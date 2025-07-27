Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NXS Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis

Joseph Srigley

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch is back in Victory Lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collecting his third consecutive win. The 19-year-old driver made a late-race pass on Taylor Gray to secure the race-win.

Pos

#

Driver

Diff

1

88

Connor Zilisch

2

41

Sam Mayer

0.339

3

54

Taylor Gray

1.036

4

17

Kyle Larson

1.580

5

39

Ryan Sieg

1.720

6

18

William Sawalich

1.923

7

8

Sammy Smith

3.031

8

10

Daniel Dye

3.514

9

2

Jesse Love

3.757

10

26

Dean Thompson

4.808

11

99

Matt DiBenedetto

6.478

12

51

Jeremy Clements

7.046

13

16

Christian Eckes

7.450

14

4

Parker Retzlaff

9.265

15

27

Jeb Burton

9.426

16

28

Kyle Sieg

9.493

17

00

Sheldon Creed

9.601

18

25

Harrison Burton

9.718

19

91

Josh Bilicki

10.643

20

44

Brennan Poole

10.987

21

71

Ryan Ellis

11.122

22

11

Josh Williams

11.168

23

42

Anthony Alfredo

11.240

24

45

Mason Massey

11.814

25

14

Garrett Smithley

12.402

26

70

Leland Honeyman

12.842

27

31

Blaine Perkins

13.180

28

53

Joey Gase

13.180

29

35

David Starr

13.983

30

1

Carson Kvapil

14.682

31

74

Dawson Cram

25.064

32

20

Brandon Jones

3 laps

33

48

Nick Sanchez

4 laps

34

21

Austin Hill

5 laps

35

19

Aric Almirola

10 laps

36

7

Justin Allgaier

13 laps

37

32

Katherine Legge

26 laps

38

07

Logan Bearden

63 laps

