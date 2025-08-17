Race Results: NASCAR Cup Cook Out 400 at Richmond
Austin Dillon took his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond Raceway, although this one came sans controversey. Dillon punched his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the emphatic win in Saturday night's Cook Out 400.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Race 25 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
3
Austin Dillon
400
--
2
48
Alex Bowman
400
2.471
3
12
Ryan Blaney
400
8.246
4
22
Joey Logano
400
8.491
5
2
Austin Cindric
400
9.270
6
5
Kyle Larson
400
10.186
7
99
Daniel Suarez
400
11.385
8
21
Josh Berry
400
14.063
9
6
Brad Keselowski
400
15.124
10
11
Denny Hamlin
400
15.429
11
38
Zane Smith *
400
15.780
12
24
William Byron
400
21.588
13
19
Chase Briscoe
400
23.984
14
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
399
1 lap
15
77
Carson Hocevar
399
1 lap
16
8
Kyle Busch
399
1 lap
17
71
Michael McDowell
399
1 lap
18
54
Ty Gibbs
399
1 lap
19
1
Ross Chastain
399
1 lap
20
10
Ty Dillon
399
1 lap
21
20
Christopher Bell
399
1 lap
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
399
1 lap
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
399
1 lap
24
41
Cole Custer
399
1 lap
25
34
Todd Gilliland *
399
1 lap
26
43
Erik Jones
398
2 laps
27
4
Noah Gragson *
398
2 laps
28
23
Bubba Wallace * (S2) (X)
398
2 laps
29
67
Corey Heim * (i)
398
2 laps
30
17
Chris Buescher
398
2 laps
31
35
Riley Herbst # *
398
2 laps
32
51
Cody Ware
397
3 laps
33
33
Jesse Love * (i)
396
4 laps
34
45
Tyler Reddick * (S1)
396
4 laps
35
60
Ryan Preece
396
4 laps
36
42
John Hunter Nemechek
389
11 laps
37
7
Justin Haley
198
Out
38
9
Chase Elliott
197
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap