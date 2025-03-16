Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

Toby Christie

Danny Hansen, NKP for Ford Performance

Josh Berry surprised the world as he took his first career NASCAR Cup Series win, and the 101st all-time win for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team in Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. Berry held off Daniel Suarez in the closing laps to take his maiden Cup Series win.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, race 5 of 36.

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

1

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

267

2

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

267

3

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

267

4

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

267

5

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

267

6

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

267

7

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

267

8

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

267

9

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

267

10

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

267

11

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

267

12

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

13

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

267

14

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

267

15

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

267

16

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

267

17

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

267

19

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

267

20

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

267

21

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

267

22

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

23

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

267

24

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

267

25

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

267

26

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

267

27

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

266

28

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

266

29

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

265

30

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

265

31

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

241

32

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

240

33

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

232

34

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

195

35

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

194

36

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

186

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

