Race Results From the 2026 NASCAR Cup Wurth 400 At Texas
Chase Elliott was able to score his second victory of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was able to come out on top of Denny Hamlin in a four-lap shootout to end the event.
Elliott led a race-high 87 laps, and took the victory by 0.407 seconds over Hamlin. This is the earliest in a season that Elliott has ever recorded multiple wins in a NASCAR Cup Series season.
Alex Bowman finished third, marking a season-best finish, while Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five finishers.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
9
Chase Elliott (S2) (X)
267
--
2
11
Denny Hamlin
267
0.407
3
48
Alex Bowman
267
0.705
4
45
Tyler Reddick
267
0.787
5
17
Chris Buescher
267
0.990
6
7
Daniel Suarez
267
1.326
7
77
Carson Hocevar
267
1.735
8
24
William Byron
267
2.139
9
23
Bubba Wallace
267
2.237
10
12
Ryan Blaney
267
2.685
11
35
Riley Herbst
267
3.084
12
43
Erik Jones (S1)
267
3.201
13
6
Brad Keselowski
267
3.596
14
60
Ryan Preece
267
3.749
15
2
Austin Cindric
267
4.078
16
88
Connor Zilisch #
267
4.276
17
97
Shane van Gisbergen
267
5.353
18
3
Austin Dillon
267
5.694
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
267
6.199
20
8
Kyle Busch
267
9.077
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
266
1 lap
22
38
Zane Smith
266
1 lap
23
19
Chase Briscoe
266
1 lap
24
10
Ty Dillon
266
1 lap
25
16
A.J. Allmendinger
266
1 lap
26
1
Ross Chastain
266
1 lap
27
71
Michael McDowell
266
1 lap
28
4
Noah Gragson
266
1 lap
29
21
Josh Berry
266
1 lap
30
51
Cody Ware
265
2 laps
31
67*
Corey Heim (i)
254
Out
32
34
Todd Gilliland
254
13 laps
33
66*
Chad Finchum (i)
223
44 laps
34
5
Kyle Larson
180
87 laps
35
41
Cole Custer
173
94 laps
36
54
Ty Gibbs
110
Out
37
22
Joey Logano
95
Out
38
20
Christopher Bell
68
Out
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie