Race Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 at Richmond

Toby Christie

Aug 16, 2025; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Austin Dillon took his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond Raceway, although this one came sans controversey. Dillon punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the emphatic win in Saturday night's Cook Out 400.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 25 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

3

Austin Dillon

400

--

2

48

Alex Bowman

400

2.471

3

12

Ryan Blaney

400

8.246

4

22

Joey Logano

400

8.491

5

2

Austin Cindric

400

9.270

6

5

Kyle Larson

400

10.186

7

99

Daniel Suarez

400

11.385

8

21

Josh Berry

400

14.063

9

6

Brad Keselowski

400

15.124

10

11

Denny Hamlin

400

15.429

11

38

Zane Smith *

400

15.780

12

24

William Byron

400

21.588

13

19

Chase Briscoe

400

23.984

14

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

399

1 lap

15

77

Carson Hocevar

399

1 lap

16

8

Kyle Busch

399

1 lap

17

71

Michael McDowell

399

1 lap

18

54

Ty Gibbs

399

1 lap

19

1

Ross Chastain

399

1 lap

20

10

Ty Dillon

399

1 lap

21

20

Christopher Bell

399

1 lap

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

399

1 lap

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

399

1 lap

24

41

Cole Custer

399

1 lap

25

34

Todd Gilliland *

399

1 lap

26

43

Erik Jones

398

2 laps

27

4

Noah Gragson *

398

2 laps

28

23

Bubba Wallace * (S2) (X)

398

2 laps

29

67

Corey Heim * (i)

398

2 laps

30

17

Chris Buescher

398

2 laps

31

35

Riley Herbst # *

398

2 laps

32

51

Cody Ware

397

3 laps

33

33

Jesse Love * (i)

396

4 laps

34

45

Tyler Reddick * (S1)

396

4 laps

35

60

Ryan Preece

396

4 laps

36

42

John Hunter Nemechek

389

11 laps

37

7

Justin Haley

198

Out

38

9

Chase Elliott

197

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

