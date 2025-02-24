Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

Toby Christie

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell took home the win in a wild Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday evening at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he held off Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson as the caution came out on the final lap of the race.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, race 2 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

20

Christopher Bell

266

--

2

77

Carson Hocevar

266

0.015

3

5

Kyle Larson

266

0.039

4

12

Ryan Blaney

266

0.253

5

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

266

0.414

6

11

Denny Hamlin

266

0.800

7

8

Kyle Busch

266

0.930

8

1

Ross Chastain

266

1.092

9

23

Bubba Wallace

266

2.016

10

42

John Hunter Nemechek

266

2.558

11

38

Zane Smith

266

2.729

12

22

Joey Logano

266

2.730

13

71

Michael McDowell

266

2.861

14

16

AJ Allmendinger

266

3.066

15

34

Todd Gilliland

266

3.609

16

3

Austin Dillon

266

3.789

17

35

Riley Herbst #

266

4.175

18

60

Ryan Preece

266

4.176

19

45

Tyler Reddick

266

8.694

20

9

Chase Elliott

266

8.695

21

19

Chase Briscoe

266

9.200

22

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

266

11.359

23

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

266

15.875

24

7

Justin Haley

266

19.640

25

21

Josh Berry

265

1 lap

26

48

Alex Bowman

265

1 lap

27

24

William Byron

263

3 laps

28

2

Austin Cindric

257

9 laps

29

10

Ty Dillon

242

24 laps

30

17

Chris Buescher

240

26 laps

31

43

Erik Jones

240

26 laps

32

54

Ty Gibbs

201

65 laps

33

99

Daniel Suarez

183

83 laps

34

4

Noah Gragson

183

83 laps

35

51

Cody Ware

183

83 laps

36

41

Cole Custer

183

83 laps

37

44

JJ Yeley *

183

83 laps

38

01

Corey LaJoie *

149

117 laps

39

6

Brad Keselowski

149

117 laps

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results