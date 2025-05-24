Racing America Logo

Race Results: NASCAR Trucks NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte

Toby Christie

Lesley Ann Miller | Lumen Digital Agency for Toyota GAZOO Racing

Corey Heim took a dominant win in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota led 98 of the 134 laps on the night, swept Stages 1 and 2, and cruised to the win by more than six seconds over NASCAR Cup Series racer Ross Chastain.

Kaden Honeycutt finished third followed by Layne Riggs, and Kyle Busch inside the top-five.

Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 25.

Fin

Truck

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

11

Corey Heim

134

--

2

44

Ross Chastain (i)

134

6.229

3

45

Kaden Honeycutt

134

8.400

4

34

Layne Riggs

134

8.670

5

7

Kyle Busch (i)

134

11.828

6

9

Grant Enfinger

134

14.515

7

42

Matt Mills

134

16.766

8

19

Daniel Hemric

134

17.564

9

71

Rajah Caruth

134

19.574

10

1

Brandon Jones (i)

134

20.137

11

13

Jake Garcia

134

25.627

12

18

Tyler Ankrum

134

27.288

13

52

Stewart Friesen

133

1 lap

14

75

Parker Kligerman

133

1 lap

15

07

BJ McLeod

133

1 lap

16

77

Andres Perez de Lara #

133

1 lap

17

99

Ben Rhodes

133

1 lap

18

66

Luke Fenhaus

133

1 lap

19

56

Timmy Hill

133

1 lap

20

88

Matt Crafton

132

2 laps

21

17

Gio Ruggiero #

132

2 laps

22

02

Stefan Parsons

132

2 laps

23

81

Connor Mosack #

132

2 laps

24

76

Spencer Boyd

132

2 laps

25

91

Jack Wood

132

2 laps

26

15

Tanner Gray

130

4 laps

27

33

Frankie Muniz #

126

8 laps

28

22

Mason Maggio (i)

123

11 laps

29

2

Cody Dennison

121

13 laps

30

5

Toni Breidinger #

121

13 laps

31

26

Dawson Sutton #

104

30 laps

32

98

Ty Majeski

103

31 laps

33

90

Justin Carroll

75

59 laps

34

34

Chandler Smith

70

64 laps

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America.

