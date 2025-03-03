Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

Christopher Bell out-dueled numerous drivers in the closing laps of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on his path to his second consecutive victory. In the end, Bell held off William Byron by 0.433 seconds to score the victory.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, race 3 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

20

Christopher Bell

95

--

2

24

William Byron

95

0.433

3

45

Tyler Reddick

95

0.578

4

9

Chase Elliott

95

5.274

5

8

Kyle Busch

95

5.943

6

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

95

8.559

7

17

Chris Buescher

95

8.620

8

4

Noah Gragson

95

9.826

9

48

Alex Bowman

95

10.245

10

34

Todd Gilliland

95

11.276

11

71

Michael McDowell

95

11.645

12

1

Ross Chastain

95

11.883

13

77

Carson Hocevar

95

13.033

14

19

Chase Briscoe

95

14.067

15

6

Brad Keselowski

95

14.160

16

7

Justin Haley

95

16.396

17

35

Riley Herbst #

95

18.738

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

95

21.441

19

12

Ryan Blaney

95

21.599

20

23

Bubba Wallace

95

23.251

21

11

Denny Hamlin

95

23.286

22

42

John Hunter Nemechek

95

23.348

23

41

Cole Custer

95

23.534

24

22

Joey Logano

95

23.901

25

2

Austin Cindric

95

24.009

26

21

Josh Berry

95

24.332

27

43

Erik Jones

95

25.854

28

10

Ty Dillon

95

26.103

29

38

Zane Smith

95

30.883

30

16

AJ Allmendinger

95

33.880

31

51

Cody Ware

95

34.388

32

5

Kyle Larson

95

47.170

33

60

Ryan Preece

95

47.497

34

54

Ty Gibbs

95

84.694

35

3

Austin Dillon

80

15 laps

36

99

Daniel Suarez

50

45 laps

37

87

Connor Zilisch * (i)

49

46 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

