Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix
Christopher Bell got it done. He took home his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win as he topped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin by 0.049 seconds in a photo finish to Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway.
Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway:
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Laps
Status
1
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
312
Running
2
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
312
Running
3
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
312
Running
4
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers
312
Running
5
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
312
Running
6
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
312
Running
7
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
312
Running
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
312
Running
9
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
312
Running
10
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
312
Running
11
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
312
Running
12
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
312
Running
13
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
312
Running
14
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
312
Running
15
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
312
Running
16
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
312
Running
17
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
312
Running
18
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
312
Running
19
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
312
Running
20
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
312
Running
21
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
311
Running
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
311
Running
23
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
308
Running
24
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
306
Running
25
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
304
Running
26
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
303
Running
27
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
290
Running
28
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
289
Out
29
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
265
Out
30
78
Katherine Legge *
Live Fast Motorsports
210
Out
31
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
100
Out
32
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
99
Out
33
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
99
Out
34
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
98
Out
35
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
98
Out
36
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
98
Out
37
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
98
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points