Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

Joseph Srigley

After not winning at the racetrack for a decade, Denny Hamlin has returned to Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway, winning Sunday's Cook Out 400 for his 55th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, dominated Sunday's event, leading a race-high 274 laps to secure the victory. It's the first win of the season for the No. 11 team, and the first win for Hamlin with his current crew chief, Chris Gayle.

Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland completed the top-10.

Position

#

Driver

Status

1

11

Denny Hamlin

Running

2

20

Christopher Bell

Running

3

23

Bubba Wallace

Running

4

9

Chase Elliott

Running

5

5

Kyle Larson

Running

6

1

Ross Chastain

Running

7

60

Ryan Preece

Running

8

22

Joey Logano

Running

9

19

Chase Briscoe

Running

10

34

Todd Gilliland

Running

11

12

Ryan Blaney

Running

12

71

Michael McDowell

Running

13

54

Ty Gibbs

Running

14

45

Tyler Reddick

Running

15

10

Ty Dillon

Running

16

38

Zane Smith

Running

17

8

Kyle Busch

Running

18

3

Austin Dillon

Running

19

77

Carson Hocevar

Running

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Running

21

99

Daniel Suarez

Running

22

24

William Byron

Running

23

16

AJ Allmendinger

Running

24

43

Erik Jones

Running

25

17

Chris Buescher

Running

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

Running

27

6

Brad Keselowski

Running

28

48

Alex Bowman

Running

29

7

Justin Haley

Running

30

4

Noah Gragson

Running

31

51

Cody Ware

Running

32

35

Riley Herbst

Running

33

21

Josh Berry

Running

34

41

Cole Custer

Running

35

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

Running

36

66

Casey Mears

Running

37

50

Burt Myers

Running

38

2

Austin Cindric

Mechanical

