Race Results: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Bubba Wallace was able to manage a dwindling fuel load to score his third career NASCAR Cup Series win, and first career win in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Wallace, who had the race sewn up prior to a late-race caution for rain, had to hold off Kyle Larson on two overtime restarts at the end of the race.
Denny Hamlin finished third behind Wallace and Larson, while Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski finished fourth and fifth.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Race 22 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
23
Bubba Wallace *
168
--
2
5
Kyle Larson
168
0.222
3
11
Denny Hamlin (X)
168
1.254
4
60
Ryan Preece
168
2.978
5
6
Brad Keselowski
168
3.866
6
34
Todd Gilliland *
168
4.501
7
12
Ryan Blaney (S2)
168
4.771
8
20
Christopher Bell
168
4.862
9
48
Alex Bowman
168
4.923
10
77
Carson Hocevar
168
5.404
11
7
Justin Haley
168
6.135
12
42
John Hunter Nemechek
168
6.318
13
9
Chase Elliott
168
6.742
14
17
Chris Buescher
168
6.892
15
2
Austin Cindric
168
6.995
16
24
William Byron
168
7.029
17
78
Katherine Legge *
168
7.347
18
19
Chase Briscoe (S1)
168
7.509
19
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
168
7.718
20
41
Cole Custer
168
8.262
21
54
Ty Gibbs
168
12.540
22
21
Josh Berry
168
54.078
23
16
AJ Allmendinger
167
1 lap
24
62
Jesse Love * (i)
167
1 lap
25
8
Kyle Busch
166
2 laps
26
35
Riley Herbst * #
166
2 laps
27
99
Daniel Suarez
165
3 laps
28
10
Ty Dillon
165
3 laps
29
45
Tyler Reddick *
163
Out
30
71
Michael McDowell
162
6 laps
31
38
Zane Smith *
161
Out
32
22
Joey Logano
160
Out
33
4
Noah Gragson *
153
15 laps
34
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
125
Out
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
101
67 laps
36
43
Erik Jones
89
Out
37
51
Cody Ware
58
Out
38
3
Austin Dillon
56
Out
39
1
Ross Chastain
17
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible for points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap