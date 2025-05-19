Race Results: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Christopher Bell outdueled Joey Logano to take the win in Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Bell led the final 10 laps of the race, and took the win by a victory margin of 0.829 seconds.
Logano just missed out on his second consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race win.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
20
Christopher Bell
250
--
2
22
Joey Logano
250
0.829
3
1
Ross Chastain
250
1.126
4
48
Alex Bowman
250
1.938
5
9
Chase Elliott
250
2.405
6
24
William Byron
250
2.904
7
45
Tyler Reddick
250
3.060
8
8
Kyle Busch
250
4.038
9
19
Chase Briscoe
250
5.674
10
17
Chris Buescher
250
5.971
11
77
Carson Hocevar
250
6.318
12
11
Denny Hamlin
250
6.635
13
4
Noah Gragson
250
6.847
14
3
Austin Dillon
250
7.396
15
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
250
7.703
16
12
Ryan Blaney
250
7.905
17
21
Josh Berry
250
8.775
18
2
Austin Cindric
250
9.148
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
250
10.458
20
51
Harrison Burton
250
11.365
21
5
Kyle Larson
247
3 laps
22
6
Brad Keselowski
176
74 laps
23
99
Daniel Suarez
65
185 laps