Race Results: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Toby Christie

Christopher Bell outdueled Joey Logano to take the win in Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Bell led the final 10 laps of the race, and took the win by a victory margin of 0.829 seconds.

Logano just missed out on his second consecutive NASCAR All-Star Race win.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

20

Christopher Bell

250

--

2

22

Joey Logano

250

0.829

3

1

Ross Chastain

250

1.126

4

48

Alex Bowman

250

1.938

5

9

Chase Elliott

250

2.405

6

24

William Byron

250

2.904

7

45

Tyler Reddick

250

3.060

8

8

Kyle Busch

250

4.038

9

19

Chase Briscoe

250

5.674

10

17

Chris Buescher

250

5.971

11

77

Carson Hocevar

250

6.318

12

11

Denny Hamlin

250

6.635

13

4

Noah Gragson

250

6.847

14

3

Austin Dillon

250

7.396

15

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

250

7.703

16

12

Ryan Blaney

250

7.905

17

21

Josh Berry

250

8.775

18

2

Austin Cindric

250

9.148

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

250

10.458

20

51

Harrison Burton

250

11.365

21

5

Kyle Larson

247

3 laps

22

6

Brad Keselowski

176

74 laps

23

99

Daniel Suarez

65

185 laps

Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

