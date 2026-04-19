Race Results From the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
Tyler Reddick simply won't be denied. After losing the lead in regulation of Sunday's AdventHealth 400 due to a dwindling fuel supply, the 23XI Racing driver got the caution he so desperately needed to re-rack and go for the win again.
Then, on the overtime restart attempt, Reddick got into a scuffle with Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, which allowed Kyle Larson to pull out to a seemingly safe lead. Nothing is safe, not when Reddick is on track in 2026.
Reddick chased Larson down, and passed the defending series champion and defending winner of the AdventHealth 400, to take the lead, and win, on the final lap of the race.
Larson would finish second, while Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five finishers in the contest at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
45
Tyler Reddick
274
--
2
5
Kyle Larson (S2)
274
0.118
3
19
Chase Briscoe
274
0.295
4
11
Denny Hamlin (S1)
274
0.628
5
23
Bubba Wallace
274
0.639
6
6
Brad Keselowski
274
0.783
7
24
William Byron
274
1.124
8
9
Chase Elliott
274
1.200
9
54
Ty Gibbs
274
1.331
10
17
Chris Buescher
274
1.345
11
60
Ryan Preece
274
1.534
12
2
Austin Cindric
274
1.749
13
77
Carson Hocevar
274
1.770
14
35
Riley Herbst
274
1.991
15
67*
Corey Heim (i)
274
2.027
16
3
Austin Dillon
274
2.124
17
34
Todd Gilliland
274
6.964
18
48
Alex Bowman
274
7.518
19
7
Daniel Suarez
274
10.110
20
20
Christopher Bell (X)
273
1 lap
21
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
273
1 lap
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
273
1 lap
23
43
Erik Jones
273
1 lap
24
12
Ryan Blaney
273
1 lap
25
41
Cole Custer
273
1 lap
26
1
Ross Chastain
272
2 laps
27
21
Josh Berry
272
2 laps
28
4
Noah Gragson
272
2 laps
29
88
Connor Zilisch #
272
2 laps
30
22
Joey Logano
272
2 laps
31
16
AJ Allmendinger
271
3 laps
32
38
Zane Smith
271
3 laps
33
10
Ty Dillon
271
3 laps
34
71
Michael McDowell
271
3 laps
35
8
Kyle Busch
270
4 laps
36
97
Shane van Gisbergen
270
4 laps
37
51
Cody Ware
268
6 laps
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie