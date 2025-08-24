Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Toby Christie

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious after climbing from 13th to first over the final couple of laps in Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford held off Daniel Suarez and Justin Haley by margins of 0.031 seconds and 0.036 seconds.

Here are the complete race results from Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Race 26 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

12

Ryan Blaney

160

--

2

99

Daniel Suarez

160

0.031

3

7

Justin Haley

160

0.036

4

41

Cole Custer

160

0.049

5

43

Erik Jones

160

0.091

6

5

Kyle Larson (S1)

160

0.105

7

17

Chris Buescher

160

0.106

8

54

Ty Gibbs

160

0.160

9

21

Josh Berry

160

0.178

10

9

Chase Elliott

160

0.201

11

34

Todd Gilliland *

160

0.238

12

71

Michael McDowell

160

0.256

13

20

Christopher Bell

160

0.286

14

60

Ryan Preece

160

0.305

15

1

Ross Chastain (S2)

160

0.333

16

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

160

0.366

17

42

John Hunter Nemechek

160

0.420

18

6

Brad Keselowski

160

0.448

19

24

William Byron

160

0.450

20

51

Cody Ware

160

0.524

21

45

Tyler Reddick *

160

0.551

22

10

Ty Dillon

160

0.636

23

19

Chase Briscoe

160

0.894

24

3

Austin Dillon

160

2.114

25

11

Denny Hamlin

160

22.990

26

16

AJ Allmendinger (X)

159

1 lap

27

22

Joey Logano

159

1 lap

28

44

Joey Gase * (i)

157

3 laps

29

66

Casey Mears *

156

4 laps

30

33

Austin Hill * (i)

155

5 laps

31

38

Zane Smith *

154

6 laps

32

78

BJ McLeod * (i)

137

23 laps

33

8

Kyle Busch

95

65 laps

34

77

Carson Hocevar

81

79 laps

35

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28

132 laps

36

48

Alex Bowman

27

133 laps

37

23

Bubba Wallace *

27

133 laps

38

4

Noah Gragson *

27

133 laps

39

2

Austin Cindric *

27

133 laps

40

35

Riley Herbst *

27

133 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

