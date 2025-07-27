Race Results: 2025 NXS Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis
Connor Zilisch is back in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collecting his third consecutive win. The 19-year-old driver made a late-race pass on Taylor Gray to secure the race-win.
Pos
#
Driver
Diff
1
88
Connor Zilisch
2
41
Sam Mayer
0.339
3
54
Taylor Gray
1.036
4
17
Kyle Larson
1.580
5
39
Ryan Sieg
1.720
6
18
William Sawalich
1.923
7
8
Sammy Smith
3.031
8
10
Daniel Dye
3.514
9
2
Jesse Love
3.757
10
26
Dean Thompson
4.808
11
99
Matt DiBenedetto
6.478
12
51
Jeremy Clements
7.046
13
16
Christian Eckes
7.450
14
4
Parker Retzlaff
9.265
15
27
Jeb Burton
9.426
16
28
Kyle Sieg
9.493
17
00
Sheldon Creed
9.601
18
25
Harrison Burton
9.718
19
91
Josh Bilicki
10.643
20
44
Brennan Poole
10.987
21
71
Ryan Ellis
11.122
22
11
Josh Williams
11.168
23
42
Anthony Alfredo
11.240
24
45
Mason Massey
11.814
25
14
Garrett Smithley
12.402
26
70
Leland Honeyman
12.842
27
31
Blaine Perkins
13.180
28
53
Joey Gase
13.180
29
35
David Starr
13.983
30
1
Carson Kvapil
14.682
31
74
Dawson Cram
25.064
32
20
Brandon Jones
3 laps
33
48
Nick Sanchez
4 laps
34
21
Austin Hill
5 laps
35
19
Aric Almirola
10 laps
36
7
Justin Allgaier
13 laps
37
32
Katherine Legge
26 laps
38
07
Logan Bearden
63 laps