Race Results: NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro

Carson Hocevar took the win in a very competitive NASCAR All-Star Open race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Hocevar finished ahead of John Hunter Nemechek by a victory margin of 0.697 seconds, both drivers will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race by virtue of their finishes.

Noah Gragson also advanced to the All-Star Race by winning the fan vote for the third consecutive year.

Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Open Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

77

Carson Hocevar

100

--

2

42

John Hunter Nemechek

100

0.697

3

10

Ty Dillon

100

1.293

4

43

Erik Jones

100

1.394

5

71

Michael McDowell

100

2.010

6

38

Zane Smith

100

2.047

7

16

AJ Allmendinger

100

3.407

8

23

Bubba Wallace

100

3.834

9

41

Cole Custer

100

3.944

10

35

Riley Herbst #

100

4.167

11

60

Ryan Preece

100

4.978

12

34

Todd Gilliland

100

6.137

13

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

100

6.202

14

7

Justin Haley

100

6.715

15

54

Ty Gibbs

100

7.050

16

15

Cody Ware

100

7.130

17

4

Noah Gragson

100

7.415

18

66

Chad Finchum

100

13.133

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

