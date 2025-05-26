Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Ross Chastain outdueled William Byron in a dramatic finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chastain made the pass for the win with six laps remaining, and he was able to hold Byron off over the final six circuits to take the win in the crown jewel event.
Byron won Stages 1, 2, and 3, and led a race-high 283 laps on the night.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
1
Ross Chastain
400
--
2
24
William Byron (S1) (S2) (S3)
400
0.673
3
19
Chase Briscoe
400
6.337
4
16
AJ Allmendinger
400
6.714
5
6
Brad Keselowski
400
6.840
6
9
Chase Elliott
400
11.417
7
71
Michael McDowell
400
12.936
8
20
Christopher Bell
400
17.265
9
60
Ryan Preece
400
19.034
10
4
Noah Gragson
400
20.359
11
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
400
20.635
12
21
Josh Berry
400
20.979
13
43
Erik Jones
400
21.480
14
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
400
21.741
15
8
Kyle Busch
400
25.947
16
11
Denny Hamlin (x)
400
26.167
17
22
Joey Logano
400
31.058
18
34
Todd Gilliland
399
1 lap
19
10
Ty Dillon
399
1 lap
20
3
Austin Dillon
399
1 lap
21
41
Cole Custer
398
2 laps
22
17
Chris Buescher
398
2 laps
23
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
398
2 laps
24
54
Ty Gibbs
398
2 laps
25
51
Cody Ware
398
2 laps
26
45
Tyler Reddick
398
2 laps
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
398
2 laps
28
35
Riley Herbst #
397
3 laps
29
48
Alex Bowman
397
3 laps
30
7
Justin Haley
395
5 laps
31
2
Austin Cindric
388
12 laps
32
44
Derek Kraus *
380
20 laps
33
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
343
57 laps
34
77
Carson Hocevar
307
93 laps
35
23
Bubba Wallace
307
93 laps
36
99
Daniel Suarez
245
155 laps
37
5
Kyle Larson
245
155 laps
38
12
Ryan Blaney
245
155 laps
39
38
Zane Smith
236
164 laps
40
84
Jimmie Johnson *
111
289 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 Winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 Winner
(S3) indicates Stage 3 Winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap