Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan

Denny Hamlin won the cat-and-mouse fuel mileage game against William Byron in the closing laps of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin took the lead with two laps to go, and Byron ran out of fuel coming to the white flag.

Hamlin would have enough fuel to get back around to the finish line, and he would defeat Chris Buescher by 1.099 seconds for his third win of the season. Ty Gibbs finished third, and he was followed by Bubba Wallace, and Kyle Larson inside the top-five.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Race 15 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin

200

--

2

17

Chris Buescher (S1)

200

1.099

3

54

Ty Gibbs

200

2.260

4

23

Bubba Wallace

200

2.746

5

5

Kyle Larson

200

3.279

6

1

Ross Chastain

200

3.873

7

38

Zane Smith

200

6.172

8

8

Kyle Busch

200

6.617

9

60

Ryan Preece

200

6.763

10

6

Brad Keselowski

200

7.887

11

43

Erik Jones

200

8.049

12

21

Josh Berry

200

10.022

13

45

Tyler Reddick

200

10.725

14

99

Daniel Suarez

200

10.826

15

9

Chase Elliott

200

12.818

16

20

Christopher Bell

200

13.130

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

200

14.896

18

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

200

16.106

19

3

Austin Dillon

200

16.231

20

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

200

18.019

21

7

Justin Haley

200

19.840

22

22

Joey Logano

200

20.676

23

19

Chase Briscoe

200

20.746

24

10

Ty Dillon

200

21.249

25

35

Riley Herbst #

200

21.946

26

51

Cody Ware

200

23.112

27

4

Noah Gragson

200

25.305

28

24

William Byron (S2) (X)

200

31.488

29

77

Carson Hocevar

199

1 lap

30

71

Michael McDowell

199

1 lap

31

2

Austin Cindric

199

1 lap

32

12

Ryan Blaney

196

4 laps

33

34

Todd Gilliland

146

Out

34

42

John Hunter Nemechek

72

Out

35

41

Cole Custer

66

Out

36

48

Alex Bowman

66

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

