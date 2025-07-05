Racing America Logo

Race Results: 2025 NXS The Loop 110 at The Chicago Street Course

Joseph Srigley

Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch went head-to-head to wrap up Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the Chicago Street Course, but in a two-lap dash it was the NASCAR Cup Series regular that prevailed, winning The Loop 110.

Connor Zilisch, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez rounded out the top-five. Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, Austin Green, and Brennan Poole secured top-10s.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

9

Shane Van Gisbergen

50

2

88

Connor Zilisch

50

0.823

3

00

Sheldon Creed

50

3.141

4

21

Austin Hill

50

4.186

5

48

Nick Sanchez

50

5.876

6

2

Jesse Love

50

6.786

7

8

Sammy Smith

50

7.792

8

41

Sam Mayer

50

8.921

9

32

Austin Green

50

8.955

10

44

Brennan Poole

50

9.153

11

11

Josh Williams

50

9.409

12

07

Alex Labbe

50

9.693

13

25

Harrison Burton

50

10.938

14

26

Dean Thompson

50

12.180

15

16

Christian Eckes

50

12.512

16

1

Carson Kvapil

50

12.592

17

70

Thomas Annunziata

50

13.602

18

31

Blaine Perkins

50

14.233

19

10

Daniel Dye

50

14.777

20

28

Kyle Sieg

50

16.192

21

20

Brandon Jones

50

16.502

22

24

Kaz Grala

50

16.619

23

7

Justin Allgaier

50

16.758

24

4

Parker Retzlaff

50

17.664

25

71

Ryan Ellis

50

18.516

26

14

Connor Mosack

50

22.259

27

27

Jeb Burton

50

22.577

28

99

Matt DiBenedetto

50

22.618

29

50

Preston Pardus

50

28.539

30

45

Brad Perez

50

45.885

31

51

Jeremy Clements

50

48.218

32

19

Jack Perkins

46

4 laps

33

35

Andre Castro

43

7 laps

34

54

Taylor Gray

38

12 laps

35

91

Josh Bilicki

26

24 laps

36

42

Anthony Alfredo

26

24 laps

37

18

William Sawalich

7

43 laps

38

39

Ryan Sieg

5

45 laps

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

