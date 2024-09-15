Race Results: NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at The Glen
Chris Buescher finally put to bed a season of frustration as he scored his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in a heated battle with Shane van Gisbergen in overtime at Watkins Glen International. Buescher took the checkered flag by 0.979 seconds over SVG.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, the second race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
17
Chris Buescher
92
Running
2
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
92
Running
3
77
Carson Hocevar #
92
Running
4
1
Ross Chastain
92
Running
5
71
Zane Smith #
92
Running
6
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
92
Running
7
34
Michael McDowell
92
Running
8
7
Corey LaJoie
92
Running
9
41
Ryan Preece
92
Running
10
2
Austin Cindric (P)
92
Running
11
10
Noah Gragson
92
Running
12
5
Kyle Larson (P)
92
Running
13
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
92
Running
14
20
Christopher Bell (P)
92
Running
15
22
Joey Logano (P)
92
Running
16
38
Todd Gilliland
92
Running
17
23
Bubba Wallace
92
Running
18
48
Alex Bowman (P)
92
Running
19
9
Chase Elliott (P)
92
Running
20
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
92
Running
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
92
Running
22
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
92
Running
23
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
92
Running
24
21
Harrison Burton (P)
92
Running
25
4
Josh Berry #
92
Running
26
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
92
Running
27
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
92
Running
28
3
Austin Dillon
92
Running
29
51
Justin Haley
92
Running
30
8
Kyle Busch
92
Running
31
31
Daniel Hemric
92
Running
32
50
Juan Pablio Montoya
91
Running
33
43
Erik Jones
90
Running
34
24
William Byron (P)
90
Running
35
15
Kaz Grala #
87
Running
36
13
AJ Allmendinger (i)
6
Out
37
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2
Out
38
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
0
Out
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup points