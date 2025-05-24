Race Results: NASCAR Trucks NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte
Corey Heim took a dominant win in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota led 98 of the 134 laps on the night, swept Stages 1 and 2, and cruised to the win by more than six seconds over NASCAR Cup Series racer Ross Chastain.
Kaden Honeycutt finished third followed by Layne Riggs, and Kyle Busch inside the top-five.
Here are the complete race results for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 11 of 25.
Fin
Truck
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
11
Corey Heim
134
--
2
44
Ross Chastain (i)
134
6.229
3
45
Kaden Honeycutt
134
8.400
4
34
Layne Riggs
134
8.670
5
7
Kyle Busch (i)
134
11.828
6
9
Grant Enfinger
134
14.515
7
42
Matt Mills
134
16.766
8
19
Daniel Hemric
134
17.564
9
71
Rajah Caruth
134
19.574
10
1
Brandon Jones (i)
134
20.137
11
13
Jake Garcia
134
25.627
12
18
Tyler Ankrum
134
27.288
13
52
Stewart Friesen
133
1 lap
14
75
Parker Kligerman
133
1 lap
15
07
BJ McLeod
133
1 lap
16
77
Andres Perez de Lara #
133
1 lap
17
99
Ben Rhodes
133
1 lap
18
66
Luke Fenhaus
133
1 lap
19
56
Timmy Hill
133
1 lap
20
88
Matt Crafton
132
2 laps
21
17
Gio Ruggiero #
132
2 laps
22
02
Stefan Parsons
132
2 laps
23
81
Connor Mosack #
132
2 laps
24
76
Spencer Boyd
132
2 laps
25
91
Jack Wood
132
2 laps
26
15
Tanner Gray
130
4 laps
27
33
Frankie Muniz #
126
8 laps
28
22
Mason Maggio (i)
123
11 laps
29
2
Cody Dennison
121
13 laps
30
5
Toni Breidinger #
121
13 laps
31
26
Dawson Sutton #
104
30 laps
32
98
Ty Majeski
103
31 laps
33
90
Justin Carroll
75
59 laps
34
34
Chandler Smith
70
64 laps
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score points