Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond
For the seventh time during the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, the clock struck Heim Time. Corey Heim took advantage of some late-race misfortune from Ty Majeski to score his seventh win of the season in Friday night's event at Richmond Raceway.
Majeski would finish runner-up, while Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-five finishers.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. Race 18 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim
250
--
2
98
Ty Majeski (S1) (S2)
250
0.923
3
34
Layne Riggs
250
1.556
4
7
Sammy Smith (i)
250
6.460
5
77
Corey LaJoie
250
6.896
6
17
Gio Ruggiero #
250
9.638
7
13
Jake Garcia
250
13.527
8
99
Ben Rhodes
250
14.287
9
38
Chandler Smith
250
14.960
10
52
Kaden Honeycutt
250
15.861
11
18
Tyler Ankrum
250
17.090
12
16
Christian Eckes (i)
250
17.901
13
9
Grant Enfinger
250
24.005
14
15
Tanner Gray
249
1 lap
15
97
Carson Kvapil (i)
249
1 lap
16
1
Brent Crews
249
1 lap
17
42
Matt Mills
249
1 lap
18
81
Connor Mosack #
249
1 lap
19
71
Rajah Caruth
249
1 lap
20
45
Bayley Currey
248
2 laps
21
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
248
2 laps
22
66
Luke Fenhaus
248
2 laps
23
84
Patrick Staropoli (i)
247
3 laps
24
5
Toni Breidinger #
247
3 laps
25
41
Matthew Gould
247
3 laps
26
88
Matt Crafton
247
3 laps
27
02
Nick Leitz (i)
246
4 laps
28
76
Spencer Boyd
245
5 laps
29
67
Ryan Roulette
240
10 laps
30
74
Caleb Costner
239
11 laps
31
26
Dawson Sutton #
223
27 laps
32
33
Frankie Muniz #
208
Out
33
19
Daniel Hemric
186
64 laps
34
22
Stephen Mallozzi
5
Out
35
2
Clayton Green
2
Out
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap