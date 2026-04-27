Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

It was a day that Carson Hocevar had always dreamt of, as the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet took home his first career win in his 91st start on Sunday in the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hocevar, who had been close before, finally knocked down the door to victory lane as he crossed the finish line ahead of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher by 0.114 seconds.

Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five finishers in Sunday's wild, and chaotic race at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Official Jack Link's 500 Race Results

1. 77-Carson Hocevar

2. 17-Chris Buescher

3. 48-Alex Bowman

4. 9-Chase Elliott

5. 38-Zane Smith (X)

6. 47-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. 1-Ross Chastain (S2)

8. 2-Austin Cindric

9. 4-Noah Gragson

10. 8-Kyle Busch

11. 34-Todd Gilliland

12. 7-Daniel Suarez

13. 10-Ty Dillon

14. 45-Tyler Reddick

15. 11-Denny Hamlin

16. 16-AJ Allmendinger

17. 20-Christopher Bell

18. 60-Ryan Preece (S1)

19. 3-Austin Dillon

20. 97-Shane van Gisbergen

21. 51-Cody Ware

22. 42-John Hunter Nemechek

23. 43-Erik Jones

24. 78*-Daniel Dye (i)

25. 35-Riley Herbst

26. 88-Connor Zilisch #

27. 33*-Jesse Love (i)

28. 66*-Chad Finchum (i)

29. 19-Chase Briscoe

30. 44*-Joey Gase (i)

31. 6-Brad Keselowski

32. 71-Michael McDowell

33. 21-Josh Berry

34. 54-Ty Gibbs

35. 24-William Byron

36. 23-Bubba Wallace

37. 12-Ryan Blaney

38. 41-Cole Custer

39. 22-Joey Logano

40. 5-Kyle Larson

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

* "Open" Entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points