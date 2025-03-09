Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix

Toby Christie

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell got it done. He took home his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win as he topped his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin by 0.049 seconds in a photo finish to Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway.

Here are the full race results from the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Laps

Status

1

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

312

Running

2

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

312

Running

3

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

312

Running

4

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers

312

Running

5

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

312

Running

6

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

312

Running

7

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

312

Running

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

312

Running

9

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

312

Running

10

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

312

Running

11

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

312

Running

12

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

312

Running

13

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

312

Running

14

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

312

Running

15

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

312

Running

16

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

312

Running

17

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

312

Running

18

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

312

Running

19

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

312

Running

20

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

312

Running

21

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

311

Running

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

311

Running

23

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

308

Running

24

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

306

Running

25

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

304

Running

26

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

303

Running

27

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

290

Running

28

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

289

Out

29

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

265

Out

30

78

Katherine Legge *

Live Fast Motorsports

210

Out

31

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

100

Out

32

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

99

Out

33

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

99

Out

34

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

98

Out

35

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

98

Out

36

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

98

Out

37

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

98

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

