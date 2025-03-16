Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas
Josh Berry surprised the world as he took his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, and the 101st all-time win for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Berry held off Daniel Suarez in the closing laps to take his maiden Cup Series win.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race 5 of 36.
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
1
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
267
2
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
267
3
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
267
4
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
267
5
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
267
6
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
267
7
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
267
8
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
267
9
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
267
10
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
267
11
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
267
12
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
13
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
267
14
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
267
15
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
267
16
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
267
17
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
267
19
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
267
20
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
267
21
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
267
22
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
23
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
267
24
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
267
25
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
267
26
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
267
27
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
266
28
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
266
29
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
265
30
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
265
31
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
241
32
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
240
33
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
232
34
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
195
35
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
194
36
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
186
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender