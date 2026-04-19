Race Results From the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Tyler Reddick simply won't be denied. After losing the lead in regulation of Sunday's AdventHealth 400 due to a dwindling fuel supply, the 23XI Racing driver got the caution he so desperately needed to re-rack and go for the win again.

Then, on the overtime restart attempt, Reddick got into a scuffle with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, which allowed Kyle Larson to pull out to a seemingly safe lead. Nothing is safe, not when Reddick is on track in 2026.

Reddick chased Larson down, and passed the defending series champion and defending winner of the AdventHealth 400, to take the lead, and win, on the final lap of the race.

Larson would finish second, while Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five finishers in the contest at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 45 Tyler Reddick 274 -- 2 5 Kyle Larson (S2) 274 0.118 3 19 Chase Briscoe 274 0.295 4 11 Denny Hamlin (S1) 274 0.628 5 23 Bubba Wallace 274 0.639 6 6 Brad Keselowski 274 0.783 7 24 William Byron 274 1.124 8 9 Chase Elliott 274 1.200 9 54 Ty Gibbs 274 1.331 10 17 Chris Buescher 274 1.345 11 60 Ryan Preece 274 1.534 12 2 Austin Cindric 274 1.749 13 77 Carson Hocevar 274 1.770 14 35 Riley Herbst 274 1.991 15 67* Corey Heim (i) 274 2.027 16 3 Austin Dillon 274 2.124 17 34 Todd Gilliland 274 6.964 18 48 Alex Bowman 274 7.518 19 7 Daniel Suarez 274 10.110 20 20 Christopher Bell (X) 273 1 lap 21 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 273 1 lap 22 42 John Hunter Nemechek 273 1 lap 23 43 Erik Jones 273 1 lap 24 12 Ryan Blaney 273 1 lap 25 41 Cole Custer 273 1 lap 26 1 Ross Chastain 272 2 laps 27 21 Josh Berry 272 2 laps 28 4 Noah Gragson 272 2 laps 29 88 Connor Zilisch # 272 2 laps 30 22 Joey Logano 272 2 laps 31 16 AJ Allmendinger 271 3 laps 32 38 Zane Smith 271 3 laps 33 10 Ty Dillon 271 3 laps 34 71 Michael McDowell 271 3 laps 35 8 Kyle Busch 270 4 laps 36 97 Shane van Gisbergen 270 4 laps 37 51 Cody Ware 268 6 laps

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

* Driver ineligible to score series points