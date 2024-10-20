Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
Joey Logano has punched his ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a clutch win via strategy in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang took the lead from Daniel Suarez with six laps to go, and never looked back.
Logano was able to hold off Christopher Bell, the dominant driver of the race, by 0.622 seconds for the race win.
Here are the complete race results for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race of the Round of 8 of the Playoffs.
Pos
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
22
Joey Logano (P)
267
Running
2
20
Christopher Bell (P)
267
Running
3
99
Daniel Suarez
267
Running
4
24
William Byron (P)
267
Running
5
48
Alex Bowman
267
Running
6
19
Martin Truex Jr.
267
Running
7
1
Ross Chastain
267
Running
8
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
267
Running
9
42
John Hunter Nemechek
267
Running
10
17
Chris Buescher
267
Running
11
5
Kyle Larson (P)
267
Running
12
23
Bubba Wallace
267
Running
13
8
Kyle Busch
267
Running
14
51
Corey LaJoie
267
Running
15
21
Harrison Burton
267
Running
16
71
Zane Smith #
267
Running
17
7
Justin Haley
267
Running
18
10
Noah Gragson
267
Running
19
31
Daniel Hemric
267
Running
20
34
Michael McDowell
267
Running
21
15
Cody Ware
267
Running
22
41
Ryan Preece
266
Running
23
77
Carson Hocevar #
266
Running
24
4
Josh Berry #
266
Running
25
43
Erik Jones
266
Running
26
14
Chase Briscoe
266
Running
27
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
266
Running
28
84
Jimmie Johnson
265
Running
29
16
Shane van Gisbergen(i)
265
Running
30
54
Ty Gibbs
264
Running
31
38
Todd Gilliland
263
Running
32
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
259
Running
33
9
Chase Elliott (P)
230
Out
34
2
Austin Cindric
96
Accident
35
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
89
Accident
36
6
Brad Keselowski
89
Accident
37
3
Austin Dillon
61
Accident
(P) indicates NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points