Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol
Kyle Larson pulled off a dominant victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway as he led 411 laps, and held off Denny Hamlin by 2.250 seconds in the closing laps of Sunday's Food City 500.
Ty Gibbs scored the best finish of his season so far in third, and he was followed by Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney inside the top-five.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 36-race season.
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
5
Kyle Larson (S1) (S2)
500
--
2
11
Denny Hamlin
500
2.250
3
54
Ty Gibbs
500
6.769
4
19
Chase Briscoe
500
6.911
5
12
Ryan Blaney
500
7.395
6
24
William Byron
500
7.997
7
1
Ross Chastain
500
11.432
8
20
Christopher Bell
500
14.895
9
16
AJ Allmendinger (x)
500
16.505
10
3
Austin Dillon
499
1 lap
11
77
Carson Hocevar
499
1 lap
12
21
Josh Berry
499
1 lap
13
7
Justin Haley
499
1 lap
14
8
Kyle Busch
499
1 lap
15
9
Chase Elliott
499
1 lap
16
6
Brad Keselowski
498
2 laps
17
2
Austin Cindric
498
2 laps
18
45
Tyler Reddick
498
2 laps
19
23
Bubba Wallace
498
2 laps
20
60
Ryan Preece
498
2 laps
21
42
John Hunter Nemechek
498
2 laps
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
498
2 laps
23
4
Noah Gragson
498
2 laps
24
22
Joey Logano
497
3 laps
25
17
Chris Buescher
497
3 laps
26
43
Erik Jones
497
3 laps
27
38
Zane Smith
497
3 laps
28
35
Riley Herbst #
496
4 laps
29
41
Cole Custer
495
5 laps
30
71
Michael McDowell
495
5 laps
31
33
Jesse Love * (i)
495
5 laps
32
10
Ty Dillon
494
6 laps
33
99
Daniel Suarez
494
6 laps
34
01
Corey LaJoie *
494
6 laps
35
34
Todd Gilliland
493
7 laps
36
51
Cody Ware
493
7 laps
37
48
Alex Bowman
343
157 laps
38
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
208
292 laps
395
66
Josh Bilicki * (i)
193
307 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award winner
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points