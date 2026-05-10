Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at The Glen

Shane van Gisbergen continues to astonish with his incredible road racing ability. In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, SVG not only rallied from a 29-second deficit to the leaders in 18 laps, he did it with ease.

SVG passed Ty Gibbs for the race lead with eight laps remaining, and he would go on to win the race by more than seven seconds over Michael McDowell.

This is van Gisbergen's seventh NASCAR Cup Series win, and he took the win from the pole position. McDowell, the second-place finisher, also started from the second position in the race.

Gibbs would fade down the stretch to a third-place finish, as he nursed a dwindling fuel load to the finish of the 100-lap event at the New York road course.

Chase Briscoe, and series point leader Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five finishers in the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 97 Shane van Gisbergen (S2) 100 -- 2 71 Michael McDowell 100 7.288 3 54 Ty Gibbs 100 16.531 4 19 Chase Briscoe 100 19.253 5 45 Tyler Reddick 100 19.372 6 3 Austin Dillon 100 20.941 7 16 A.J. Allmendinger 100 21.518 8 8 Kyle Busch 100 22.302 9 2 Austin Cindric 100 22.421 10 42 John Hunter Nemechek 100 25.438 11 12 Ryan Blaney 100 25.641 12 17 Chris Buescher 100 30.506 13 7 Daniel Suarez 100 30.901 14 60 Ryan Preece 100 32.096 15 41 Cole Custer 100 32.924 16 11 Denny Hamlin 100 34.645 17 34 Todd Gilliland 100 36.364 18 38 Zane Smith 100 36.599 19 43 Erik Jones 100 37.776 20 88 Connor Zilisch (X) # 100 42.011 21 20 Christopher Bell 100 43.433 22 4 Noah Gragson 100 43.879 23 5 Kyle Larson 100 45.972 24 9 Chase Elliott 100 46.428 25 48 Alex Bowman 100 50.008 26 35 Riley Herbst 100 51.845 27 1 Ross Chastain (S1) 100 53.565 28 77 Carson Hocevar 100 60.393 29 23 Bubba Wallace 100 69.881 30 6 Brad Keselowski 100 70.527 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100 70.606 32 21 Josh Berry 100 80.986 33 10 Ty Dillon 99 1 lap 34 66* Josh Bilicki (i) 99 1 lap 35 78* Katherine Legge 99 1 lap 36 24 William Byron 97 3 laps 37 51 Cody Ware 90 Out 38 22 Joey Logano 85 15 laps

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

* "Open" Entry

(i) A driver ineligible to score series points