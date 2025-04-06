Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington
Denny Hamlin has put himself back into Victory Lane in Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, marking the first time in several years that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has secured back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Hamlin moved into the lead under the final caution flag, when his Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew put him into the race-lead exiting pit road, leaving him to restart ahead of William Byron, Christopher Bell, and others.
William Byron finished second, with Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney rounding out the top-five. Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch all collected top-10 results, as well.
Position
No.
Driver
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin
--
2
24
William Byron
-0.597
3
20
Christopher Bell
-1.108
4
45
Tyler Reddick
-1.197
5
12
Ryan Blaney
-1.634
6
17
Chris Buescher
-1.833
7
1
Ross Chastain
-2.006
8
9
Chase Elliott
-2.191
9
54
Ty Gibbs
-2.256
10
8
Kyle Busch
-2.412
11
2
Austin Cindric
-2.689
12
38
Zane Smith
-2.730
13
22
Joey Logano
-2.941
14
34
Todd Gilliland
-3.073
15
99
Daniel Suarez
-3.251
16
10
Ty Dillon
-3.717
17
43
Erik Jones
-3.770
18
16
AJ Allmendinger
-3.805
19
4
Noah Gragson
-4.065
20
88
Shane Van Gisbergen
-4.274
21
23
Bubba Wallace
-4.406
22
41
Cole Custer
-7.529
23
3
Austin Dillon
-8.050
24
7
Justin Haley
-8.865
25
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
-9.748
26
60
Ryan Preece
-11.103
27
51
Cody Ware
-11.681
28
19
Chase Briscoe
-12.313
29
71
Michael McDowell
-26.832
30
42
John Hunter Nemechek
-42.279
31
33
Austin Hill
-1 lap
32
77
Carson Hocevar
-1 lap
33
6
Brad Keselowski
-2 laps
34
35
Riley Herbst
-2 laps
35
48
Alex Bowman
-17 laps
36
21
Josh Berry
Accident
37
5
Kyle Larson
Accident
38
44
JJ Yeley
Brakes