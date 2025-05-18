Race Results: NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro
Carson Hocevar took the win in a very competitive NASCAR All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Hocevar finished ahead of John Hunter Nemechek by a victory margin of 0.697 seconds, both drivers will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race by virtue of their finishes.
Noah Gragson also advanced to the All-Star Race by winning the fan vote for the third consecutive year.
Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
77
Carson Hocevar
100
--
2
42
John Hunter Nemechek
100
0.697
3
10
Ty Dillon
100
1.293
4
43
Erik Jones
100
1.394
5
71
Michael McDowell
100
2.010
6
38
Zane Smith
100
2.047
7
16
AJ Allmendinger
100
3.407
8
23
Bubba Wallace
100
3.834
9
41
Cole Custer
100
3.944
10
35
Riley Herbst #
100
4.167
11
60
Ryan Preece
100
4.978
12
34
Todd Gilliland
100
6.137
13
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
100
6.202
14
7
Justin Haley
100
6.715
15
54
Ty Gibbs
100
7.050
16
15
Cody Ware
100
7.130
17
4
Noah Gragson
100
7.415
18
66
Chad Finchum
100
13.133
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender