Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa
William Byron took his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in dramatic fashion as he was running on fumes in the closing laps of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Byron was able to manage the fuel flawlessly in the final laps, and held off Chase Briscoe for the race win.
Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five finishers.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. Race 23 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
24
William Byron
350
--
2
19
Chase Briscoe
350
1.192
3
6
Brad Keselowski (S1) (S2) (X)
350
1.378
4
12
Ryan Blaney
350
1.499
5
60
Ryan Preece
350
4.199
6
23
Bubba Wallace *
350
5.490
7
48
Alex Bowman
350
6.763
8
77
Carson Hocevar
350
7.263
9
22
Joey Logano
350
7.465
10
3
Austin Dillon
350
7.681
11
1
Ross Chastain
350
8.406
12
2
Austin Cindric
350
8.678
13
21
Josh Berry
350
10.064
14
9
Chase Elliott
350
12.214
15
42
John Hunter Nemechek
350
12.778
16
43
Erik Jones
350
13.039
17
20
Christopher Bell
350
13.172
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
350
13.354
19
45
Tyler Reddick *
350
13.384
20
8
Kyle Busch
350
15.405
21
54
Ty Gibbs
350
15.815
22
17
Chris Buescher
350
15.815
23
7
Justin Haley
350
17.373
24
11
Denny Hamlin
350
18.111
25
99
Daniel Suarez
350
18.833
26
41
Cole Custer
350
19.008
27
71
Michael McDowell
350
20.252
28
5
Kyle Larson
350
20.918
29
4
Noah Gragson *
350
21.842
30
35
Riley Herbst # *
350
21.925
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
349
1 lap
32
51
Cody Ware
349
1 lap
33
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
347
3 laps
34
34
Todd Gilliland *
347
3 laps
35
10
Ty Dillion
346
4 laps
36
38
Zane Smith *
344
6 laps
37
66
Joey Gase * (i)
340
10 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indiciates Xfinity Fastest Lap