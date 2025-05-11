Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
Kyle Larson led 221 of the 267 laps in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway and even with a last-lap slowdown, Larson was able to hold off Christopher Bell for the race win by 0.712 seconds.
Larson swept Stages 1, and 2, and he also picked up the Xfinity Fastest Lap Award to help him score maximum points on the day.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Race 12 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
5
Kyle Larson (S1) (S2) (x)
Hendrick Motorsports
267
2
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
3
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
267
4
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
5
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
267
6
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
267
7
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
267
8
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
267
9
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
267
10
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
267
11
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
267
12
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
267
13
67
Corey Heim * (i)
23XI Racing
267
14
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
267
15
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
267
16
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
267
17
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
267
18
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
267
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
267
20
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
267
21
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
266
22
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
266
23
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
266
24
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
266
25
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
265
26
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
265
27
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
265
28
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
264
29
33
Jesse Love * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
264
30
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
261
31
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
255
32
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
218
33
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
212
34
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
201
35
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
197
36
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
196
37
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
194
38
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
6
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 Winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 Winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap