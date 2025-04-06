Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Joseph Srigley

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin has put himself back into Victory Lane in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, marking the first time in several years that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has secured back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin moved into the lead under the final caution flag, when his Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew put him into the race-lead exiting pit road, leaving him to restart ahead of William Byron, Christopher Bell, and others.

William Byron finished second, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top-five. Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch all collected top-10 results, as well.

Position

No.

Driver

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin

--

2

24

William Byron

-0.597

3

20

Christopher Bell

-1.108

4

45

Tyler Reddick

-1.197

5

12

Ryan Blaney

-1.634

6

17

Chris Buescher

-1.833

7

1

Ross Chastain

-2.006

8

9

Chase Elliott

-2.191

9

54

Ty Gibbs

-2.256

10

8

Kyle Busch

-2.412

11

2

Austin Cindric

-2.689

12

38

Zane Smith

-2.730

13

22

Joey Logano

-2.941

14

34

Todd Gilliland

-3.073

15

99

Daniel Suarez

-3.251

16

10

Ty Dillon

-3.717

17

43

Erik Jones

-3.770

18

16

AJ Allmendinger

-3.805

19

4

Noah Gragson

-4.065

20

88

Shane Van Gisbergen

-4.274

21

23

Bubba Wallace

-4.406

22

41

Cole Custer

-7.529

23

3

Austin Dillon

-8.050

24

7

Justin Haley

-8.865

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

-9.748

26

60

Ryan Preece

-11.103

27

51

Cody Ware

-11.681

28

19

Chase Briscoe

-12.313

29

71

Michael McDowell

-26.832

30

42

John Hunter Nemechek

-42.279

31

33

Austin Hill

-1 lap

32

77

Carson Hocevar

-1 lap

33

6

Brad Keselowski

-2 laps

34

35

Riley Herbst

-2 laps

35

48

Alex Bowman

-17 laps

36

21

Josh Berry

Accident

37

5

Kyle Larson

Accident

38

44

JJ Yeley

Brakes

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/Results