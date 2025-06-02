Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville

Toby Christie

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) races during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) races during the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway as he defeated Carson Hocevar for the win by 2.830 seconds. For Blaney, it's his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin finished the race in third, and he was followed by Joey Logano, and William Byron inside the top-five.

Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

12

Ryan Blaney (S2)

300

--

2

77

Carson Hocevar

300

2.830

3

11

Denny Hamlin (S1) (X)

300

3.193

4

22

Joey Logano

300

5.365

5

24

William Byron

300

5.890

6

23

Bubba Wallace

300

6.777

7

43

Erik Jones

300

8.122

8

5

Kyle Larson

300

9.112

9

45

Tyler Reddick

300

10.567

10

20

Christopher Bell

300

11.029

11

1

Ross Chastain

300

12.766

12

8

Kyle Busch

300

13.292

13

38

Zane Smith

300

15.431

14

17

Chris Buescher

300

17.966

15

9

Chase Elliott

300

18.848

16

99

Daniel Suarez

300

19.413

17

19

Chase Briscoe

300

19.442

18

2

Austin Cindric

300

20.481

19

41

Cole Custer

300

23.434

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

300

23.702

21

71

Michael McDowell

300

26.713

22

34

Todd Gilliland

300

28.201

23

6

Brad Keselowski

300

28.978

24

35

Riley Herbst #

300

29.449

25

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

300

30.379

26

10

Ty Dillon

299

1 lap

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

299

1 lap

28

60

Ryan Preece

299

1 lap

29

3

Austin Dillon

299

1 lap

30

21

Josh Berry

299

1 lap

31

54

Ty Gibbs

299

1 lap

32

7

Justin Haley

299

1 lap

33

51

Cody Ware

297

3 laps

34

44

JJ Yeley * (i)

297

3 laps

35

66

Chad Finchum *

288

12 laps

36

48

Alex Bowman

188

112 laps

37

67

Corey Heim * (i)

130

170 laps

38

4

Noah Gragson

112

188 laps

39

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

110

190 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results