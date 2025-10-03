Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NCTS EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Casey Calhoun, Racing America

Are we even surprised at this point?

Corey Heim went to Victory Lane in Friday’s EcoSave 250, the inaugural event for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. The triumph marks the 10th win of the season for Heim, setting a single-season record in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Despite starting on the pole, Heim wasn’t the dominant truck of the afternoon, though, that title belonged to his TRICON Garage teammate Brent Crews, who led a race-high 56 of 70 laps, but came up one spot short of the victory after crew chief Jacob Hampton called him to pit road during the final caution of the afternoon to fix a fuel pickup issue.

Scott Zipadelli, crew chief for Heim’s No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, would ultimately call the race-winning strategy by leaving the TRICON Garage driver on the racetrack to hold the race lead, as the field went into NASCAR Overtime.

With the chaos that occurred during the final two-lap shootout, Heim was able to hold the field behind him beating Brent Crews (his 17-year-old teammate) back to the start-finish line by 1.338 seconds, collecting his 21st win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Brent Crews and Gio Ruggiero finished second and third, collecting the first 1-2-3 sweep for TRICON Garage. The organization joins ThorSport Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports as the only teams to accomplish that in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Rajah Caruth had a fantastic rally in the late stages of Friday’s event to finish in fourth-place, with Spire Motorsports teammate and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Connor Zilisch rounding out the top-five in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Josh Bilicki collected an impressive sixth-place result, while post-season drivers Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, and Tyler Ankrum finished seventh through ninth. Connor Mosack rounded out the top-10 after restarting on the front row in NASCAR Overtime.

Other drivers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs that failed to score top-10 finishes include Kaden Honeycutt in 14th, who got spun on the final lap of the event by Grant Enfinger while battling for a spot just outside the top-five.

Layne Riggs was in position to get a solid finish by staying out on the final restart, but dropped dramatically when the green flag came out, finishing a disappointing 21st.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 Race Results

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim (P)

70

--

2

1

Brent Crews

70

1.338

3

17

Gio Ruggiero

70

2.048

4

71

Rajah Caruth

70

3.998

5

7

Connor Zilisch

70

4.577

6

41

Josh Bilicki

70

5.903

7

9

Grant Enfinger

70

7.239

8

98

Ty Majeski

70

8.097

9

18

Tyler Ankrum

70

8.495

10

81

Connor Mosack

70

9.698

11

19

Daniel Hemric

70

9.883

12

45

Bayley Currey

70

11.027

13

26

Dawson Sutton

70

12.053

14

52

Kaden Honeycutt

70

13.666

15

20

Will Rodgers

70

13.889

16

56

Timmy Hill

70

14.262

17

42

Matt Mills

70

14.535

18

77

Corey LaJoie

70

15.926

19

38

Chandler Smith

70

19.057

20

76

Spencer Boyd

70

22.972

21

34

Layne Riggs

70

41.251

22

91

Jack Wood

70

59.844

23

13

Jake Garcia

70

78.665

24

88

Matt Crafton

69

1 lap

25

02

Ben Maier

69

1 lap

26

16

Kris Wright

69

1 lap

27

62

Wesley Slimp

69

1 lap

28

33

Mason Maggio

69

1 lap

29

69

Tyler Tomassi

69

1 lap

30

5

Toni Breidinger

63

7 laps

31

15

Tanner Gray

55

15 laps

32

44

Andres Perez

54

16 laps

33

22

Josh Reaume

52

18 laps

34

2

Carter Fartuch

24

46 laps

35

75

Parker Kligerman

20

50 laps

36

99

Ben Rhodes

2

68 lapsA

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results