Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas

Toby Christie

Andrew Coppley | HHP for Chevy Racing

Kyle Larson led 221 of the 267 laps in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway and even with a last-lap slowdown, Larson was able to hold off Christopher Bell for the race win by 0.712 seconds.

Larson swept Stages 1, and 2, and he also picked up the Xfinity Fastest Lap Award to help him score maximum points on the day.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 12 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

5

Kyle Larson (S1) (S2) (x)

Hendrick Motorsports

267

2

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

3

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

267

4

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

5

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

267

6

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

267

7

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

267

8

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

267

9

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

267

10

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

267

11

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

267

12

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

267

13

67

Corey Heim * (i)

23XI Racing

267

14

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

267

15

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

267

16

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

267

17

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

267

18

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

267

19

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

267

20

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

267

21

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

266

22

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

266

23

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

266

24

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

266

25

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

265

26

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

265

27

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

265

28

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

264

29

33

Jesse Love * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

264

30

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

261

31

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

255

32

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

218

33

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

212

34

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

201

35

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

197

36

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

196

37

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

194

38

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

6

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 Winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 Winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

