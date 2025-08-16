Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller | Lumen Digital Agency

For the seventh time during the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, the clock struck Heim Time. Corey Heim took advantage of some late-race misfortune from Ty Majeski to score his seventh win of the season in Friday night's event at Richmond Raceway.

Majeski would finish runner-up, while Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, and Corey LaJoie rounded out the top-five finishers.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. Race 18 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim

250

--

2

98

Ty Majeski (S1) (S2)

250

0.923

3

34

Layne Riggs

250

1.556

4

7

Sammy Smith (i)

250

6.460

5

77

Corey LaJoie

250

6.896

6

17

Gio Ruggiero #

250

9.638

7

13

Jake Garcia

250

13.527

8

99

Ben Rhodes

250

14.287

9

38

Chandler Smith

250

14.960

10

52

Kaden Honeycutt

250

15.861

11

18

Tyler Ankrum

250

17.090

12

16

Christian Eckes (i)

250

17.901

13

9

Grant Enfinger

250

24.005

14

15

Tanner Gray

249

1 lap

15

97

Carson Kvapil (i)

249

1 lap

16

1

Brent Crews

249

1 lap

17

42

Matt Mills

249

1 lap

18

81

Connor Mosack #

249

1 lap

19

71

Rajah Caruth

249

1 lap

20

45

Bayley Currey

248

2 laps

21

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

248

2 laps

22

66

Luke Fenhaus

248

2 laps

23

84

Patrick Staropoli (i)

247

3 laps

24

5

Toni Breidinger #

247

3 laps

25

41

Matthew Gould

247

3 laps

26

88

Matt Crafton

247

3 laps

27

02

Nick Leitz (i)

246

4 laps

28

76

Spencer Boyd

245

5 laps

29

67

Ryan Roulette

240

10 laps

30

74

Caleb Costner

239

11 laps

31

26

Dawson Sutton #

223

27 laps

32

33

Frankie Muniz #

208

Out

33

19

Daniel Hemric

186

64 laps

34

22

Stephen Mallozzi

5

Out

35

2

Clayton Green

2

Out

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results