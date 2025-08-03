Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa

Jonathan McCoy | Racing America On SI

William Byron took his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season in dramatic fashion as he was running on fumes in the closing laps of Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Byron was able to manage the fuel flawlessly in the final laps, and held off Chase Briscoe for the race win.

Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Ryan Preece rounded out the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. Race 23 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

24

William Byron

350

--

2

19

Chase Briscoe

350

1.192

3

6

Brad Keselowski (S1) (S2) (X)

350

1.378

4

12

Ryan Blaney

350

1.499

5

60

Ryan Preece

350

4.199

6

23

Bubba Wallace *

350

5.490

7

48

Alex Bowman

350

6.763

8

77

Carson Hocevar

350

7.263

9

22

Joey Logano

350

7.465

10

3

Austin Dillon

350

7.681

11

1

Ross Chastain

350

8.406

12

2

Austin Cindric

350

8.678

13

21

Josh Berry

350

10.064

14

9

Chase Elliott

350

12.214

15

42

John Hunter Nemechek

350

12.778

16

43

Erik Jones

350

13.039

17

20

Christopher Bell

350

13.172

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

350

13.354

19

45

Tyler Reddick *

350

13.384

20

8

Kyle Busch

350

15.405

21

54

Ty Gibbs

350

15.815

22

17

Chris Buescher

350

15.815

23

7

Justin Haley

350

17.373

24

11

Denny Hamlin

350

18.111

25

99

Daniel Suarez

350

18.833

26

41

Cole Custer

350

19.008

27

71

Michael McDowell

350

20.252

28

5

Kyle Larson

350

20.918

29

4

Noah Gragson *

350

21.842

30

35

Riley Herbst # *

350

21.925

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

349

1 lap

32

51

Cody Ware

349

1 lap

33

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

347

3 laps

34

34

Todd Gilliland *

347

3 laps

35

10

Ty Dillion

346

4 laps

36

38

Zane Smith *

344

6 laps

37

66

Joey Gase * (i)

340

10 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indiciates Xfinity Fastest Lap

