Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
Ryan Blaney emerged victorious after climbing from 13th to first over the final couple of laps in Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford held off Daniel Suarez and Justin Haley by margins of 0.031 seconds and 0.036 seconds.
Here are the complete race results from Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Race 26 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney
160
--
2
99
Daniel Suarez
160
0.031
3
7
Justin Haley
160
0.036
4
41
Cole Custer
160
0.049
5
43
Erik Jones
160
0.091
6
5
Kyle Larson (S1)
160
0.105
7
17
Chris Buescher
160
0.106
8
54
Ty Gibbs
160
0.160
9
21
Josh Berry
160
0.178
10
9
Chase Elliott
160
0.201
11
34
Todd Gilliland *
160
0.238
12
71
Michael McDowell
160
0.256
13
20
Christopher Bell
160
0.286
14
60
Ryan Preece
160
0.305
15
1
Ross Chastain (S2)
160
0.333
16
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
160
0.366
17
42
John Hunter Nemechek
160
0.420
18
6
Brad Keselowski
160
0.448
19
24
William Byron
160
0.450
20
51
Cody Ware
160
0.524
21
45
Tyler Reddick *
160
0.551
22
10
Ty Dillon
160
0.636
23
19
Chase Briscoe
160
0.894
24
3
Austin Dillon
160
2.114
25
11
Denny Hamlin
160
22.990
26
16
AJ Allmendinger (X)
159
1 lap
27
22
Joey Logano
159
1 lap
28
44
Joey Gase * (i)
157
3 laps
29
66
Casey Mears *
156
4 laps
30
33
Austin Hill * (i)
155
5 laps
31
38
Zane Smith *
154
6 laps
32
78
BJ McLeod * (i)
137
23 laps
33
8
Kyle Busch
95
65 laps
34
77
Carson Hocevar
81
79 laps
35
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28
132 laps
36
48
Alex Bowman
27
133 laps
37
23
Bubba Wallace *
27
133 laps
38
4
Noah Gragson *
27
133 laps
39
2
Austin Cindric *
27
133 laps
40
35
Riley Herbst *
27
133 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap