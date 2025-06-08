Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Denny Hamlin won the cat-and-mouse fuel mileage game against William Byron in the closing laps of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin took the lead with two laps to go, and Byron ran out of fuel coming to the white flag.
Hamlin would have enough fuel to get back around to the finish line, and he would defeat Chris Buescher by 1.099 seconds for his third win of the season. Ty Gibbs finished third, and he was followed by Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Larson inside the top-five.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin
200
--
2
17
Chris Buescher (S1)
200
1.099
3
54
Ty Gibbs
200
2.260
4
23
Bubba Wallace
200
2.746
5
5
Kyle Larson
200
3.279
6
1
Ross Chastain
200
3.873
7
38
Zane Smith
200
6.172
8
8
Kyle Busch
200
6.617
9
60
Ryan Preece
200
6.763
10
6
Brad Keselowski
200
7.887
11
43
Erik Jones
200
8.049
12
21
Josh Berry
200
10.022
13
45
Tyler Reddick
200
10.725
14
99
Daniel Suarez
200
10.826
15
9
Chase Elliott
200
12.818
16
20
Christopher Bell
200
13.130
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
200
14.896
18
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
200
16.106
19
3
Austin Dillon
200
16.231
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
200
18.019
21
7
Justin Haley
200
19.840
22
22
Joey Logano
200
20.676
23
19
Chase Briscoe
200
20.746
24
10
Ty Dillon
200
21.249
25
35
Riley Herbst #
200
21.946
26
51
Cody Ware
200
23.112
27
4
Noah Gragson
200
25.305
28
24
William Byron (S2) (X)
200
31.488
29
77
Carson Hocevar
199
1 lap
30
71
Michael McDowell
199
1 lap
31
2
Austin Cindric
199
1 lap
32
12
Ryan Blaney
196
4 laps
33
34
Todd Gilliland
146
Out
34
42
John Hunter Nemechek
72
Out
35
41
Cole Custer
66
Out
36
48
Alex Bowman
66
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap