Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
After not winning at the racetrack for a decade, Denny Hamlin has returned to Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway, winning Sunday's Cook Out 400 for his 55th career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Hamlin, driving the No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, dominated Sunday's event, leading a race-high 274 laps to secure the victory. It's the first win of the season for the No. 11 team, and the first win for Hamlin with his current crew chief, Chris Gayle.
Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland completed the top-10.
Position
#
Driver
Status
1
11
Denny Hamlin
Running
2
20
Christopher Bell
Running
3
23
Bubba Wallace
Running
4
9
Chase Elliott
Running
5
5
Kyle Larson
Running
6
1
Ross Chastain
Running
7
60
Ryan Preece
Running
8
22
Joey Logano
Running
9
19
Chase Briscoe
Running
10
34
Todd Gilliland
Running
11
12
Ryan Blaney
Running
12
71
Michael McDowell
Running
13
54
Ty Gibbs
Running
14
45
Tyler Reddick
Running
15
10
Ty Dillon
Running
16
38
Zane Smith
Running
17
8
Kyle Busch
Running
18
3
Austin Dillon
Running
19
77
Carson Hocevar
Running
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Running
21
99
Daniel Suarez
Running
22
24
William Byron
Running
23
16
AJ Allmendinger
Running
24
43
Erik Jones
Running
25
17
Chris Buescher
Running
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
Running
27
6
Brad Keselowski
Running
28
48
Alex Bowman
Running
29
7
Justin Haley
Running
30
4
Noah Gragson
Running
31
51
Cody Ware
Running
32
35
Riley Herbst
Running
33
21
Josh Berry
Running
34
41
Cole Custer
Running
35
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
Running
36
66
Casey Mears
Running
37
50
Burt Myers
Running
38
2
Austin Cindric
Mechanical