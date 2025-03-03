Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA
Christopher Bell out-dueled numerous drivers in the closing laps of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on his path to his second consecutive victory. In the end, Bell held off William Byron by 0.433 seconds to score the victory.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, race 3 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
20
Christopher Bell
95
--
2
24
William Byron
95
0.433
3
45
Tyler Reddick
95
0.578
4
9
Chase Elliott
95
5.274
5
8
Kyle Busch
95
5.943
6
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
95
8.559
7
17
Chris Buescher
95
8.620
8
4
Noah Gragson
95
9.826
9
48
Alex Bowman
95
10.245
10
34
Todd Gilliland
95
11.276
11
71
Michael McDowell
95
11.645
12
1
Ross Chastain
95
11.883
13
77
Carson Hocevar
95
13.033
14
19
Chase Briscoe
95
14.067
15
6
Brad Keselowski
95
14.160
16
7
Justin Haley
95
16.396
17
35
Riley Herbst #
95
18.738
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
95
21.441
19
12
Ryan Blaney
95
21.599
20
23
Bubba Wallace
95
23.251
21
11
Denny Hamlin
95
23.286
22
42
John Hunter Nemechek
95
23.348
23
41
Cole Custer
95
23.534
24
22
Joey Logano
95
23.901
25
2
Austin Cindric
95
24.009
26
21
Josh Berry
95
24.332
27
43
Erik Jones
95
25.854
28
10
Ty Dillon
95
26.103
29
38
Zane Smith
95
30.883
30
16
AJ Allmendinger
95
33.880
31
51
Cody Ware
95
34.388
32
5
Kyle Larson
95
47.170
33
60
Ryan Preece
95
47.497
34
54
Ty Gibbs
95
84.694
35
3
Austin Dillon
80
15 laps
36
99
Daniel Suarez
50
45 laps
37
87
Connor Zilisch * (i)
49
46 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points