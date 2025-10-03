Race Results: 2025 NCTS EcoSave 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL
Are we even surprised at this point?
Corey Heim went to Victory Lane in Friday’s EcoSave 250, the inaugural event for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. The triumph marks the 10th win of the season for Heim, setting a single-season record in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Despite starting on the pole, Heim wasn’t the dominant truck of the afternoon, though, that title belonged to his TRICON Garage teammate Brent Crews, who led a race-high 56 of 70 laps, but came up one spot short of the victory after crew chief Jacob Hampton called him to pit road during the final caution of the afternoon to fix a fuel pickup issue.
Scott Zipadelli, crew chief for Heim’s No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, would ultimately call the race-winning strategy by leaving the TRICON Garage driver on the racetrack to hold the race lead, as the field went into NASCAR Overtime.
With the chaos that occurred during the final two-lap shootout, Heim was able to hold the field behind him beating Brent Crews (his 17-year-old teammate) back to the start-finish line by 1.338 seconds, collecting his 21st win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Brent Crews and Gio Ruggiero finished second and third, collecting the first 1-2-3 sweep for TRICON Garage. The organization joins ThorSport Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports as the only teams to accomplish that in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Rajah Caruth had a fantastic rally in the late stages of Friday’s event to finish in fourth-place, with Spire Motorsports teammate and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Connor Zilisch rounding out the top-five in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Josh Bilicki collected an impressive sixth-place result, while post-season drivers Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, and Tyler Ankrum finished seventh through ninth. Connor Mosack rounded out the top-10 after restarting on the front row in NASCAR Overtime.
Other drivers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs that failed to score top-10 finishes include Kaden Honeycutt in 14th, who got spun on the final lap of the event by Grant Enfinger while battling for a spot just outside the top-five.
Layne Riggs was in position to get a solid finish by staying out on the final restart, but dropped dramatically when the green flag came out, finishing a disappointing 21st.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250 Race Results
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim (P)
70
--
2
1
Brent Crews
70
1.338
3
17
Gio Ruggiero
70
2.048
4
71
Rajah Caruth
70
3.998
5
7
Connor Zilisch
70
4.577
6
41
Josh Bilicki
70
5.903
7
9
Grant Enfinger
70
7.239
8
98
Ty Majeski
70
8.097
9
18
Tyler Ankrum
70
8.495
10
81
Connor Mosack
70
9.698
11
19
Daniel Hemric
70
9.883
12
45
Bayley Currey
70
11.027
13
26
Dawson Sutton
70
12.053
14
52
Kaden Honeycutt
70
13.666
15
20
Will Rodgers
70
13.889
16
56
Timmy Hill
70
14.262
17
42
Matt Mills
70
14.535
18
77
Corey LaJoie
70
15.926
19
38
Chandler Smith
70
19.057
20
76
Spencer Boyd
70
22.972
21
34
Layne Riggs
70
41.251
22
91
Jack Wood
70
59.844
23
13
Jake Garcia
70
78.665
24
88
Matt Crafton
69
1 lap
25
02
Ben Maier
69
1 lap
26
16
Kris Wright
69
1 lap
27
62
Wesley Slimp
69
1 lap
28
33
Mason Maggio
69
1 lap
29
69
Tyler Tomassi
69
1 lap
30
5
Toni Breidinger
63
7 laps
31
15
Tanner Gray
55
15 laps
32
44
Andres Perez
54
16 laps
33
22
Josh Reaume
52
18 laps
34
2
Carter Fartuch
24
46 laps
35
75
Parker Kligerman
20
50 laps
36
99
Ben Rhodes
2
68 lapsA