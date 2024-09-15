Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Go Bowling at The Glen

Chris Buescher finally put to bed a season of frustration as he scored his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in a heated battle with Shane van Gisbergen in overtime at Watkins Glen International. Buescher took the checkered flag by 0.979 seconds over SVG.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, the second race of the three-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

17

Chris Buescher

92

Running

2

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

92

Running

3

77

Carson Hocevar #

92

Running

4

1

Ross Chastain

92

Running

5

71

Zane Smith #

92

Running

6

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

92

Running

7

34

Michael McDowell

92

Running

8

7

Corey LaJoie

92

Running

9

41

Ryan Preece

92

Running

10

2

Austin Cindric (P)

92

Running

11

10

Noah Gragson

92

Running

12

5

Kyle Larson (P)

92

Running

13

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

92

Running

14

20

Christopher Bell (P)

92

Running

15

22

Joey Logano (P)

92

Running

16

38

Todd Gilliland

92

Running

17

23

Bubba Wallace

92

Running

18

48

Alex Bowman (P)

92

Running

19

9

Chase Elliott (P)

92

Running

20

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

92

Running

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

92

Running

22

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

92

Running

23

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

92

Running

24

21

Harrison Burton (P)

92

Running

25

4

Josh Berry #

92

Running

26

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

92

Running

27

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

92

Running

28

3

Austin Dillon

92

Running

29

51

Justin Haley

92

Running

30

8

Kyle Busch

92

Running

31

31

Daniel Hemric

92

Running

32

50

Juan Pablio Montoya

91

Running

33

43

Erik Jones

90

Running

34

24

William Byron (P)

90

Running

35

15

Kaz Grala #

87

Running

36

13

AJ Allmendinger (i)

6

Out

37

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2

Out

38

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

0

Out

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup points

Published
