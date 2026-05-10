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Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at The Glen

Toby Christie|
Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen continues to astonish with his incredible road racing ability. In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, SVG not only rallied from a 29-second deficit to the leaders in 18 laps, he did it with ease.

SVG passed Ty Gibbs for the race lead with eight laps remaining, and he would go on to win the race by more than seven seconds over Michael McDowell.

This is van Gisbergen's seventh NASCAR Cup Series win, and he took the win from the pole position. McDowell, the second-place finisher, also started from the second position in the race.

Gibbs would fade down the stretch to a third-place finish, as he nursed a dwindling fuel load to the finish of the 100-lap event at the New York road course.

Chase Briscoe, and series point leader Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five finishers in the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

97

Shane van Gisbergen (S2)

100

--

2

71

Michael McDowell

100

7.288

3

54

Ty Gibbs

100

16.531

4

19

Chase Briscoe

100

19.253

5

45

Tyler Reddick

100

19.372

6

3

Austin Dillon

100

20.941

7

16

A.J. Allmendinger

100

21.518

8

8

Kyle Busch

100

22.302

9

2

Austin Cindric

100

22.421

10

42

John Hunter Nemechek

100

25.438

11

12

Ryan Blaney

100

25.641

12

17

Chris Buescher

100

30.506

13

7

Daniel Suarez

100

30.901

14

60

Ryan Preece

100

32.096

15

41

Cole Custer

100

32.924

16

11

Denny Hamlin

100

34.645

17

34

Todd Gilliland

100

36.364

18

38

Zane Smith

100

36.599

19

43

Erik Jones

100

37.776

20

88

Connor Zilisch (X) #

100

42.011

21

20

Christopher Bell

100

43.433

22

4

Noah Gragson

100

43.879

23

5

Kyle Larson

100

45.972

24

9

Chase Elliott

100

46.428

25

48

Alex Bowman

100

50.008

26

35

Riley Herbst

100

51.845

27

1

Ross Chastain (S1)

100

53.565

28

77

Carson Hocevar

100

60.393

29

23

Bubba Wallace

100

69.881

30

6

Brad Keselowski

100

70.527

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

100

70.606

32

21

Josh Berry

100

80.986

33

10

Ty Dillon

99

1 lap

34

66*

Josh Bilicki (i)

99

1 lap

35

78*

Katherine Legge

99

1 lap

36

24

William Byron

97

3 laps

37

51

Cody Ware

90

Out

38

22

Joey Logano

85

15 laps

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" Entry
(i) A driver ineligible to score series points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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