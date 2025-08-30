Race Results: NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington
Corey Heim emerged victorious, yet again, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as he picked up his eighth win of the season in Saturday's Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway, which served as the opening race of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.
Heim, the driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, held off Daniel Hemric, the driver of the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet, by a margin of 0.766 seconds to score the win.
Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, and Trevor Bayne rounded out the top-five finishers. Layne Riggs finished a disappointing 17th after suffering a cut right front tire late in the race. Riggs, who started from the pole, led a race-high 71 laps and was essentially the only driver who had anything for Heim all race long.
Here are the complete race results from the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway. Race 19 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim (P) (S1)
147
--
2
19
Daniel Hemric (P)
147
0.766
3
9
Grant Enfinger (P)
147
2.593
4
98
Ty Majeski (P)
147
3.214
5
1
Trevor Bayne
147
4.671
6
15
Tanner Gray
147
6.022
7
18
Tyler Ankrum (P)
147
7.542
8
56
Timmy Hill
147
8.182
9
7
Corey Day (i)
147
8.200
10
13
Jake Garcia (P)
147
8.831
11
99
Ben Rhodes
147
9.419
12
71
Rajah Caruth (P)
147
11.268
13
81
Connor Mosack #
147
11.667
14
91
Jack Wood
147
11.863
15
20
Stefan Parsons
147
12.687
16
44
Andres Perez de Lara #
147
13.647
17
34
Layne Riggs (P)
147
14.025
18
52
Kaden Honeycutt (P)
147
18.681
19
26
Dawson Sutton #
147
21.019
20
77
Corey LaJoie
146
1 lap
21
88
Matt Crafton
146
1 lap
22
17
Gio Ruggiero #
146
1 lap
23
76
Spencer Boyd
145
2 laps
24
5
Toni Breidinger #
143
4 laps
25
45
Bayley Currey
140
7 laps
26
33
Mason Maggio (i)
128
19 laps
27
02
Nathan Byrd
113
34 laps
28
74
Caleb Costner
25
122 laps
29
42
Matt Mills
21
126 laps
30
38
Chandler Smith (P)
14
133 laps
31
2
Stephen Mallozzi
4
143 laps
32
22
Clayton Green
3
144 laps
(P) indicates Playoff driver
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap