Race Results: 2025 NCS Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Casey Calhoun, Racing America

For the fifth time this season, Shane Van Gisbergen has parked the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, after winning Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Van Gisbergen was the class of the field all afternoon, but didn’t go completely unchallenged, with Kyle Larson (the defending race-winner at the Charlotte ROVAL) and Christopher Bell (the 2022 race-winner at the road course) taking the fight to the Auckland, New Zealand-native at various points throughout the 109-lap contest.

LIVE RACE UPDATES: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL

But, when the checkered flag was displayed, it was Shane Van Gisbergen with a clear shot to his sixth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, beating Larson by a whopping 15.160, putting another insane Margin of Victory (MOV) on the board for this season. Christopher Bell, after losing the runner-up spot in the last couple of laps, came home in third, 16.018 seconds behind SVG.

As the field crossed the start-finish line at the end of the race, the results were a little bit shaken up, with some non-playoff drivers putting up some fantastic runs, but the margin that continued to grow continued to get even more substantial.

Chris Buescher finished in fourth, more than 20 seconds behind the leader, with Michael McDowell coming home inside the top-five, finishing fifth, 37 seconds behind SVG. Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Tyler Reddick completed the top-10.

Then, William Byron was just outside the top-10 in 11th. Byron, who struggled throughout the afternoon, was the last driver to finish within one minute (that is 60 seconds) of the race-winner. Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers that finished outside the top-10 included Ryan Blaney (13th), Chase Briscoe (14th), Bubba Wallace (15th), Joey Logano (20th), Ross Chastain (21st), Denny Hamlin (23rd), and Austin Cindric (37th).

With the Bank of America ROVAL 400 now complete, the semi-final round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have been officially set. Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick were the four drivers eliminated from the post-season.

Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, that leaves Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin in the fight for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The South Point 400 at Las Vegas will take place Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 PM ET.

Pos

Car

Driver

Diff

1

88

Shane Van Gisbergen #

2

5

Kyle Larson (P)

15.160

3

20

Christopher Bell (P)

16.018

4

17

Chris Buescher

21.865

5

71

Michael McDowell

36.969

6

60

Ryan Preece

45.004

7

99

Daniel Suarez

51.076

8

9

Chase Elliott (P)

53.432

9

16

AJ Allmendinger

57.174

10

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

58.896

11

24

William Byron (P)

59.993

12

54

Ty Gibbs

60.202

13

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

65.930

14

19

Chase Briscoe (P)

70.908

15

23

Bubba Wallace (P)

73.114

16

21

Josh Berry

74.017

17

34

Todd Gilliland

74.291

18

48

Alex Bowman

81.562

19

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

82.178

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

83.117

21

1

Ross Chastain (P)

83.284

22

41

Cole Custer

83.733

23

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

85.628

24

38

Zane Smith

89.772

25

7

Justin Haley

92.486

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

93.497

27

10

Ty Dillon

1 lap

28

4

Noah Gragson

1 lap

29

77

Carson Hocevar

1 lap

30

35

Riley Herbst

1 lap

31

43

Erik Jones

1 lap

32

3

Austin Dillon

1 lap

33

66

Josh Bilicki

1 lap

34

51

Cody Ware

1 lap

35

8

Kyle Busch

9 laps

36

6

Brad Keselowski

20 laps

37

2

Austin Cindric (P)

22 laps

