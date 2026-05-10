Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at The Glen
Shane van Gisbergen continues to astonish with his incredible road racing ability. In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, SVG not only rallied from a 29-second deficit to the leaders in 18 laps, he did it with ease.
SVG passed Ty Gibbs for the race lead with eight laps remaining, and he would go on to win the race by more than seven seconds over Michael McDowell.
This is van Gisbergen's seventh NASCAR Cup Series win, and he took the win from the pole position. McDowell, the second-place finisher, also started from the second position in the race.
Gibbs would fade down the stretch to a third-place finish, as he nursed a dwindling fuel load to the finish of the 100-lap event at the New York road course.
Chase Briscoe, and series point leader Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five finishers in the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
97
Shane van Gisbergen (S2)
100
--
2
71
Michael McDowell
100
7.288
3
54
Ty Gibbs
100
16.531
4
19
Chase Briscoe
100
19.253
5
45
Tyler Reddick
100
19.372
6
3
Austin Dillon
100
20.941
7
16
A.J. Allmendinger
100
21.518
8
8
Kyle Busch
100
22.302
9
2
Austin Cindric
100
22.421
10
42
John Hunter Nemechek
100
25.438
11
12
Ryan Blaney
100
25.641
12
17
Chris Buescher
100
30.506
13
7
Daniel Suarez
100
30.901
14
60
Ryan Preece
100
32.096
15
41
Cole Custer
100
32.924
16
11
Denny Hamlin
100
34.645
17
34
Todd Gilliland
100
36.364
18
38
Zane Smith
100
36.599
19
43
Erik Jones
100
37.776
20
88
Connor Zilisch (X) #
100
42.011
21
20
Christopher Bell
100
43.433
22
4
Noah Gragson
100
43.879
23
5
Kyle Larson
100
45.972
24
9
Chase Elliott
100
46.428
25
48
Alex Bowman
100
50.008
26
35
Riley Herbst
100
51.845
27
1
Ross Chastain (S1)
100
53.565
28
77
Carson Hocevar
100
60.393
29
23
Bubba Wallace
100
69.881
30
6
Brad Keselowski
100
70.527
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
100
70.606
32
21
Josh Berry
100
80.986
33
10
Ty Dillon
99
1 lap
34
66*
Josh Bilicki (i)
99
1 lap
35
78*
Katherine Legge
99
1 lap
36
24
William Byron
97
3 laps
37
51
Cody Ware
90
Out
38
22
Joey Logano
85
15 laps
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* "Open" Entry
(i) A driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie