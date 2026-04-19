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Race Results From the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Toby Christie|
Apr 19, 2026; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates with some of his team after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Apr 19, 2026; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates with some of his team after winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Tyler Reddick simply won't be denied. After losing the lead in regulation of Sunday's AdventHealth 400 due to a dwindling fuel supply, the 23XI Racing driver got the caution he so desperately needed to re-rack and go for the win again.

Then, on the overtime restart attempt, Reddick got into a scuffle with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, which allowed Kyle Larson to pull out to a seemingly safe lead. Nothing is safe, not when Reddick is on track in 2026.

Reddick chased Larson down, and passed the defending series champion and defending winner of the AdventHealth 400, to take the lead, and win, on the final lap of the race.

Larson would finish second, while Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five finishers in the contest at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

45

Tyler Reddick

274

--

2

5

Kyle Larson (S2)

274

0.118

3

19

Chase Briscoe

274

0.295

4

11

Denny Hamlin (S1)

274

0.628

5

23

Bubba Wallace

274

0.639

6

6

Brad Keselowski

274

0.783

7

24

William Byron

274

1.124

8

9

Chase Elliott

274

1.200

9

54

Ty Gibbs

274

1.331

10

17

Chris Buescher

274

1.345

11

60

Ryan Preece

274

1.534

12

2

Austin Cindric

274

1.749

13

77

Carson Hocevar

274

1.770

14

35

Riley Herbst

274

1.991

15

67*

Corey Heim (i)

274

2.027

16

3

Austin Dillon

274

2.124

17

34

Todd Gilliland

274

6.964

18

48

Alex Bowman

274

7.518

19

7

Daniel Suarez

274

10.110

20

20

Christopher Bell (X)

273

1 lap

21

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

273

1 lap

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

273

1 lap

23

43

Erik Jones

273

1 lap

24

12

Ryan Blaney

273

1 lap

25

41

Cole Custer

273

1 lap

26

1

Ross Chastain

272

2 laps

27

21

Josh Berry

272

2 laps

28

4

Noah Gragson

272

2 laps

29

88

Connor Zilisch #

272

2 laps

30

22

Joey Logano

272

2 laps

31

16

AJ Allmendinger

271

3 laps

32

38

Zane Smith

271

3 laps

33

10

Ty Dillon

271

3 laps

34

71

Michael McDowell

271

3 laps

35

8

Kyle Busch

270

4 laps

36

97

Shane van Gisbergen

270

4 laps

37

51

Cody Ware

268

6 laps

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Driver ineligible to score series points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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