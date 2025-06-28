Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Truck The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock

Toby Christie

Rusty Jones | Lumen Digital Agency

Corey Heim was absolutely dominant in Saturday's inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lime Rock Park as the TRICON Garage driver led 99 of 100 laps on his path to sweeping Stages 1 and 2, and taking the overall race win.

The win is Heim's fifth of the 2025 season and the 16th of his NASCAR Truck Series career. Ty Majeski finished runner-up ahead of Gio Ruggiero, Ben Rhodes, and Cam Waters.

Here are the complete race results from Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park. Race 15 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim (S1) (S2) (X)

100

--

2

98

Ty Majeski

100

1.381

3

17

Gio Ruggiero #

100

2.476

4

99

Ben Rhodes

100

3.336

5

66

Cam Waters

100

7.326

6

38

Chandler Smith

100

8.070

7

44

Josh Bilicki (i)

100

8.293

8

1

Brent Crews

100

9.217

9

19

Daniel Hemric

100

9.262

10

18

Tyler Ankrum

100

10.231

11

9

Grant Enfinger

100

10.494

12

45

Kaden Honeycutt

100

10.996

13

34

Layne Riggs

100

11.685

14

15

Tanner Gray

100

11.972

15

07

Thomas Annunziata (i)

100

14.545

16

81

Connor Mosack

100

17.326

17

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

100

17.462

18

02

Ben Maier

100

17.706

19

88

Matt Crafton

100

17.717

20

7

Jordan Taylor

100

19.395

21

71

Rajah Caruth

100

28.863

22

91

Jack Wood

100

29.796

23

52

Stewart Friesen

100

61.549

24

13

Jake Garcia

99

1 lap

25

56

Timmy Hill

99

1 lap

26

42

Matt Mills

98

2 laps

27

2

William Lambros

98

2 laps

28

33

Frankie Muniz #

98

2 laps

29

5

Toni Breidinger #

98

2 laps

30

26

Dawson Sutton #

96

4 laps

31

76

Spencer Boyd

92

8 laps

32

32

Dale Quarterley

91

9 laps

33

62

Wesley Slimp

90

10 laps

34

22

Alex Labbe

34

66 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

