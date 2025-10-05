Race Results: 2025 NCS Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL
For the fifth time this season, Shane Van Gisbergen has parked the No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, after winning Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Van Gisbergen was the class of the field all afternoon, but didn’t go completely unchallenged, with Kyle Larson (the defending race-winner at the Charlotte ROVAL) and Christopher Bell (the 2022 race-winner at the road course) taking the fight to the Auckland, New Zealand-native at various points throughout the 109-lap contest.
But, when the checkered flag was displayed, it was Shane Van Gisbergen with a clear shot to his sixth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, beating Larson by a whopping 15.160, putting another insane Margin of Victory (MOV) on the board for this season. Christopher Bell, after losing the runner-up spot in the last couple of laps, came home in third, 16.018 seconds behind SVG.
As the field crossed the start-finish line at the end of the race, the results were a little bit shaken up, with some non-playoff drivers putting up some fantastic runs, but the margin that continued to grow continued to get even more substantial.
Chris Buescher finished in fourth, more than 20 seconds behind the leader, with Michael McDowell coming home inside the top-five, finishing fifth, 37 seconds behind SVG. Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, and Tyler Reddick completed the top-10.
Then, William Byron was just outside the top-10 in 11th. Byron, who struggled throughout the afternoon, was the last driver to finish within one minute (that is 60 seconds) of the race-winner. Other NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers that finished outside the top-10 included Ryan Blaney (13th), Chase Briscoe (14th), Bubba Wallace (15th), Joey Logano (20th), Ross Chastain (21st), Denny Hamlin (23rd), and Austin Cindric (37th).
With the Bank of America ROVAL 400 now complete, the semi-final round of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have been officially set. Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick were the four drivers eliminated from the post-season.
Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend, that leaves Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin in the fight for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship.
The South Point 400 at Las Vegas will take place Sunday, October 12 at 5:30 PM ET.
Pos
Car
Driver
Diff
1
88
Shane Van Gisbergen #
2
5
Kyle Larson (P)
15.160
3
20
Christopher Bell (P)
16.018
4
17
Chris Buescher
21.865
5
71
Michael McDowell
36.969
6
60
Ryan Preece
45.004
7
99
Daniel Suarez
51.076
8
9
Chase Elliott (P)
53.432
9
16
AJ Allmendinger
57.174
10
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
58.896
11
24
William Byron (P)
59.993
12
54
Ty Gibbs
60.202
13
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
65.930
14
19
Chase Briscoe (P)
70.908
15
23
Bubba Wallace (P)
73.114
16
21
Josh Berry
74.017
17
34
Todd Gilliland
74.291
18
48
Alex Bowman
81.562
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
82.178
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
83.117
21
1
Ross Chastain (P)
83.284
22
41
Cole Custer
83.733
23
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
85.628
24
38
Zane Smith
89.772
25
7
Justin Haley
92.486
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
93.497
27
10
Ty Dillon
1 lap
28
4
Noah Gragson
1 lap
29
77
Carson Hocevar
1 lap
30
35
Riley Herbst
1 lap
31
43
Erik Jones
1 lap
32
3
Austin Dillon
1 lap
33
66
Josh Bilicki
1 lap
34
51
Cody Ware
1 lap
35
8
Kyle Busch
9 laps
36
6
Brad Keselowski
20 laps
37
2
Austin Cindric (P)
22 laps