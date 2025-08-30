Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington

Toby Christie

Peter Casey, Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Corey Heim emerged victorious, yet again, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as he picked up his eighth win of the season in Saturday's Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway, which served as the opening race of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.

Heim, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, held off Daniel Hemric, the driver of the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, by a margin of 0.766 seconds to score the win.

Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top-five finishers. Layne Riggs finished a disappointing 17th after suffering a cut right front tire late in the race. Riggs, who started from the pole, led a race-high 71 laps and was essentially the only driver who had anything for Heim all race long.

Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. Race 19 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim (P) (S1)

147

--

2

19

Daniel Hemric (P)

147

0.766

3

9

Grant Enfinger (P)

147

2.593

4

98

Ty Majeski (P)

147

3.214

5

1

Trevor Bayne

147

4.671

6

15

Tanner Gray

147

6.022

7

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

147

7.542

8

56

Timmy Hill

147

8.182

9

7

Corey Day (i)

147

8.200

10

13

Jake Garcia (P)

147

8.831

11

99

Ben Rhodes

147

9.419

12

71

Rajah Caruth (P)

147

11.268

13

81

Connor Mosack #

147

11.667

14

91

Jack Wood

147

11.863

15

20

Stefan Parsons

147

12.687

16

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

147

13.647

17

34

Layne Riggs (P)

147

14.025

18

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

147

18.681

19

26

Dawson Sutton #

147

21.019

20

77

Corey LaJoie

146

1 lap

21

88

Matt Crafton

146

1 lap

22

17

Gio Ruggiero #

146

1 lap

23

76

Spencer Boyd

145

2 laps

24

5

Toni Breidinger #

143

4 laps

25

45

Bayley Currey

140

7 laps

26

33

Mason Maggio (i)

128

19 laps

27

02

Nathan Byrd

113

34 laps

28

74

Caleb Costner

25

122 laps

29

42

Matt Mills

21

126 laps

30

38

Chandler Smith (P)

14

133 laps

31

2

Stephen Mallozzi

4

143 laps

32

22

Clayton Green

3

144 laps

(P) indicates Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
