Race Results: NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas
Joey Logano was able to muscle his way around Michael McDowell for the race lead late in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, and after the race went to Overtime for a crash by McDowell, Logano was able to hold off Ross Chastain for his first race win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Chastain finished 0.346 seconds behind Logano, and he finished ahead of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 36.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
22
Joey Logano
271
--
2
1
Ross Chastain
271
0.346
3
12
Ryan Blaney
271
0.776
4
5
Kyle Larson
271
1.655
5
43
Erik Jones
271
1.828
6
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
271
1.937
7
3
Austin Dillon
271
2.126
8
42
John Hunter Nemechek
271
2.202
9
20
Christopher Bell
271
2.303
10
99
Daniel Suarez
271
2.347
11
34
Todd Gilliland
271
2.460
12
10
Ty Dillon
271
2.807
13
24
William Byron
271
2.813
14
35
Riley Herbst #
271
2.914
15
7
Justin Haley
271
3.002
16
9
Chase Elliott
271
3.148
17
38
Zane Smith
271
3.164
18
17
Chris Buescher
271
3.299
19
41
Cole Custer
271
3.519
20
8
Kyle Busch
271
3.521
21
45
Tyler Reddick
271
3.580
22
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
271
3.900
23
54
Ty Gibbs
271
4.181
24
77
Carson Hocevar
270
1 lap
25
2
Austin Cindric
268
3 laps
26
71
Michael McDowell
265
Out
27
19
Chase Briscoe
254
Out
28
6
Brad Keselowski
246
Out
29
60
Ryan Preece
237
Out
30
51
Cody Ware
237
Out
31
62
Jesse Love * (i)
217
Out
32
21
Josh Berry
187
84 laps
33
23
Bubba Wallace
179
Out
34
4
Noah Gragson
172
Out
35
48
Alex Bowman
172
Out
36
16
AJ Allmendinger
172
Out
37
66
Chad Finchum *
167
Out
38
11
Denny Hamlin
73
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points