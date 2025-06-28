Race Results: NASCAR Truck The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock
Corey Heim was absolutely dominant in Saturday's inaugural NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lime Rock Park as the TRICON Garage driver led 99 of 100 laps on his path to sweeping Stages 1 and 2, and taking the overall race win.
The win is Heim's fifth of the 2025 season and the 16th of his NASCAR Truck Series career. Ty Majeski finished runner-up ahead of Gio Ruggiero, Ben Rhodes, and Cam Waters.
Here are the complete race results from Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park. Race 15 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim (S1) (S2) (X)
100
--
2
98
Ty Majeski
100
1.381
3
17
Gio Ruggiero #
100
2.476
4
99
Ben Rhodes
100
3.336
5
66
Cam Waters
100
7.326
6
38
Chandler Smith
100
8.070
7
44
Josh Bilicki (i)
100
8.293
8
1
Brent Crews
100
9.217
9
19
Daniel Hemric
100
9.262
10
18
Tyler Ankrum
100
10.231
11
9
Grant Enfinger
100
10.494
12
45
Kaden Honeycutt
100
10.996
13
34
Layne Riggs
100
11.685
14
15
Tanner Gray
100
11.972
15
07
Thomas Annunziata (i)
100
14.545
16
81
Connor Mosack
100
17.326
17
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
100
17.462
18
02
Ben Maier
100
17.706
19
88
Matt Crafton
100
17.717
20
7
Jordan Taylor
100
19.395
21
71
Rajah Caruth
100
28.863
22
91
Jack Wood
100
29.796
23
52
Stewart Friesen
100
61.549
24
13
Jake Garcia
99
1 lap
25
56
Timmy Hill
99
1 lap
26
42
Matt Mills
98
2 laps
27
2
William Lambros
98
2 laps
28
33
Frankie Muniz #
98
2 laps
29
5
Toni Breidinger #
98
2 laps
30
26
Dawson Sutton #
96
4 laps
31
76
Spencer Boyd
92
8 laps
32
32
Dale Quarterley
91
9 laps
33
62
Wesley Slimp
90
10 laps
34
22
Alex Labbe
34
66 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points
(S1) indicates Stage 1 winner
(S2) indicates Stage 2 winner
(X) indicates Xfinity Fastest Lap