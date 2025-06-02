Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
Ryan Blaney emerged victorious in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway as he defeated Carson Hocevar for the win by 2.830 seconds. For Blaney, it's his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Denny Hamlin finished the race in third, and he was followed by Joey Logano, and William Byron inside the top-five.
Here are the complete race results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Race 14 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
12
Ryan Blaney (S2)
300
--
2
77
Carson Hocevar
300
2.830
3
11
Denny Hamlin (S1) (X)
300
3.193
4
22
Joey Logano
300
5.365
5
24
William Byron
300
5.890
6
23
Bubba Wallace
300
6.777
7
43
Erik Jones
300
8.122
8
5
Kyle Larson
300
9.112
9
45
Tyler Reddick
300
10.567
10
20
Christopher Bell
300
11.029
11
1
Ross Chastain
300
12.766
12
8
Kyle Busch
300
13.292
13
38
Zane Smith
300
15.431
14
17
Chris Buescher
300
17.966
15
9
Chase Elliott
300
18.848
16
99
Daniel Suarez
300
19.413
17
19
Chase Briscoe
300
19.442
18
2
Austin Cindric
300
20.481
19
41
Cole Custer
300
23.434
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
300
23.702
21
71
Michael McDowell
300
26.713
22
34
Todd Gilliland
300
28.201
23
6
Brad Keselowski
300
28.978
24
35
Riley Herbst #
300
29.449
25
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
300
30.379
26
10
Ty Dillon
299
1 lap
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
299
1 lap
28
60
Ryan Preece
299
1 lap
29
3
Austin Dillon
299
1 lap
30
21
Josh Berry
299
1 lap
31
54
Ty Gibbs
299
1 lap
32
7
Justin Haley
299
1 lap
33
51
Cody Ware
297
3 laps
34
44
JJ Yeley * (i)
297
3 laps
35
66
Chad Finchum *
288
12 laps
36
48
Alex Bowman
188
112 laps
37
67
Corey Heim * (i)
130
170 laps
38
4
Noah Gragson
112
188 laps
39
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
110
190 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap