Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Wurth 400 At Texas

Chase Elliott was able to score his second victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was able to come out on top of Denny Hamlin in a four-lap shootout to end the event.

Elliott led a race-high 87 laps, and took the victory by 0.407 seconds over Hamlin. This is the earliest in a season that Elliott has ever recorded multiple wins in a NASCAR Cup Series season.

Alex Bowman finished third, marking a season-best finish, while Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 9 Chase Elliott (S2) (X) 267 -- 2 11 Denny Hamlin 267 0.407 3 48 Alex Bowman 267 0.705 4 45 Tyler Reddick 267 0.787 5 17 Chris Buescher 267 0.990 6 7 Daniel Suarez 267 1.326 7 77 Carson Hocevar 267 1.735 8 24 William Byron 267 2.139 9 23 Bubba Wallace 267 2.237 10 12 Ryan Blaney 267 2.685 11 35 Riley Herbst 267 3.084 12 43 Erik Jones (S1) 267 3.201 13 6 Brad Keselowski 267 3.596 14 60 Ryan Preece 267 3.749 15 2 Austin Cindric 267 4.078 16 88 Connor Zilisch # 267 4.276 17 97 Shane van Gisbergen 267 5.353 18 3 Austin Dillon 267 5.694 19 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 267 6.199 20 8 Kyle Busch 267 9.077 21 42 John Hunter Nemechek 266 1 lap 22 38 Zane Smith 266 1 lap 23 19 Chase Briscoe 266 1 lap 24 10 Ty Dillon 266 1 lap 25 16 A.J. Allmendinger 266 1 lap 26 1 Ross Chastain 266 1 lap 27 71 Michael McDowell 266 1 lap 28 4 Noah Gragson 266 1 lap 29 21 Josh Berry 266 1 lap 30 51 Cody Ware 265 2 laps 31 67* Corey Heim (i) 254 Out 32 34 Todd Gilliland 254 13 laps 33 66* Chad Finchum (i) 223 44 laps 34 5 Kyle Larson 180 87 laps 35 41 Cole Custer 173 94 laps 36 54 Ty Gibbs 110 Out 37 22 Joey Logano 95 Out 38 20 Christopher Bell 68 Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points