Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Toby Christie

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) makes a pit stop Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) makes a pit stop Sunday, July 27, 2025, during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace was able to manage a dwindling fuel load to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series win, and first career win in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Wallace, who had the race sewn up prior to a late-race caution for rain, had to hold off Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts at the end of the race.

Denny Hamlin finished third behind Wallace and Larson, while Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski finished fourth and fifth.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Race 22 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

23

Bubba Wallace *

168

--

2

5

Kyle Larson

168

0.222

3

11

Denny Hamlin (X)

168

1.254

4

60

Ryan Preece

168

2.978

5

6

Brad Keselowski

168

3.866

6

34

Todd Gilliland *

168

4.501

7

12

Ryan Blaney (S2)

168

4.771

8

20

Christopher Bell

168

4.862

9

48

Alex Bowman

168

4.923

10

77

Carson Hocevar

168

5.404

11

7

Justin Haley

168

6.135

12

42

John Hunter Nemechek

168

6.318

13

9

Chase Elliott

168

6.742

14

17

Chris Buescher

168

6.892

15

2

Austin Cindric

168

6.995

16

24

William Byron

168

7.029

17

78

Katherine Legge *

168

7.347

18

19

Chase Briscoe (S1)

168

7.509

19

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

168

7.718

20

41

Cole Custer

168

8.262

21

54

Ty Gibbs

168

12.540

22

21

Josh Berry

168

54.078

23

16

AJ Allmendinger

167

1 lap

24

62

Jesse Love * (i)

167

1 lap

25

8

Kyle Busch

166

2 laps

26

35

Riley Herbst * #

166

2 laps

27

99

Daniel Suarez

165

3 laps

28

10

Ty Dillon

165

3 laps

29

45

Tyler Reddick *

163

Out

30

71

Michael McDowell

162

6 laps

31

38

Zane Smith *

161

Out

32

22

Joey Logano

160

Out

33

4

Noah Gragson *

153

15 laps

34

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

125

Out

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

101

67 laps

36

43

Erik Jones

89

Out

37

51

Cody Ware

58

Out

38

3

Austin Dillon

56

Out

39

1

Ross Chastain

17

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible for points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

