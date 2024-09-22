Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol
Kyle Larson totally dominated Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 462 of 500 laps en-route to the victory in the final race of the Round of 16.
Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by more than seven seconds, the largest margin of victory in the NextGen era of the NASCAR Cup Series. Here are the complete results for the event.
Pos
#
Driver
Laps
Status
1
5
Kyle Larson (P)
500
Running
2
9
Chase Elliott (P)
500
Running
3
23
Bubba Wallace
500
Running
4
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
500
Running
5
20
Christopher Bell (P)
500
Running
6
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
500
Running
7
41
Ryan Preece
500
Running
8
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
500
Running
9
48
Alex Bowman (P)
500
Running
10
1
Ross Chastain
500
Running
11
34
Michael McDowell
499
Running
12
10
Noah Gragson
499
Running
13
2
Austin Cindric (P)
499
Running
14
17
Chris Buescher
499
Running
15
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
499
Running
16
71
Zane Smith
499
Running
17
24
William Byron (P)
499
Running
18
77
Carson Hocevar #
499
Running
19
31
Daniel Hemric
499
Running
20
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
499
Running
21
3
Austin Dillon
499
Running
22
51
Justin Haley
499
Running
23
16
AJ Allmendinger (I)
499
Running
24
19
Martin Truex, Jr. (P)
499
Running
25
8
Kyle Busch
498
Running
26
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
497
Running
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
497
Running
28
22
Joey Logano (P)
496
Running
29
4
Josh Berry #
496
Running
30
43
Erik Jones
496
Running
31
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
496
Running
32
38
Todd Gilliland
496
Running
33
42
John Hunter Nemechek
491
Running
34
66
Josh Bilicki (i)
467
Running
35
21
Harrison Burton (P)
422
Running
36
7
Corey LaJoie
330
Accident
37
15
Kaz Grala #
296
Mechanical
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup points