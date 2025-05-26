Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Ross Chastain outdueled William Byron in a dramatic finish to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Chastain made the pass for the win with six laps remaining, and he was able to hold Byron off over the final six circuits to take the win in the crown jewel event.

Byron won Stages 1, 2, and 3, and led a race-high 283 laps on the night.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 13 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

1

Ross Chastain

400

--

2

24

William Byron (S1) (S2) (S3)

400

0.673

3

19

Chase Briscoe

400

6.337

4

16

AJ Allmendinger

400

6.714

5

6

Brad Keselowski

400

6.840

6

9

Chase Elliott

400

11.417

7

71

Michael McDowell

400

12.936

8

20

Christopher Bell

400

17.265

9

60

Ryan Preece

400

19.034

10

4

Noah Gragson

400

20.359

11

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

400

20.635

12

21

Josh Berry

400

20.979

13

43

Erik Jones

400

21.480

14

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

400

21.741

15

8

Kyle Busch

400

25.947

16

11

Denny Hamlin (x)

400

26.167

17

22

Joey Logano

400

31.058

18

34

Todd Gilliland

399

1 lap

19

10

Ty Dillon

399

1 lap

20

3

Austin Dillon

399

1 lap

21

41

Cole Custer

398

2 laps

22

17

Chris Buescher

398

2 laps

23

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

398

2 laps

24

54

Ty Gibbs

398

2 laps

25

51

Cody Ware

398

2 laps

26

45

Tyler Reddick

398

2 laps

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

398

2 laps

28

35

Riley Herbst #

397

3 laps

29

48

Alex Bowman

397

3 laps

30

7

Justin Haley

395

5 laps

31

2

Austin Cindric

388

12 laps

32

44

Derek Kraus *

380

20 laps

33

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

343

57 laps

34

77

Carson Hocevar

307

93 laps

35

23

Bubba Wallace

307

93 laps

36

99

Daniel Suarez

245

155 laps

37

5

Kyle Larson

245

155 laps

38

12

Ryan Blaney

245

155 laps

39

38

Zane Smith

236

164 laps

40

84

Jimmie Johnson *

111

289 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 Winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 Winner
(S3) indicates Stage 3 Winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

