Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol

Here are the complete results for the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which Kyle Larson won.

Joseph Srigley

Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson totally dominated Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 462 of 500 laps en-route to the victory in the final race of the Round of 16.

Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by more than seven seconds, the largest margin of victory in the NextGen era of the NASCAR Cup Series. Here are the complete results for the event.

Pos

#

Driver

Laps

Status

1

5

Kyle Larson (P)

500

Running

2

9

Chase Elliott (P)

500

Running

3

23

Bubba Wallace

500

Running

4

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

500

Running

5

20

Christopher Bell (P)

500

Running

6

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

500

Running

7

41

Ryan Preece

500

Running

8

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

500

Running

9

48

Alex Bowman (P)

500

Running

10

1

Ross Chastain

500

Running

11

34

Michael McDowell

499

Running

12

10

Noah Gragson

499

Running

13

2

Austin Cindric (P)

499

Running

14

17

Chris Buescher

499

Running

15

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

499

Running

16

71

Zane Smith

499

Running

17

24

William Byron (P)

499

Running

18

77

Carson Hocevar #

499

Running

19

31

Daniel Hemric

499

Running

20

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

499

Running

21

3

Austin Dillon

499

Running

22

51

Justin Haley

499

Running

23

16

AJ Allmendinger (I)

499

Running

24

19

Martin Truex, Jr. (P)

499

Running

25

8

Kyle Busch

498

Running

26

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

497

Running

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

497

Running

28

22

Joey Logano (P)

496

Running

29

4

Josh Berry #

496

Running

30

43

Erik Jones

496

Running

31

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

496

Running

32

38

Todd Gilliland

496

Running

33

42

John Hunter Nemechek

491

Running

34

66

Josh Bilicki (i)

467

Running

35

21

Harrison Burton (P)

422

Running

36

7

Corey LaJoie

330

Accident

37

15

Kaz Grala #

296

Mechanical

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup points

Published
Joseph Srigley

JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Home/Results