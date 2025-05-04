Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas

Toby Christie

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) drives during the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Joey Logano was able to muscle his way around Michael McDowell for the race lead late in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, and after the race went to Overtime for a crash by McDowell, Logano was able to hold off Ross Chastain for his first race win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chastain finished 0.346 seconds behind Logano, and he finished ahead of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 36.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

22

Joey Logano

271

--

2

1

Ross Chastain

271

0.346

3

12

Ryan Blaney

271

0.776

4

5

Kyle Larson

271

1.655

5

43

Erik Jones

271

1.828

6

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

271

1.937

7

3

Austin Dillon

271

2.126

8

42

John Hunter Nemechek

271

2.202

9

20

Christopher Bell

271

2.303

10

99

Daniel Suarez

271

2.347

11

34

Todd Gilliland

271

2.460

12

10

Ty Dillon

271

2.807

13

24

William Byron

271

2.813

14

35

Riley Herbst #

271

2.914

15

7

Justin Haley

271

3.002

16

9

Chase Elliott

271

3.148

17

38

Zane Smith

271

3.164

18

17

Chris Buescher

271

3.299

19

41

Cole Custer

271

3.519

20

8

Kyle Busch

271

3.521

21

45

Tyler Reddick

271

3.580

22

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

271

3.900

23

54

Ty Gibbs

271

4.181

24

77

Carson Hocevar

270

1 lap

25

2

Austin Cindric

268

3 laps

26

71

Michael McDowell

265

Out

27

19

Chase Briscoe

254

Out

28

6

Brad Keselowski

246

Out

29

60

Ryan Preece

237

Out

30

51

Cody Ware

237

Out

31

62

Jesse Love * (i)

217

Out

32

21

Josh Berry

187

84 laps

33

23

Bubba Wallace

179

Out

34

4

Noah Gragson

172

Out

35

48

Alex Bowman

172

Out

36

16

AJ Allmendinger

172

Out

37

66

Chad Finchum *

167

Out

38

11

Denny Hamlin

73

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

