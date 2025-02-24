Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta
Christopher Bell took home the win in a wild Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday evening at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he held off Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson as the caution came out on the final lap of the race.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, race 2 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
20
Christopher Bell
266
--
2
77
Carson Hocevar
266
0.015
3
5
Kyle Larson
266
0.039
4
12
Ryan Blaney
266
0.253
5
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
266
0.414
6
11
Denny Hamlin
266
0.800
7
8
Kyle Busch
266
0.930
8
1
Ross Chastain
266
1.092
9
23
Bubba Wallace
266
2.016
10
42
John Hunter Nemechek
266
2.558
11
38
Zane Smith
266
2.729
12
22
Joey Logano
266
2.730
13
71
Michael McDowell
266
2.861
14
16
AJ Allmendinger
266
3.066
15
34
Todd Gilliland
266
3.609
16
3
Austin Dillon
266
3.789
17
35
Riley Herbst #
266
4.175
18
60
Ryan Preece
266
4.176
19
45
Tyler Reddick
266
8.694
20
9
Chase Elliott
266
8.695
21
19
Chase Briscoe
266
9.200
22
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
266
11.359
23
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
266
15.875
24
7
Justin Haley
266
19.640
25
21
Josh Berry
265
1 lap
26
48
Alex Bowman
265
1 lap
27
24
William Byron
263
3 laps
28
2
Austin Cindric
257
9 laps
29
10
Ty Dillon
242
24 laps
30
17
Chris Buescher
240
26 laps
31
43
Erik Jones
240
26 laps
32
54
Ty Gibbs
201
65 laps
33
99
Daniel Suarez
183
83 laps
34
4
Noah Gragson
183
83 laps
35
51
Cody Ware
183
83 laps
36
41
Cole Custer
183
83 laps
37
44
JJ Yeley *
183
83 laps
38
01
Corey LaJoie *
149
117 laps
39
6
Brad Keselowski
149
117 laps
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points