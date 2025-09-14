Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Sep 13, 2025; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) wins the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Christopher Bell emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle in the closing laps of Saturday night's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell, who led 12 laps on the night, endured a bump-and-run attempt from Brad Keselowski on the final lap of the race to score his fourth win of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Keselowski was visibly frustrated by missing out on the win, as he threw his gloves at the side of his car after he returned to pit road.

Zane Smith was able to score an impressive third-place finish in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse, while Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five finishers.

Saturday night's race was the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination event. By finishing eighth, Alex Bowman was one of the four drivers, who were eliminated in this round. Josh Berry, Shane van Gisbergen, and Austin Dillon were also eliminated from the Playoffs.

Advancing to the Round of 12 are Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott.

Ty Gibbs, who led a race-high 201 laps, ended the night with a 10th-place finish after having issues getting to pit road late in the race, which ended his bid for his first career win.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Race 29 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

20

Christopher Bell (P)

500

--

2

6

Brad Keselowski

500

0.343

3

38*

Zane Smith

500

1.522

4

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

500

2.622

5

22

Joey Logano (P)

500499

2.716

6

67*

Corey Heim (i)

500

2.823

7

77

Carson Hocevar

500

3.240

8

48

Alex Bowman (P)

500

3.514

9

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

500

4.953

10

54

Ty Gibbs

500

5.054

11

17

Chris Buescher

500

6.568

12

24

William Byron (P)

500

7.867

13

7

Justin Haley

500

12.365

14

42

John Hunter Nemechek

499

1 lap

15

45*

Tyler Reddick (P)

499

1 lap

16

8

Kyle Busch

499

1 lap

17

71

Michael McDowell

499

1 lap

18

35*

Riley Herbst #

499

1 lap

19

1

Ross Chastain

499

1 lap

20

43

Erik Jones

499

1 lap

21

60

Ryan Preece

499

1 lap

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

499

1 lap

23

4*

Noah Gragson

498

2 laps

24

34*

Todd Gilliland

498

2 laps

25

33*

Austin Hill (i)

497

3 laps

26

88

Shane van Gisbergen (P) #

497

3 laps

27

10

Ty Dillon

497

3 laps

28

3

Austin Dillon (P)

496

4 laps

29

51

Cody Ware

496

4 laps

30

2

Austin Cindric (P)

496

4 laps

31

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

495

5 laps

32

5

Kyle Larson (P)

495

5 laps

33

41

Cole Custer

488

12 laps

34

23*

Bubba Wallace (P)

487

13 laps

35

66*

Chad Finchum

458

42 laps

36

16

AJ Allmendinger

408

92 laps

37

99

Daniel Suarez

364

136 laps

38

9

Chase Elliott (P)

311

189 laps

39

21

Josh Berry (P)

75

425 laps

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

