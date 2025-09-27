Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NXS Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas

Joseph Srigley

Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team are headed to the semi-final round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Jones, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, earned his seventh career victory on Saturday, beating Connor Zilisch to win the Kansas Lottery 300.

After winning the pole, the 28-year-old driver paced the field for 54 of 200 laps on the afternoon, second to only Justin Allgaier, and went on to secure the victory after making the final pass for the lead on the final restart of the afternoon.

Of seven victories in the second-tier series for Jones, three have come at Kansas Speedway.

Connor Zilisch finished in second-place, with Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Sheldon Creed rounding out the top-five. Taylor Gray, Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, Brenden Queen, and Dean Thompson rounded out the top-10 finishers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs drivers that finished outside the top-10 include Justin Allgaier, who finished 13th after leading the most laps, Carson Kvapil in 15th, Sam Mayer in 16th, and Harrison Burton in 20th.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

20

Brandon Jones (P)

200

--

2

88

Connor Zilisch (P)

200

2.787

3

21

Austin Hill (P)

200

3.684

4

8

Sammy Smith (P)

200

7.008

5

00

Sheldon Creed (P)

200

7.041

6

54

Taylor Gray (P)

200

8.877

7

2

Jesse Love (P)

200

8.880

8

48

Nick Sanchez (P)

200

10.749

9

11

Brenden Queen

200

11.461

10

26

Dean Thompson

200

13.770

11

18

William Sawalich

200

18.925

12

10

Daniel Dye

200

19.264

13

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

200

20.010

14

16

Christian Eckes

200

23.873

15

1

Carson Kvapil (P)

200

30.779

16

41

Sam Mayer (P)

200

33.063

17

28

Kyle Sieg

200

36.341

18

17

Rajah Caruth

199

1 lap

19

39

Ryan Sieg

199

1 lap

20

25

Harrison Burton (P)

199

1 lap

21

70

Leland Honeyman

199

1 lap

22

24

Patrick Staropoli

199

1 lap

23

99

Matt DiBenedetto

199

1 lap

24

91

Josh Williams

199

1 lap

25

42

Anthony Alfredo

199

1 lap

26

71

Ryan Ellis

199

1 lap

27

4

Parker Retzlaff

198

2 laps

28

44

Brennan Poole

198

2 laps

29

32

Austin Green

198

2 laps

30

27

Jeb Burton

198

2 laps

31

45

Mason Massey

197

3 laps

32

51

Jeremy Clements

197

3 laps

33

53

Joey Gase

196

4 laps

34

14

Garrett Smithley

195

5 laps

35

76

Kole Raz

195

5 laps

36

31

Blaine Perkins

195

5 laps

37

88

Connor Zilisch

154

46 laps

38

07

Nick Leitz

140

60 laps

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results