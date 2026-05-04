Skip to main content
Racing America Logo

Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Wurth 400 At Texas

Toby Christie|
May 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (9) celebrates after he wins the 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
May 3, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (9) celebrates after he wins the 2026 Wurth 400 cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott was able to score his second victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was able to come out on top of Denny Hamlin in a four-lap shootout to end the event.

Elliott led a race-high 87 laps, and took the victory by 0.407 seconds over Hamlin. This is the earliest in a season that Elliott has ever recorded multiple wins in a NASCAR Cup Series season.

Alex Bowman finished third, marking a season-best finish, while Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

9

Chase Elliott (S2) (X)

267

--

2

11

Denny Hamlin

267

0.407

3

48

Alex Bowman

267

0.705

4

45

Tyler Reddick

267

0.787

5

17

Chris Buescher

267

0.990

6

7

Daniel Suarez

267

1.326

7

77

Carson Hocevar

267

1.735

8

24

William Byron

267

2.139

9

23

Bubba Wallace

267

2.237

10

12

Ryan Blaney

267

2.685

11

35

Riley Herbst

267

3.084

12

43

Erik Jones (S1)

267

3.201

13

6

Brad Keselowski

267

3.596

14

60

Ryan Preece

267

3.749

15

2

Austin Cindric

267

4.078

16

88

Connor Zilisch #

267

4.276

17

97

Shane van Gisbergen

267

5.353

18

3

Austin Dillon

267

5.694

19

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

267

6.199

20

8

Kyle Busch

267

9.077

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

266

1 lap

22

38

Zane Smith

266

1 lap

23

19

Chase Briscoe

266

1 lap

24

10

Ty Dillon

266

1 lap

25

16

A.J. Allmendinger

266

1 lap

26

1

Ross Chastain

266

1 lap

27

71

Michael McDowell

266

1 lap

28

4

Noah Gragson

266

1 lap

29

21

Josh Berry

266

1 lap

30

51

Cody Ware

265

2 laps

31

67*

Corey Heim (i)

254

Out

32

34

Todd Gilliland

254

13 laps

33

66*

Chad Finchum (i)

223

44 laps

34

5

Kyle Larson

180

87 laps

35

41

Cole Custer

173

94 laps

36

54

Ty Gibbs

110

Out

37

22

Joey Logano

95

Out

38

20

Christopher Bell

68

Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Share on XFollow toby_christie
Home/Results