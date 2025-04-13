Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol

Toby Christie

Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson pulled off a dominant victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway as he led 411 laps, and held off Denny Hamlin by 2.250 seconds in the closing laps of Sunday's Food City 500.

Ty Gibbs scored the best finish of his season so far in third, and he was followed by Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney inside the top-five.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the ninth race of the 36-race season.

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

5

Kyle Larson (S1) (S2)

500

--

2

11

Denny Hamlin

500

2.250

3

54

Ty Gibbs

500

6.769

4

19

Chase Briscoe

500

6.911

5

12

Ryan Blaney

500

7.395

6

24

William Byron

500

7.997

7

1

Ross Chastain

500

11.432

8

20

Christopher Bell

500

14.895

9

16

AJ Allmendinger (x)

500

16.505

10

3

Austin Dillon

499

1 lap

11

77

Carson Hocevar

499

1 lap

12

21

Josh Berry

499

1 lap

13

7

Justin Haley

499

1 lap

14

8

Kyle Busch

499

1 lap

15

9

Chase Elliott

499

1 lap

16

6

Brad Keselowski

498

2 laps

17

2

Austin Cindric

498

2 laps

18

45

Tyler Reddick

498

2 laps

19

23

Bubba Wallace

498

2 laps

20

60

Ryan Preece

498

2 laps

21

42

John Hunter Nemechek

498

2 laps

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

498

2 laps

23

4

Noah Gragson

498

2 laps

24

22

Joey Logano

497

3 laps

25

17

Chris Buescher

497

3 laps

26

43

Erik Jones

497

3 laps

27

38

Zane Smith

497

3 laps

28

35

Riley Herbst #

496

4 laps

29

41

Cole Custer

495

5 laps

30

71

Michael McDowell

495

5 laps

31

33

Jesse Love * (i)

495

5 laps

32

10

Ty Dillon

494

6 laps

33

99

Daniel Suarez

494

6 laps

34

01

Corey LaJoie *

494

6 laps

35

34

Todd Gilliland

493

7 laps

36

51

Cody Ware

493

7 laps

37

48

Alex Bowman

343

157 laps

38

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

208

292 laps

395

66

Josh Bilicki * (i)

193

307 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(x) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap Award winner
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

