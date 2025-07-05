Race Results: 2025 NXS The Loop 110 at The Chicago Street Course
Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch went head-to-head to wrap up Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Chicago Street Course, but in a two-lap dash it was the NASCAR Cup Series regular that prevailed, winning The Loop 110.
Connor Zilisch, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez rounded out the top-five. Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Austin Green, and Brennan Poole secured top-10s.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
9
Shane Van Gisbergen
50
2
88
Connor Zilisch
50
0.823
3
00
Sheldon Creed
50
3.141
4
21
Austin Hill
50
4.186
5
48
Nick Sanchez
50
5.876
6
2
Jesse Love
50
6.786
7
8
Sammy Smith
50
7.792
8
41
Sam Mayer
50
8.921
9
32
Austin Green
50
8.955
10
44
Brennan Poole
50
9.153
11
11
Josh Williams
50
9.409
12
07
Alex Labbe
50
9.693
13
25
Harrison Burton
50
10.938
14
26
Dean Thompson
50
12.180
15
16
Christian Eckes
50
12.512
16
1
Carson Kvapil
50
12.592
17
70
Thomas Annunziata
50
13.602
18
31
Blaine Perkins
50
14.233
19
10
Daniel Dye
50
14.777
20
28
Kyle Sieg
50
16.192
21
20
Brandon Jones
50
16.502
22
24
Kaz Grala
50
16.619
23
7
Justin Allgaier
50
16.758
24
4
Parker Retzlaff
50
17.664
25
71
Ryan Ellis
50
18.516
26
14
Connor Mosack
50
22.259
27
27
Jeb Burton
50
22.577
28
99
Matt DiBenedetto
50
22.618
29
50
Preston Pardus
50
28.539
30
45
Brad Perez
50
45.885
31
51
Jeremy Clements
50
48.218
32
19
Jack Perkins
46
4 laps
33
35
Andre Castro
43
7 laps
34
54
Taylor Gray
38
12 laps
35
91
Josh Bilicki
26
24 laps
36
42
Anthony Alfredo
26
24 laps
37
18
William Sawalich
7
43 laps
38
39
Ryan Sieg
5
45 laps