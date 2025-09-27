Race Results: 2025 NXS Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas
Brandon Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team are headed to the semi-final round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Jones, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, earned his seventh career victory on Saturday, beating Connor Zilisch to win the Kansas Lottery 300.
After winning the pole, the 28-year-old driver paced the field for 54 of 200 laps on the afternoon, second to only Justin Allgaier, and went on to secure the victory after making the final pass for the lead on the final restart of the afternoon.
Of seven victories in the second-tier series for Jones, three have come at Kansas Speedway.
Connor Zilisch finished in second-place, with Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-five. Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, Brenden Queen, and Dean Thompson rounded out the top-10 finishers.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers that finished outside the top-10 include Justin Allgaier, who finished 13th after leading the most laps, Carson Kvapil in 15th, Sam Mayer in 16th, and Harrison Burton in 20th.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
20
Brandon Jones (P)
200
--
2
88
Connor Zilisch (P)
200
2.787
3
21
Austin Hill (P)
200
3.684
4
8
Sammy Smith (P)
200
7.008
5
00
Sheldon Creed (P)
200
7.041
6
54
Taylor Gray (P)
200
8.877
7
2
Jesse Love (P)
200
8.880
8
48
Nick Sanchez (P)
200
10.749
9
11
Brenden Queen
200
11.461
10
26
Dean Thompson
200
13.770
11
18
William Sawalich
200
18.925
12
10
Daniel Dye
200
19.264
13
7
Justin Allgaier (P)
200
20.010
14
16
Christian Eckes
200
23.873
15
1
Carson Kvapil (P)
200
30.779
16
41
Sam Mayer (P)
200
33.063
17
28
Kyle Sieg
200
36.341
18
17
Rajah Caruth
199
1 lap
19
39
Ryan Sieg
199
1 lap
20
25
Harrison Burton (P)
199
1 lap
21
70
Leland Honeyman
199
1 lap
22
24
Patrick Staropoli
199
1 lap
23
99
Matt DiBenedetto
199
1 lap
24
91
Josh Williams
199
1 lap
25
42
Anthony Alfredo
199
1 lap
26
71
Ryan Ellis
199
1 lap
27
4
Parker Retzlaff
198
2 laps
28
44
Brennan Poole
198
2 laps
29
32
Austin Green
198
2 laps
30
27
Jeb Burton
198
2 laps
31
45
Mason Massey
197
3 laps
32
51
Jeremy Clements
197
3 laps
33
53
Joey Gase
196
4 laps
34
14
Garrett Smithley
195
5 laps
35
76
Kole Raz
195
5 laps
36
31
Blaine Perkins
195
5 laps
37
88
Connor Zilisch
154
46 laps
38
07
Nick Leitz
140
60 laps