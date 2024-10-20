Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Toby Christie

Oct 20, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Oct 20, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Joey Logano has punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a clutch win via strategy in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang took the lead from Daniel Suarez with six laps to go, and never looked back.

Logano was able to hold off Christopher Bell, the dominant driver of the race, by 0.622 seconds for the race win.

Here are the complete race results for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.

Pos

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

22

Joey Logano (P)

267

Running

2

20

Christopher Bell (P)

267

Running

3

99

Daniel Suarez

267

Running

4

24

William Byron (P)

267

Running

5

48

Alex Bowman

267

Running

6

19

Martin Truex Jr.

267

Running

7

1

Ross Chastain

267

Running

8

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

267

Running

9

42

John Hunter Nemechek

267

Running

10

17

Chris Buescher

267

Running

11

5

Kyle Larson (P)

267

Running

12

23

Bubba Wallace

267

Running

13

8

Kyle Busch

267

Running

14

51

Corey LaJoie

267

Running

15

21

Harrison Burton

267

Running

16

71

Zane Smith #

267

Running

17

7

Justin Haley

267

Running

18

10

Noah Gragson

267

Running

19

31

Daniel Hemric

267

Running

20

34

Michael McDowell

267

Running

21

15

Cody Ware

267

Running

22

41

Ryan Preece

266

Running

23

77

Carson Hocevar #

266

Running

24

4

Josh Berry #

266

Running

25

43

Erik Jones

266

Running

26

14

Chase Briscoe

266

Running

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

266

Running

28

84

Jimmie Johnson

265

Running

29

16

Shane van Gisbergen(i)

265

Running

30

54

Ty Gibbs

264

Running

31

38

Todd Gilliland

263

Running

32

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

259

Running

33

9

Chase Elliott (P)

230

Out

34

2

Austin Cindric

96

Accident

35

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

89

Accident

36

6

Brad Keselowski

89

Accident

37

3

Austin Dillon

61

Accident

(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results