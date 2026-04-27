Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
It was a day that Carson Hocevar had always dreamt of, as the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet took home his first career win in his 91st start on Sunday in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Hocevar, who had been close before, finally knocked down the door to victory lane as he crossed the finish line ahead of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher by 0.114 seconds.
Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five finishers in Sunday's wild, and chaotic race at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.
Official Jack Link's 500 Race Results
1. 77-Carson Hocevar
2. 17-Chris Buescher
3. 48-Alex Bowman
4. 9-Chase Elliott
5. 38-Zane Smith (X)
6. 47-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7. 1-Ross Chastain (S2)
8. 2-Austin Cindric
9. 4-Noah Gragson
10. 8-Kyle Busch
11. 34-Todd Gilliland
12. 7-Daniel Suarez
13. 10-Ty Dillon
14. 45-Tyler Reddick
15. 11-Denny Hamlin
16. 16-AJ Allmendinger
17. 20-Christopher Bell
18. 60-Ryan Preece (S1)
19. 3-Austin Dillon
20. 97-Shane van Gisbergen
21. 51-Cody Ware
22. 42-John Hunter Nemechek
23. 43-Erik Jones
24. 78*-Daniel Dye (i)
25. 35-Riley Herbst
26. 88-Connor Zilisch #
27. 33*-Jesse Love (i)
28. 66*-Chad Finchum (i)
29. 19-Chase Briscoe
30. 44*-Joey Gase (i)
31. 6-Brad Keselowski
32. 71-Michael McDowell
33. 21-Josh Berry
34. 54-Ty Gibbs
35. 24-William Byron
36. 23-Bubba Wallace
37. 12-Ryan Blaney
38. 41-Cole Custer
39. 22-Joey Logano
40. 5-Kyle Larson
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" Entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie