps
35
66*
Chad Finchum
458
42 laps
36
16
AJ Allmendinger
408
92 laps
37
99
Daniel Suarez
364
136 laps
38
9
Chase Elliott (P)
311
189 laps
39
21
Josh Berry (P)
75
425 laps
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points